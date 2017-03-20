Eric Barone Smashes Mountain Bike World Speed Record - Video

Mar 20, 2017 at 5:56
Mar 20, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Once again, Eric Barone, so called The Red Baron showed his talent, commitment, and self-control. On March, 18th 2017 at 7:40am, Eric has beaten his own world speed record with a mountain bike on the speed snow track of Vars, France. After 2 years of a challenging project, Eric Barone, surrounded by his team reached 227,720 Km/h (141.498 mph) despite high instabilities on the fastest part of the run, which forced Eric to go beyond his limits.

His previous record was established in 2015 on the same ski track at 223,3 Km/h (138.75 mph).

www.ericbarone.fr
