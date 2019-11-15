Enve's Air Pressure Station Will Inflate Your Tires to the Perfect Pressure... for $750

Initially, the inflation units were created for deployment at Enve headquarters and at events, we attend to help streamline the wheel demo experience and to educate riders on the benefits of tubeless while helping them to find their optimal tire pressures. What we found was that not only did the units instigate many conversations around tubeless tire and wheel setup, but these same consumers often asked if we had the units available for sale. This helped us validate our belief that despite all the great inflation devices on the market, there was still opportunity for a halo level inflation product from Enve — Brandt Ferguson, VP of Commercial