THE PINKBIKE RACING PODCAST // EPISODE 8 - VAL DI SOLE WORLD CUP WRAP-UP PODCAST

Sept 7th, 2022



Henry Quinney, Ben Cathro, and Max Rendall recap the Val di Sole World Cup.



With last corner crashes, fast juniors, and a dominant Loris Vergier and Myriam Nicole, the Black Snake didn't disappoint. The Bucket Boys are back to talk about an exciting weekend in Italy.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.