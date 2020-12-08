ENVO Launches $2000 Electric Snowbike Conversion Kit

Dec 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

A snowbike conversion kit has launched intending to offer the ability to turn any bicycle into an electrically powered snowmobile.

ENVO, an engineering research and development company that focuses on solutions for clean transportation and electric drive systems, claim their new Electric SnowBike Kit is the first "developed pedal-assist electric snow bicycle". The sizeable kit is designed to work with a large range of frame and fork combinations, although ENVO doesn't list what frame, forks or spacing is compatible with the product.

Sold as a kit only ENVO will supply you with the aluminium machined housing for the motor and track, a battery, front snowboard, motor, fork mount, display, motor controller, pedal-assist sensor, brake cut-off switches and a tool bag for your saddle. The motor is rated for 750W and when combined with the battery (this fits onto your frame using the water bottle mounts) offers a range of 15-50km with a max speed of 20km/h.

Similar to any eMTB the Electric SnowBike Kit includes a pedal-assist sensor which will offer five levels of boost when pedalling, but the kit also includes a thumb throttle which will provide power to the rear track whether you are pedalling or not making it into more of a snowmobile than snowbike.



The kit from ENVO costs around $2000 USD but in the fine print they state that as the assembly is completed by the buyer if the product fails in any way, they won't be liable. If you are still thinking that this sounds like a good idea then you can find out more here.

19 Comments

  • 7 0
 If only they made something like that with two skis in the front, a big comfy seat, and a large belt track in the back...

That said, is this going to the grand prize for the calendar giveaway?
  • 10 0
 looks like a sess...
  • 8 0
 ebike filter not working
  • 1 0
 I want one. I'm sure if I bought one I'd never see snow in Philadelphia ever again...

Although looking at it some more, I'd want to come up with some sort of dual front ski set-up more like a snowmobile that has dual shocks and keeps both skis on the snow with banking/turning.
  • 4 0
 Hahahaha, oh shit, it's not April 1st....
  • 4 0
 If you don't give it any attention, it might just go away on it's own .
  • 2 0
 That is the way the free market works
  • 1 0
 I want to see a video of someone "exploring the untouched" on one of these things in a mountain setting. Up an untracked off camber skin route.
  • 2 0
 I would love to ride this thing but maybe a fat bike would still be a better option.
  • 3 0
 Not a good idea
  • 2 0
 "explore the untouched" in a parking lot?
  • 1 0
 I thought it was a stupid fucking idea before I read the last paragraph. Better not loop out
  • 1 0
 So THIS is why @mikekazimer wants bottle mounts on everything, so he can fit the battery for this.
  • 2 0
 2020 ain't still over Big Grin
  • 2 0
 L O L
  • 2 0
 what in the actual fuck
  • 1 0
 we stray further from god every day
  • 1 0
 ..nevermind
  • 1 1
 Still cooler than a fat bike

