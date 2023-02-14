Video: The Raimann Brothers Throw Down at La Poma in 'Equilibrio'

Feb 14, 2023
by bignuggetjumps  

La Poma Bikepark - the mecca of the European MTB dirt jump scene in winter. For several years now, we have been going to Spain every winter for a few days to escape the bad Central European weather. There is no better place than La Poma Bikepark in Premià de Mar, Barcelona. Bright sun, warm climate and finely shaped dirt jumps make this place a paradise for every DJ rider. Together with our friends we enjoy the time on the bike and the Spanish vibe.

Day VIII am 04.Jan.2023 in Premi de Dalt La Poma Bikepark Photo Nikolei Stark 2023
Flatspin || Photo by Nikolei Stark


Equilibrio is Spanish and means "balance". In normal everyday life it is often difficult to feel balanced. Riding a bike helps us a lot with that. For us, La Poma is a place where you can just relax and get away from the thoughts and stress of everyday life. That's why there is no better way for us to end and start the year on a bike in sunny Spain.

As twins, we often complement each other and balance each other out. Like yin and yang. Black and white.

Photo by Nikolei Stark
black and white || Photo by Nikolei Stark

A big thank you to our longtime friend and riding buddy Nik Bechtle. Besides riding bikes, he is also very talented behind the camera. Filming with him is great fun. He is one with the camera and always knows which angle is the right one for a cool shot.

Day VIII am 04.Jan.2023 in Premi de Dalt La Poma Bikepark Photo Nikolei Stark 2023
Nik Bechtle - great cameraman and mountainbike rider || Photo by Nikolei Stark

Thanks also to our sponsors CPGANG, Kenda, KMC, AlexRims, MWAVE, Messingschlager and Zweirad Joos for their support in the upcoming 2023 season! Let's go!





Posted In:
Videos Raimann Brothers


Must Read This Week
Six Ways To Make Mountain Biking Less Expensive
80448 views
11 Innovative Products That Inspired Other Brands To Follow
64799 views
Spotted: Prototype Ibis Enduro Bike
60012 views
A Closer Look at the High-Performance Steel Creations of Zoceli Bikes
46717 views
Trinity MTB's Latest Bike Places the Cassette In a Can
42053 views
Stefan Garlicki Has Also Signed with OnlyFans
41727 views
Spotted: A New RockShox Vivid Air Shock?
36749 views
Fox Racing Enters Footwear Market With 3 New Shoes
34315 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024859
Mobile Version of Website