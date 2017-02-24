Pinkbike.com
Erik Irmisch Ripping His Tues - Video
Feb 24, 2017 at 22:00
Feb 24, 2017
by
YT Industries
Tweet
Erik Irmisch - SHREDIT
by
YTIndustries
Views: 2,001
Faves:
26
Comments: 2
Slapping, roosting and hucking. YT's team rider, Erik Irmisch sessioned the local trails in the Ruhrpott area, Germany, with his Tues lately.
Video: Thesureshot.TV
MENTIONS:
@YTIndustries
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
cheese-cutter
(3 hours ago)
Oh but an enduro would be as fun?
[Reply]
+ 4
PaulLehr
(4 hours ago)
way better than the Gwin video the other day. so good, so mudroostastic!
[Reply]
+ 3
gclarida
(4 hours ago)
fuck yeah yt
[Reply]
+ 1
SqueekyEnterprises
(1 hours ago)
i think that one berm was meant to be decorative
[Reply]
+ 1
parnifel
(2 hours ago)
...alright we get it,YTs are all overvthe place
[Reply]
+ 1
dglass
(3 hours ago)
So much yt shreddits on interweb rn...
[Reply]
+ 1
MrEtnie
(3 hours ago)
Was it just me, or was his suspension really stiff? Nice shredding btw.
[Reply]
+ 1
jules5
(46 mins ago)
Tues is niccee!!!
[Reply]
+ 0
Pyronbp
(2 hours ago)
I want my 180 secs back ...yawn
[Reply]
