Erik Fedko Joins Troy Lee Designs

PRESS RELEASE: Rasoulution / Troy Lee Designs
Since his breakthrough on to the global Slopestyle scene in 2017, Erik Fedko has made difficult tricks look playfully easy. This uniqueness of style is exactly what the 21-year-old world class athlete has in common with three letters: TLD. The US company Troy Lee Designs, TLD for short, also impresses with its high quality and distinctive designs. In 2020, the German rider and the action sportswear manufacturer will walk side by side – made possible by their new partnership. This means Erik will tackle the new year equipped in the best way possible.
|We have taken our time to find the right rider for the next generation of slopestyle and could not be happier than with the addition of Erik to the TLD family. 2018 Red Bull Joyride competition was when Troy and I got to watch him in person and we were hooked, the sickest style ever. Erik’s combination of his young age, incredible style on the bike, and aggressive yet smooth tricks made it a no-brainer for us to start having conversations. Getting to know him over the 2019 season definitely sealed the relationship as he is a cool kid, off the bike as well!—Craig “Stikman” Glaspell – Global Category Director-Bicycle of TLD
|Watching him ride the bike park at Whistler on his DH bike was super fun, to see him try new things, he seems down for anything on a bike and we love that about him. I think the key was asking our current riders like Semenuk, Zink and Van Steenbergen who they think the next big thing in slopestyle is and they all verified that Erik is the rider who is perfect for TLD. Can’t wait for some fun years ahead and seeing Erik ride because it is magical to watch him in action. Welcome to the family buddy.—Craig “Stikman” Glaspell – Global Category Director-Bicycle of TLD
The season opener of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championships 2020 with Erik will take place on March 7 in Rotorua (NZL). Watch it live on Red Bull TV!
Photos by ©Oscar Tepelmann
