Episode 195 - Getting to Know Pinkbike Fast Guy Matt Beer

Art by Taj Mihelich

Flying the Canadian colors at the 2013 Fort William World Cup - I never could keep that garment very clean. Finding consistency while trying to climb the ranks is a formula that only a select few have figured out.

Winning the 2015 National Championships at Sun Peaks was even more meaningful because Canada's legendary racer, Steve Smith, was in attendance.

Music Corner

Kazimer's picks:

Matt's picks:

Henry's picks:

Editor Eric's picks:

Matt Beer joined Pinkbike in 2021 and has made himself something of a niche in the intervening time - testing downhill bikes - as well as contributing towards the editorial department's efforts in everything from Field Tests to gear reviews. Prior to Pinkbike, however, Matt won two national downhill championships and Henry was eager to learn more.I asked Matt if he had any pictures and comments from his racing, and he sent in these.