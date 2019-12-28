Escaping the Hustle & Bustle of the City to Ride Bikes

Dec 28, 2019
by Axel Brunst  

German mountain biker Fabian Scholz escapes from the bustling city of Stuttgart after work with his 1989 Audi Quattro to find silence and solitude in the woods while riding bikes.
ESCAPE THE CITY
with Fabian Scholz
Photography by Axel Brunst

Fabian Scholz and I wanted to start a project together for quite some time now. But with full-time jobs and busy calendars that wasn’t all too easy. This constant struggle of finding time and setting the right priorities eventually led to the idea for our story. We wanted to make it about the escape from the city, the break out from everyday life. And making time for ourselves, to enjoy riding bikes in the sun. The images do not need many words, so I'll just leave you with a quote from Fabian.

bigquotesSometimes I just need to break free. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city to slow down the pace. That doesn’t mean sitting still though. I like to leave work early from time to time, mount my bike onto my 1989 Audi Quattro and take the scenic route to some nice trails. That’s my way of escaping the city, freeing my mind and recharging my batteries.Fabian Scholz


The rider: Fabian Scholz is a former enduro mountain bike racer, national champion and currently lead engineer at Focus Bikes in Stuttgart, Germany. He has a hard time sitting still and is always part of some kind of action. Most of the time that involves two and four wheels.

The photographer: Axel Brunst is just a guy with a camera and the marketing manager of acros, the German manufacturer of everything headsets. When he’s not behind a desk, he sharpens his visual storytelling skills, which oftentimes involves riding bikes and all activities surrounding it.

Thanks for watching and make sure to escape the city from time to time!

8 Comments

  • 3 1
 I'd be concerned about the bike falling off while managing full opposite lock and foot planted
  • 1 0
 Finally I understand where the Dropframe got it's design inspiration... a 80's car.
  • 2 1
 Really don't care about the bike or riding shots...I want more of the Audi!
  • 2 1
 Quattro
  • 2 0
 This is what pinkbike needs more of... It's so rad!
  • 1 0
 It would be nice to know where those trails are?
  • 1 0
 Vorsprung vurch technik!
  • 1 0
 Durch

