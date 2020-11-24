ErgonLaunches Aftermarket Oil Slick Grip Clamps

Nov 24, 2020
by Ergon Bike  
ERGON GE1 Oil Slick clamps.

Press Release: Ergon

Los Angeles, California – Ergon USA is stoked to launch a limited edition run of aftermarket clamps for its GA2, GA3, GE1, GD1 and GFR1 grips collections. These oil slick grip clamps are the same high-quality aluminum as ERGON specs on all of its grips, but with a gloss oil slick finish — similar to some colorways of the GFR1 Factory and GD1 Evo Factory grips launched earlier this year.

ERGON Oil Slick Clamps
ERGON Oil Slick Clamps

The [extremely] limited, high-strength alloy clamps are being sold exclusively via ERGON’s North American web store to local residents for $19.95.

Buy now on ERGONbike.shop.

ERGON GA2 GA3 GD1 and GFR1 Oil Slick Clamps.
ERGON GA2, GA2 FAT, GA3, GD1, GD1 Evo, and GFR1 grip clamps


20 Comments

  • 21 1
 My 92 year-old Grandma has a saying for stuff like this, "People are sheep."
  • 2 0
 I really hope they only cost 25 cents to make so that Ergon makes a boatload for herding the sheople. Beer
  • 10 0
 Wasn't oilslick 2019? I would think 2021 would be the year of sanitary stainless finish.

"Our new grips are 30% more resistant to hand sanitizer then previous models, the sanitary stainless finish cleans up easily after your ride and more resistant to dirt, germs and viruses. Comes with a free matching face mask."
  • 2 0
 You're thinking of copper for an antibacterial metal.
  • 1 0
 Actually my GA2 became very soft from hand sanitizer I used in the alp huts in Italy this summer. So beware!
  • 8 0
 The members of the Yeti FB group will be all over this!
  • 1 0
 to each their own but ... if they are gonna do that whjy dont they make a "design you grip" tab on their page and let us do different clamp color combos with grip and offer more than three seat colors
  • 2 0
 Extremely limited my arse.
  • 2 0
 It's marketing speak for the general slower and lower capacity supply chain situation right now.
  • 2 0
 I'm going the opposite direction, flash is out, plain is in.
  • 1 0
 but how will we identify your whip?
  • 2 0
 yea but do the end caps still fall out?
  • 1 0
 Yeah that sucks.
  • 2 0
 Those would look really nice with some black spray paint on them
  • 1 0
 I think there pretty. But my middle name Is rainbow...
  • 1 0
 would be overkill with my Bismuth pedals.
  • 1 0
 Companies are still making new oil slick?
  • 1 0
 "Deep Water Horizon" colorways polluting all the components.
  • 1 0
 Oahl slack

