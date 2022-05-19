Ergon Announces First Made-in-Germany Grips

Ergon today announced its new GXR grips, which are specifically designed to minimize weight and are made entirely in Germany - the German company's first grip that is 100% domestically designed, sourced, and produced.
The slide-on grips are available in two sizes, small (32mm diameter) and large (34mm diameter), and a pair with bar-end plugs weighs 90g in size small.
Ergon uses what it calls AirCell Rubber, which is similar to Ergon's AirCell Foam used in its saddles and incorporates tiny air bubbles throughout the grips to deliver what Ergon calls a "one-two punch of lightweight and highly-damping."
Like most Ergon products, the GXR grips are ergonomically shaped and, Ergon claims, are especially suited to the demands of cross-country and, uh, downcountry riding.
A set of Ergon GXRs retails for €19.95 or $24.95. More information is available at ergonbike.com
.
20 Comments
Marketing: Did you say bubbles?