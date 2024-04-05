Erice Van Leuven Joins the Monster Army Athlete Development Program

Apr 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Erice Van Leuven has announced on social media that she is joining the Monster Army athlete development program.

After an incredible first season of international racing Erice Van Leuven picked up multiple first-place and podium finishes across Downhill and Enduro World Cups. Erice was also the winner of the 2023 Downhill World Championships in Fort William and will compete in her final Junior season with the rainbow stripes.

The Monster Army is a "athlete development program that supports athletes ages 13-21 in motocross, bmx, mountain bike, skate, surf, snow, and ski." Monster says athletes are "evaluated and invited into the program" with "the opportunity to claim cash awards through the Paid 2 Podium Program."

