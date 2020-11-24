ErgonLaunches Aftermarket Oil Slick Grip Clamps

Press Release: Ergon
Los Angeles, California – Ergon USA is stoked to launch a limited edition run of aftermarket clamps for its GA2, GA3, GE1, GD1 and GFR1 grips collections. These oil slick grip clamps are the same high-quality aluminum as ERGON specs on all of its grips, but with a gloss oil slick finish — similar to some colorways of the GFR1 Factory
and GD1 Evo Factory grips launched earlier this year.
The [extremely] limited, high-strength alloy clamps are being sold exclusively via ERGON’s North American web store to local residents for $19.95. Buy now on ERGONbike.shop
.
ERGON GA2, GA2 FAT, GA3, GD1, GD1 Evo, and GFR1 grip clamps
20 Comments
"Our new grips are 30% more resistant to hand sanitizer then previous models, the sanitary stainless finish cleans up easily after your ride and more resistant to dirt, germs and viruses. Comes with a free matching face mask."
Post a Comment