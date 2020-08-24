Ergon Launches GFR1 Freeride Grips

PRESS RELEASE: Ergon
Ergon is pleased to launch the GFR1. The new gravity-focused grip series GFR1 has been developed and tailored according to the expectations and wishes of Tahnée Seagrave and her teammates on Canyon [CLLCTV] FMD Racing. The Ergon development team always works very closely with athletes and teams, which enables them to design products for the highest demands within their target group and to be used at the very limit.
Kaos Seagrave played a key role in the development of the GFR1
The grip has a slim overall shape for maximum feedback, yet still provides an extremely high level of damping through the ribbed section under the palm. The lower grip zone (finger) is strongly pronounced to keep gripping forces at a minimum when lifting the front wheel. The slim inner stop further assists in finding the right-hand position while still providing free shifter access. “Together with Ergon, we have developed a grip to our exact requirements with maximum
damping and comfort.” -Tahnée Seagrave
The high-strength alloy clamps on the inside keep the grip from twisting – even on carbon bars. The Factory version provides incredible grip and rebound properties, as it is soft but still super defined and precise. Buy now on ERGONbike.shop
• GFR1 = Grip FreeRide
• Material : Gravity Control or Factory Rubber
• Clamp : Cold-forged aluminum
• GFR1 Factory : €/$ 39.95
• GFR1 : €/$ 34.95
• Colors…
• GFR1 : Black
• GFR1 Factory : FMD Racing / Oil Slick
• GFR1 Factory : Frozen Stealth
