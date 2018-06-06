VIDEOS

Video: Eric Porter Riding Hot in the Desert

Jun 6, 2018
by Reynolds Cycling  
Eric Porter Takes the TR Wheels Down to Moab

by ReynoldsCycling
Views: 580    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Eric Porter lives high in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. When the winter snows start melting off, he’s always up for getting down to the warmer desert riding around Moab. Watch and you'll understand why...

MENTIONS: @ReynoldsCycling


3 Comments

  • + 2
 I'd rather buy an entry level hardtail for a friend to borrow than a set of carbon hoops.
  • + 1
 He road it a little faster than I did!
  • + 1
 Saw some portal in there

