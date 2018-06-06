Pinkbike.com
Video: Eric Porter Riding Hot in the Desert
Jun 6, 2018
Reynolds Cycling
Eric Porter Takes the TR Wheels Down to Moab
ReynoldsCycling
Eric Porter lives high in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. When the winter snows start melting off, he’s always up for getting down to the warmer desert riding around Moab. Watch and you'll understand why...
Trouterspace
(36 mins ago)
I'd rather buy an entry level hardtail for a friend to borrow than a set of carbon hoops.
RedlineD660
(47 mins ago)
He road it a little faster than I did!
owlie
(1 hours ago)
Saw some portal in there
