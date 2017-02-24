Erik Irmisch Ripping His Tues - Video

Feb 24, 2017 at 22:00
Feb 24, 2017
by YT Industries  
 
Erik Irmisch - SHREDIT

by YTIndustries
Slapping, roosting and hucking. YT's team rider, Erik Irmisch sessioned the local trails in the Ruhrpott area, Germany, with his Tues lately.

Video: Thesureshot.TV

MENTIONS: @YTIndustries
  • + 5
 Oh but an enduro would be as fun?
  • + 4
 way better than the Gwin video the other day. so good, so mudroostastic!
  • + 3
 fuck yeah yt
  • + 1
 i think that one berm was meant to be decorative
  • + 1
 ...alright we get it,YTs are all overvthe place
  • + 1
 So much yt shreddits on interweb rn...
  • + 1
 Was it just me, or was his suspension really stiff? Nice shredding btw. Smile
  • + 1
 Tues is niccee!!!
  • + 0
 I want my 180 secs back ...yawn

