Ergon Announces Redesigned SM Downhill Saddle

SM Downhill from Ergon – Epic control with room to move. The perfect saddle for uncompromising downhill racing.

PRESS RELEASE: ERGON

SM Downhill Pro Titanium (left) and SM Downhill Comp Team / Oil Slick (right).





• Anti-slip elements on the surface (Comp & Pro Titanium)

• 360-degree padding for protection and best leg guidance

• Designed with wu in mind. Designed for typical nose-up seat angle

• Recess for tires when the rear wheel is compressed

• One size fits all: single seat width and no gender-specific designs

• SM Downhill: $/€59.95

• SM Downhill Comp Black: $/€89.95, Comp Team / Oil Slick: $/€99.95

• SM Downhill Pro Titanium Team: $/€149.95

The new ERGON SM Downhill is the result of years of design and development, with feedback from the world's best downhill athletes, such as Troy Brosnan and Vali Höll. An often underestimated component in downhill, the saddle is in fact extremely important to seriously consider as it is crucial to bike control. Of course, this also presents completely different design requirements than for a conventional mountain bike saddle.The SM Downhill is purposefully designed to meet the demands of the best downhill riders, both on the trail, as well as in the air. Due to its super-compact design, it creates more tire clearance, even with low saddle positions on Small, 29er frames. The 360-degree circumferential padding on the edges offers riders better leg guidance and protection – significantly reducing inner thigh bruising. The well-padded seat with, depending on the model, anti-slip surface zones, brings more comfort and grip when sitting in segments as well as in the lift line.In Downhill, the saddle is hardly used for sitting, it serves to guide the bike on the track and in the air. The SM Downhill is designed especially for this use and thus does not require different seat widths or gender-specific characteristics.