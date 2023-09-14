Episode 195 - Getting to Know Pinkbike Fast Guy Matt Beer

Sep 14, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Art by Taj Mihelich

Matt Beer joined Pinkbike in 2021 and has made himself something of a niche in the intervening time - testing downhill bikes - as well as contributing towards the editorial department's efforts in everything from Field Tests to gear reviews. Prior to Pinkbike, however, Matt won two national downhill championships and Henry was eager to learn more.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

I asked Matt if he had any pictures and comments from his racing, and he sent in these.

photo
Flying the Canadian colors at the 2013 Fort William World Cup - I never could keep that garment very clean. Finding consistency while trying to climb the ranks is a formula that only a select few have figured out.

photo
Winning the 2015 National Championships at Sun Peaks was even more meaningful because Canada's legendary racer, Steve Smith, was in attendance.

Music Corner

Kazimer's picks:


Matt's picks:


Henry's picks:



Editor Eric's picks:



 You've been a great addition to the team Matt! Really cool to hear about new tech from the perspective of someone that can push it at the highest level, but doesn't need to satisfy sponsors. Keep it up!
  • 1 0
 Fastest journo in the industry for sure. Who can forget 2021, when he won the Absa Cape Epic alongside Jordan Sarrous. Literally unbelievable!
