VIDEOS

Video: Vinny T Rides Inter-Season Laps at Chatel

Nov 15, 2018
by Vincent Tupin  


Chatel Bikepark might be closed for the summer, but that doesn't stop Vinny T getting in some laps.




Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29
76536 views
Yoann Barelli Announces 'La Baguette,' A Revolutionary Tire Insert
53675 views
Video: 5 Year Old's Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten
48733 views
Video: Friday Fails #44
43708 views
Video: The Privateer Heads to Finale Ligure
41038 views
Video: This is the Fastest* Bike in the World
39266 views
Review: Shimano XT Flat Pedals
38130 views
Video: Pivot Launches Les Fat 2 with "Ed Gets Fat Part 2"
36145 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018316
Mobile Version of Website