Erik Fedko Joins Troy Lee Designs

We have taken our time to find the right rider for the next generation of slopestyle and could not be happier than with the addition of Erik to the TLD family. 2018 Red Bull Joyride competition was when Troy and I got to watch him in person and we were hooked, the sickest style ever. Erik’s combination of his young age, incredible style on the bike, and aggressive yet smooth tricks made it a no-brainer for us to start having conversations. Getting to know him over the 2019 season definitely sealed the relationship as he is a cool kid, off the bike as well! — Craig “Stikman” Glaspell – Global Category Director-Bicycle of TLD