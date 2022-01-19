close
Erik Fedko Signs with YT Industries

Jan 19, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

YT has today announced it has signed slopestyle rider Erik Fedko.

The 23-year-old had his breakout year in 2017 when he won a Wildcard to the Red Bull District Ride and came 5th. What followed were multiple podiums at Crankworx Slopestyle events around the globe culminating in a 2nd place finish at the Crankworx BC Slopestyle this year

bigquotesI still remember that the YT dirt jumper was the first dirt jump bike that I really wanted as a kid. Everyone talked about the bike back then. I think we have a couple of ideas for the Dirt Love moving forward. For now, I'm really excited about the different bikes like the Capra and we’re kicking things off with a road trip from Mexico to California for a shoot. I'm looking forward to working with YT and have a lot of freedom to realize my creative ideas, but of course I will be going all-in at slopestyle contests too.Erik Fedko


bigquotesThe first YT was a dirt jump bike! So of course, I'm thrilled with the signing of Erik Fedko, to be back in Slopestyle and back to the roots!Markus Flossmann, Founder & CVO YT Industries


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours YT Industries Erik Fedko


13 Comments

  • 15 0
 If you look at the picture, he is on the downhill bike TUES with a RS ZEB and a rotor for his rear brake line. Following the Semenuk trend, apparently ... preparing for Rampage?
  • 3 0
 We are back in the middle 2000s Wink

Does he use an angle set to make it steeper?
  • 1 0
 @dh-corn: LONG LIVE FREERIDE!!!
  • 7 0
 Love seeing the continued support of slopestyle and freeride
  • 3 0
 Freestyle Sloperide
  • 6 0
 Tailwhips on a Tues
  • 5 1
 They must have just had another loan approved
  • 5 1
 Ditched the DH team for a dirt jumper.
  • 4 0
 Who wants to take bets that YT also cancels his program in 9 months?
  • 2 0
 cant wait to see him throw some tailwhips on the dh.
  • 1 0
 Googled what the YT Family is and found Family Guy on YT.
  • 1 0
 Do any 200mm+ single crown forks exist? I can’t think of any.
  • 1 0
 Manitou Sherman

Post a Comment



