ENVO Launches $2000 Electric Snowbike Conversion Kit

A snowbike conversion kit has launched intending to offer the ability to turn any bicycle into an electrically powered snowmobile.
ENVO, an engineering research and development company that focuses on solutions for clean transportation and electric drive systems, claim their new Electric SnowBike Kit is the first "developed pedal-assist electric snow bicycle". The sizeable kit is designed to work with a large range of frame and fork combinations, although ENVO doesn't list what frame, forks or spacing is compatible with the product.
Sold as a kit only ENVO will supply you with the aluminium machined housing for the motor and track, a battery, front snowboard, motor, fork mount, display, motor controller, pedal-assist sensor, brake cut-off switches and a tool bag for your saddle. The motor is rated for 750W and when combined with the battery (this fits onto your frame using the water bottle mounts) offers a range of 15-50km with a max speed of 20km/h.
Similar to any eMTB the Electric SnowBike Kit includes a pedal-assist sensor which will offer five levels of boost when pedalling, but the kit also includes a thumb throttle which will provide power to the rear track whether you are pedalling or not making it into more of a snowmobile than snowbike.
The kit from ENVO costs around $2000 USD but in the fine print they state that as the assembly is completed by the buyer if the product fails in any way, they won't be liable. If you are still thinking that this sounds like a good idea then you can find out more here
That said, is this going to the grand prize for the calendar giveaway?
Although looking at it some more, I'd want to come up with some sort of dual front ski set-up more like a snowmobile that has dual shocks and keeps both skis on the snow with banking/turning.
