Episode 218 - Rating Each Other's 2024 Predictions

Dec 28, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
New art by Taj Mihelich.

Join us for our last pod of 2023 as Kaz, Henry and Sarah sit down in Squamish to question whether our own predictions will really come to pass.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

