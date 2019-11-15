Enve's Air Pressure Station Will Inflate Your Tires to the Perfect Pressure... for $750

Nov 15, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

How much would you pay to get your tires to the perfect pressure every time? $50? $100? How about $750? Enve's latest product is offering to do just that but it doesn't come cheap.

The Air Pressure Station connects to your compressor and will stop the air flowing when your pre-set pressure is reached. The small, wall-mounted box was first developed to be used in-house at Enve but they have now decided to roll it out to potential customers. It is designed to be used primarily in bike shops, large events or other places where lots of tires need to be inflated quickly.

It should be easy to operate with simple plus and minus buttons on the face of the unit used to set the pressure before connecting the air chuck to the valve stem. Next, the unit will begin inflation until the rider's exact pressure is reached. It will then notify you with a beep, letting you know that it is now safe to remove the air chuck. If you are installing a new tubeless tire, there is a program that will fire five strong blasts of air to seat it. Once it can detect a stable tire pressure, the device will begin inflating to your desired amount.


Consistent tire pressures have been the main goal for the Air Pressure Station and Enve claims that it is accurate to 0.5% of your desired pressure. The device also has the ability to measure back the pressure from the tire to ensure there are no issues after inflation. As well as its precise measuring system, Enve states that it will be able to remember three different pressures to make repeat inflating a lot easier.

bigquotesAt Enve, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the ride experience both on and off the bike, and historically speaking, we best achieve this by refining our carbon rim designs. What we’ve come to realize is that no matter how advanced or refined the carbon wheel becomes, something as simple as running too high or too low tire pressure will negatively impact a rider’s efficiency, traction, safety, confidence, and therefore the entire ride experience.Jake Pantone, VP of Product and Consumer Experience

With weatherproofing, a 15ft coiled hose and an NFC tag that allows users to quickly access the latest Enve tire pressure charts on their phones, it has plenty of features designed to make inflation easier. Enve knows this product isn't going to be for everyone and understand that the trusty floor pump isn't going anywhere but instead they describe it as "the ultimate inflation experience". $750 may sound like a lot to a home mechanic but shops will pay upwards of $500 for something like a BB Tapping and Facing tool so this is fairly comparable, especially if it gets used on most bikes that roll through the door.


bigquotesInitially, the inflation units were created for deployment at Enve headquarters and at events, we attend to help streamline the wheel demo experience and to educate riders on the benefits of tubeless while helping them to find their optimal tire pressures. What we found was that not only did the units instigate many conversations around tubeless tire and wheel setup, but these same consumers often asked if we had the units available for sale. This helped us validate our belief that despite all the great inflation devices on the market, there was still opportunity for a halo level inflation product from EnveBrandt Ferguson, VP of Commercial

Enve’s Air Pressure Stations are available now in North America and it will be released in Asia, UK, Europe and Australia by the end of the year. For additional information, visit enve.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases ENVE


Must Read This Week
Update: Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Passes Away After Announcing Decision to End His Life
149486 views
Shimano Gearbox in the Works - Patents Filed on Hybrid Chain-driven Sequential-Shift Transmission
95990 views
Video: Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test
75731 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
66092 views
2020 Field Test: Norco Optic - Short on Travel, Not on Capability
54640 views
Field Test: 2020 Orbea Occam - The Most Trail Bike Trail Bike
50880 views
The Ingenious Project - Gustav Gullholm's Super Clean Custom Scott Genius
45861 views
More Things You Probably Shouldn't Do To Your Friends' Bikes With Markers - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
44770 views

45 Comments

  • 29 4
 For those complaining about the price, its meant for roadies.

The two most important things about road biking have nothing to do with how fast you actually are. The first, and most important thing, is to be the most Euro in your riding group. This means the tightest fitting clothing possible, with the most references to 70s road racing as possible, and you wear kit tailored to fit European men who weigh 150 pounds and have narrow shoulders and skinny thighs, even though you're a 190 pound mid-level executive at Adobe.

