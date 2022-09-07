The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode #8 - Val di Sole World Cup Wrap-up

Sep 7, 2022
by Henry Quinney  


With last corner crashes, fast juniors, and a dominant Loris Vergier and Myriam Nicole, the Black Snake didn't disappoint. The Bucket Boys are back to talk about an exciting weekend in Italy.





THE PINKBIKE RACING PODCAST // EPISODE 8 - VAL DI SOLE WORLD CUP WRAP-UP PODCAST
Sept 7th, 2022

Henry Quinney, Ben Cathro, and Max Rendall recap the Val di Sole World Cup.


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Henry Quinney? Shoot, thought it was going to be Harley Quinn...can you get her instead?





