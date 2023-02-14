Video: The Raimann Brothers Throw Down at La Poma in 'Equilibrio'

Flatspin || Photo by Nikolei Stark

black and white || Photo by Nikolei Stark

Nik Bechtle - great cameraman and mountainbike rider || Photo by Nikolei Stark

La Poma Bikepark - the mecca of the European MTB dirt jump scene in winter. For several years now, we have been going to Spain every winter for a few days to escape the bad Central European weather. There is no better place than La Poma Bikepark in Premià de Mar, Barcelona. Bright sun, warm climate and finely shaped dirt jumps make this place a paradise for every DJ rider. Together with our friends we enjoy the time on the bike and the Spanish vibe.Equilibrio is Spanish and means "balance". In normal everyday life it is often difficult to feel balanced. Riding a bike helps us a lot with that. For us, La Poma is a place where you can just relax and get away from the thoughts and stress of everyday life. That's why there is no better way for us to end and start the year on a bike in sunny Spain.As twins, we often complement each other and balance each other out. Like yin and yang. Black and white.A big thank you to our longtime friend and riding buddy Nik Bechtle. Besides riding bikes, he is also very talented behind the camera. Filming with him is great fun. He is one with the camera and always knows which angle is the right one for a cool shot.Thanks also to our sponsors CPGANG, Kenda, KMC, AlexRims, MWAVE, Messingschlager and Zweirad Joos for their support in the upcoming 2023 season! Let's go!