The next most important thing about road biking, and related to this $750 tire gauge (it doesn't actually come with a pump or compressor) is to signal to your coworkers/clients/professional associates how much money you are willing to spend on bike related equipment. This is how your do your dominance display. Signaling to others in your peer group that you spend more money on frivolous hobbies than the braces that your 15 year old needs is a powerful message.
  • 4 1
 Truth
  • 14 0
 Time for popcorn.
  • 3 0
 When you wanted 25.7 psi but you ended up with 25.2 psi.

Mind to share your popcorn ?!
  • 9 0
 At Enve, we are constantly looking for ways to get riders to part with their hard earned money both on and off the bike.
  • 7 0
 I would only buy a collector edition costing twice as much.
  • 5 0
 With a valve adapter and $750 I could go to a gas station and fill my tires to an exact pressure... 500 times.
  • 5 0
 You mean to say that the tried and trusted push-my-thumb-into-my-tire test isn't accurate enough?
  • 2 0
 I am the worst at that. Sometimes I feel the tire and think ok I’m probably good to go, the pop the gauge on and it’s at 12psi.
  • 1 0
 But who cares what the gauge says if that’s the actual pressure you want? (It’s what I do too)
  • 2 0
 just preparing to sell their next set of wheels, to get your warranty covered you have to use this gauge to check if your running the right pressure so you don´t crack your new carbon rims...
  • 1 0
 I have always advocated that the majority of riders don't understand tires & pressure well enough only to end up spending more money unnecessarily on suspension & or tuning when looking for a certain feel or sensation. Experimenting with tire brands, casings, tread designs, and pressures is a cheap way to get more out of your bike.

While this is expensive, the first application mentioned is quite reasonable when used in the demo or boutique retailer setting. I'd be surprised if Enve thought this would be a significant growth product.
  • 5 0
 Checks calendar. Nope.
  • 1 0
 The most perfectly crafted post I think I've ever seen.
Well done.

#FreeTaylor
  • 2 0
 While this is this a bit much, it is interesting how much time people put into their suspension but kind of ignore their tire pressure.
  • 1 0
 I think it’s more that most people just aren’t that sensitive that they need everything within 0.5psi. Just like most people aren’t going to be that sensitive to one or two clicks either way on the suspension knobs.
  • 3 0
 Just going to give the tires a squish for free... Thanks though
  • 3 0
 Enve has jumped the shark.
  • 2 0
 That’s too expensive even for puns
  • 2 0
 Well this clearly blows the competition out of the water.....
  • 2 0
 And you still need to buy a compressor
  • 1 0
 ”Ultimate inflation experience”, more like ultimate deflation experience, amirite? (for your wallet that is) *ba dum tss
  • 1 0
 The funny thing is that you will still need a compressor. 750 bucks for a tool that stops the air flow of your compressor.
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait to install this in my Sprinter Van! Should be a really engaging post on Instagram
  • 1 0
 Can't love this enough. (And don't forget it'll require a whole unboxing and installation video on your YouTube channel).
  • 2 0
 Cool idea way to expensive.
  • 1 0
 Yeah.... I’m gonna go ahead pass on this
  • 1 0
 It doesn't inflate your tires. Misleading headline.
  • 2 0
 It's only designed to deflate your wallet
  • 1 0
 Solution in search of a problem
  • 1 0
 Is it the 1st of April already ?
  • 1 0
 What I was thinking
  • 1 0
 Also works with your anesthesia machine.
  • 1 0
 Do Enve just sit sniffing glue all day?
  • 1 0
 Cheap, Enve, Not. Pick all three.
  • 1 0
 screw enve and their overpriced trash
  • 1 0
 Lol
  • 1 0
 Dafuq!?
  • 1 0
 FFS
  • 1 0
 blow me.
  • 1 0
 The price really blows!
  • 1 0
 bargain
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015244
Mobile Version of Website