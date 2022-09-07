With last corner crashes, fast juniors, and a dominant Loris Vergier and Myriam Nicole, the Black Snake didn't disappoint. The Bucket Boys are back to talk about an exciting weekend in Italy.
THE PINKBIKE RACING PODCAST // EPISODE 8 - VAL DI SOLE WORLD CUP WRAP-UP PODCAST
Sept 7th, 2022
Henry Quinney, Ben Cathro, and Max Rendall recap the Val di Sole World Cup.
