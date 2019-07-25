Video: Angel Suarez Begins His Hunt for a New Junior Team Mate in New Zealand

Jul 25, 2019
by YT Industries  


Obsession is a root of talent in the eyes of the YT Mob. In Episode 2 of the new video series, the team heads to Jentree, near Blenheim in New Zealand, with the goal of giving the young riders in the southern hemisphere an opportunity to learn from YT Mob Pro Rider Angel Suarez and also former World Cup Rider Justin Leov. How does obsession play a role when trying to make it to the next level and will the Mob be successful in finding the diamond in the rough?




Shot by Isac Paddock



Searching for Young Talent in New Zealand

Former World Cup Racer and New Zealand National Champ Justin Leov welcomes the YT Mob to his local trails in Jentree for the first stop of The YT Mob World Tour. Leov’s and Martin Whiteley’s paths crossed years ago when the now YT Mob Team Owner was Leov’s personal manager for many years. The participants from all over Oceania had three days to take in as much as they could and prove that they can possibly develop their raw talent into something more. Episode 2 portrays the first of six initial Young Talent Camps from which eight young riders will be invited to a final camp in Granada, Spain, in mid-October.

bigquotesThere is a point, where you have to start thinking ‘Ok, this is what I have to do’ if you are going to follow the career of a pro racer. As soon as we started talking timed runs, the personalities started to come through. You start to be able to identify the kids that have the right work ethics and are focused. No matter if it is windy or it is raining, they realize this is something they need to do. Everyone enjoys riding their bike, but it’s about the whole process of trying to become the absolute best that you can be.Justin Leov, Former World Cup Rider

Shot by Isac Paddock


The camps are accompanied by production crew “Knowmad Development” to create a video series that will not only tell the tale of what happens at the camps and how mentor and talent developer Martin Whiteley and his team identify talent, but are also enriched by insight from Whiteley’s former protégés such as Brook MacDonald, Neko Mulally and Greg Minnaar, who all can look back on a similar process of being discovered, refining their raw talent and making it to the World Cup Elite.


Shot by Isac Paddock


Shot by Isac Paddock



Missed Episode One? Watch it here.

Video: Knowmad Development
Photos: Isac Paddock

Posted In:
Videos YT Industries Angel Suarez DH Racing Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Video: Rachel Atherton Posts Footage of The Moment her Achilles Tendon Snapped
65931 views
18 DH Bikes from Loosefest XL
56143 views
A Sneak Peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs
50550 views
Poll: Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?
48297 views
First Ride: The 2020 Cannondale Moterra Isn't Just Another SUV eMTB
46392 views
Review: Ibis' 4th-Generation Ripley Is More Capable, But Still Very Much A Ripley
43737 views
Vail Resorts to Acquire 17 Mountains in North America
34483 views
Final Results: French National Championships Downhill 2019
30546 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Suarez is still racing?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv14 0.018116
Mobile Version of Website