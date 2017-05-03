VIDEOS

Escape to Hurricane – Video

May 3, 2017
by Ibis Cycles  
Jeff Kendall-Weed recently moved from sunny California to not as sunny Bellingham, Washington.

Faced with his first Bellingham winter, Jeff found himself longing for some sunshine, so he headed down to the high desert in Hurricane, Utah.

Follow Jeff on his excellent adventure. Jeff got help from good 'ol Ibis Cycles, BikeFlights.com, Kali Protectives, and Kitsbow Cycling Apparel.

One Jeff landed in Utah, our good friends at Over The Edge Sports in Hurricane took good care of him.

Escape to Hurricane

by JeffWeed
Views: 1,167    Faves: 17    Comments: 0



Low flying orbit


Fufanu


Very Rampage-like


Huck to manual


Road gap check.


Road gap No problem


MENTIONS: @ibiscycles


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
171539 views
Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
120538 views
Norco's New DH Bike – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017
109608 views
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
99136 views
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check
88950 views
Holy Water: Lourdes DH World Cup 2017 – Finals Photo Epic
82632 views
Tech Randoms - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
79673 views
What's In a World Cup Mechanic's Toolbox?
78599 views

20 Comments

  • + 13
 the way that guy rides, hucks don't even seem like hucks. more like whisper pops. that kinda precision could get a guy hated...
  • + 6
 FYI - It's pronounced HER-IH-KIN. Not Hurr-i-cane. Because we're Utahns.
  • + 4
 Great video, impressive riding, lots of fun and big smiles.

... but why didn't Jeff land the canyon gap in a wheelie?

Just kidding!

... but...
  • + 2
 such good riding, shame on that song that made it so lame.. mute and play Metallica instead lml
  • + 2
 Make riding fun again. Weed for president!
  • + 2
 good video. I wanna ride 'der
  • + 1
 I don't need to be a World Cup level DH shredder but if only I had his skills.
  • + 1
 So here I spent the Winter riding Baker, and I could have been shredding Hur a Kin!
  • + 2
 Don't go there. It's hot and terrible riding really flat and boring!!!
  • + 2
 Over the Edge in Fruita ROCKS!!
  • + 4
 You should see the one in Hurricane, basically just a house turned into a bike shop. Huge backyard work area and a huge front yard area. So cool
  • + 1
 yeeeeeeeuuuuhh Jeff that was dope
  • + 1
 That Grafton gap is massive. Way to send it big
  • + 2
 JKWeed!
  • + 2
 Beautiful video!
  • + 1
 @arohde that road gap look familiar?
  • + 1
 "This warranty does not cover..... misuse or MASSIVE HUCKING" lol same tho
  • + 1
 liked that
  • + 1
 Dat gap doe!
  • + 1
 So good.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031725
Mobile Version of Website