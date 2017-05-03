Escape to Hurricane – Video

Jeff Kendall-Weed recently moved from sunny California to not as sunny Bellingham, Washington.
Faced with his first Bellingham winter, Jeff found himself longing for some sunshine, so he headed down to the high desert in Hurricane
, Utah.
Follow Jeff on his excellent adventure. Jeff got help from good 'ol Ibis Cycles, BikeFlights.com, Kali Protectives, and Kitsbow Cycling Apparel.
One Jeff landed in Utah, our good friends at Over The Edge Sports in Hurricane took good care of him.
