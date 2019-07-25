Video: Angel Suarez Begins His Hunt for a New Junior Team Mate in New Zealand

There is a point, where you have to start thinking ‘Ok, this is what I have to do’ if you are going to follow the career of a pro racer. As soon as we started talking timed runs, the personalities started to come through. You start to be able to identify the kids that have the right work ethics and are focused. No matter if it is windy or it is raining, they realize this is something they need to do. Everyone enjoys riding their bike, but it’s about the whole process of trying to become the absolute best that you can be. — Justin Leov, Former World Cup Rider