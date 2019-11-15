Enve's Air Pressure Station Will Inflate Your Tires to the Perfect Pressure... for $750

How much would you pay to get your tires to the perfect pressure every time? $50? $100? How about $750? Enve's latest product is offering to do just that but it doesn't come cheap.
The Air Pressure Station connects to your compressor and will stop the air flowing when your pre-set pressure is reached. The small, wall-mounted box was first developed to be used in-house at Enve but they have now decided to roll it out to potential customers. It is designed to be used primarily in bike shops, large events or other places where lots of tires need to be inflated quickly.
It should be easy to operate with simple plus and minus buttons on the face of the unit used to set the pressure before connecting the air chuck to the valve stem. Next, the unit will begin inflation until the rider's exact pressure is reached. It will then notify you with a beep, letting you know that it is now safe to remove the air chuck. If you are installing a new tubeless tire, there is a program that will fire five strong blasts of air to seat it. Once it can detect a stable tire pressure, the device will begin inflating to your desired amount.
Consistent tire pressures have been the main goal for the Air Pressure Station and Enve claims that it is accurate to 0.5% of your desired pressure. The device also has the ability to measure back the pressure from the tire to ensure there are no issues after inflation. As well as its precise measuring system, Enve states that it will be able to remember three different pressures to make repeat inflating a lot easier.
|At Enve, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the ride experience both on and off the bike, and historically speaking, we best achieve this by refining our carbon rim designs. What we’ve come to realize is that no matter how advanced or refined the carbon wheel becomes, something as simple as running too high or too low tire pressure will negatively impact a rider’s efficiency, traction, safety, confidence, and therefore the entire ride experience.—Jake Pantone, VP of Product and Consumer Experience
With weatherproofing, a 15ft coiled hose and an NFC tag that allows users to quickly access the latest Enve tire pressure charts on their phones, it has plenty of features designed to make inflation easier. Enve knows this product isn't going to be for everyone and understand that the trusty floor pump isn't going anywhere but instead they describe it as "the ultimate inflation experience". $750 may sound like a lot to a home mechanic but shops will pay upwards of $500 for something like a BB Tapping and Facing tool so this is fairly comparable, especially if it gets used on most bikes that roll through the door.
|Initially, the inflation units were created for deployment at Enve headquarters and at events, we attend to help streamline the wheel demo experience and to educate riders on the benefits of tubeless while helping them to find their optimal tire pressures. What we found was that not only did the units instigate many conversations around tubeless tire and wheel setup, but these same consumers often asked if we had the units available for sale. This helped us validate our belief that despite all the great inflation devices on the market, there was still opportunity for a halo level inflation product from Enve—Brandt Ferguson, VP of Commercial
Enve’s Air Pressure Stations are available now in North America and it will be released in Asia, UK, Europe and Australia by the end of the year. For additional information, visit enve.com
