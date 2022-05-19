Ergon Announces First Made-in-Germany Grips

May 19, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Ergon today announced its new GXR grips, which are specifically designed to minimize weight and are made entirely in Germany - the German company's first grip that is 100% domestically designed, sourced, and produced.

The slide-on grips are available in two sizes, small (32mm diameter) and large (34mm diameter), and a pair with bar-end plugs weighs 90g in size small.

Ergon uses what it calls AirCell Rubber, which is similar to Ergon's AirCell Foam used in its saddles and incorporates tiny air bubbles throughout the grips to deliver what Ergon calls a "one-two punch of lightweight and highly-damping."

Team riders Elmar Sprink and Peter Schermann tested the new GXR grips at the brutal Cape Epic stage race.

Like most Ergon products, the GXR grips are ergonomically shaped and, Ergon claims, are especially suited to the demands of cross-country and, uh, downcountry riding.

A set of Ergon GXRs retails for €19.95 or $24.95. More information is available at ergonbike.com.

20 Comments

  • 16 2
 His palms are sweaty, grips light, arms are heavy.
  • 17 0
 There's vomit on his bars already, mom's spaghetti.
  • 5 0
 Hopefully they're more durable than silicone grips that tear instantly the first time they touch anything other than your hands (*cough* ESI *cough*).
  • 1 0
 Yeah that's my only problem with these grips as well. I still ride silicone foam grips for the better damping. On Aliexpress I can get some for 2 bucks per pair that look and feel like ESIs
  • 5 0
 Would love these w/ a slim lock-on collar
  • 3 0
 Engineer: Damn this tool design sucks, we can't get the material flow dialed in to get the bubbles out of these grips.
Marketing: Did you say bubbles?
  • 2 0
 ESI Chunkies, 60grams and $19. Heavier and more expensive is a hard sell for me!
  • 1 0
 Having to install ESI grips once was enough to never go down that road again.
  • 1 0
 Funny. Looking at the MSRP the new Ergons are cheaper than ESIs over here in Germany. I'll stick with ESI Extra Chunky anyways. They are nearly perfect and I don't have problems with the durability either.
  • 4 0
 @warmerdamj: Rubbing alcohol - they slide on just fine? I would second durability complaints, but the feel is second to none for me.
  • 1 0
 Except that they come apart just looking at them, let alone actually crashing.
  • 4 2
 Breaking News: New material called "Foam" just invented in Germany!
  • 1 0
 Are the bubbles also sourced in Germany?? Maybe thats why they are a bit more expansive. German bubbles are hard to come by.
  • 2 0
 You might say these are the "Gerolsteiner" of grips
  • 2 1
 Just call it foam. Also, 20 bucks for a foam grip is a lot
  • 1 0
 So, they are the Nike Air Jordan's of grips?
  • 1 0
 Once I went to rev grips I never wanted anything else personally
  • 1 0
 Das gut.
  • 1 0
 Bubbles rool !
  • 1 0
 * expensive





