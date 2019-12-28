Escaping the Hustle & Bustle of the City to Ride Bikes

Fabian Scholz and I wanted to start a project together for quite some time now. But with full-time jobs and busy calendars that wasn’t all too easy. This constant struggle of finding time and setting the right priorities eventually led to the idea for our story. We wanted to make it about the escape from the city, the break out from everyday life. And making time for ourselves, to enjoy riding bikes in the sun. The images do not need many words, so I'll just leave you with a quote from Fabian.
The rider:
|Sometimes I just need to break free. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city to slow down the pace. That doesn’t mean sitting still though. I like to leave work early from time to time, mount my bike onto my 1989 Audi Quattro and take the scenic route to some nice trails. That’s my way of escaping the city, freeing my mind and recharging my batteries.—Fabian Scholz
Fabian Scholz is a former enduro mountain bike racer, national champion and currently lead engineer at Focus Bikes in Stuttgart, Germany. He has a hard time sitting still and is always part of some kind of action. Most of the time that involves two and four wheels. The photographer:
Axel Brunst is just a guy with a camera and the marketing manager of acros, the German manufacturer of everything headsets. When he’s not behind a desk, he sharpens his visual storytelling skills, which oftentimes involves riding bikes and all activities surrounding it. Thanks for watching and make sure to escape the city from time to time!
