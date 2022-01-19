Erik Fedko Signs with YT Industries

YT has today announced it has signed slopestyle rider Erik Fedko.
The 23-year-old had his breakout year in 2017 when he won a Wildcard to the Red Bull District Ride and came 5th. What followed were multiple podiums at Crankworx Slopestyle events around the globe culminating in a 2nd place finish at the Crankworx BC Slopestyle this year
|I still remember that the YT dirt jumper was the first dirt jump bike that I really wanted as a kid. Everyone talked about the bike back then. I think we have a couple of ideas for the Dirt Love moving forward. For now, I'm really excited about the different bikes like the Capra and we’re kicking things off with a road trip from Mexico to California for a shoot. I'm looking forward to working with YT and have a lot of freedom to realize my creative ideas, but of course I will be going all-in at slopestyle contests too.—Erik Fedko
|The first YT was a dirt jump bike! So of course, I'm thrilled with the signing of Erik Fedko, to be back in Slopestyle and back to the roots!—Markus Flossmann, Founder & CVO YT Industries
