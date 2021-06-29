Esker Cycles Announces Ride Scholarship Program

Jun 29, 2021
by Esker Cycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Esker Cycles

Esker Cycles is excited to announce a new ride scholarship with the purpose of enabling more people to get outside on mountain bikes.

This summer, Esker Cycles wants to help get you out on the trail. With the Esker Ride Scholarship, we are providing a selected applicant the opportunity to receive a new Esker hardtail mountain bike to help them get out and do anything that they can dream up such as planning their next multi-day adventure or simply enjoying a first-time experience on a mountain bike.

We understand that there are barriers to entry within our sport, one of them being the upfront cost of purchasing a bike to ride. With this ongoing scholarship, we hope to be able to reduce those barriers ever so slightly in the best way that we know how—by offering a bike to a rider that could use it, and to provide an opportunity to get out and ride.

Anyone that would like to apply should fill out an application at eskercycles.com by July 31 to tell us why they think they would be a good fit for the ride scholarship, and what they plan to do with a new Esker hardtail mountain bike. Esker is especially encouraging newer riders with a vision for a particular ride or adventure and an interest in telling their story to apply.

Esker Cycles Japhy in Bozeman Montana

It is expected that the selected applicant will carry out their ride or adventure within a year of receiving the bike, and that they will share their mountain biking experience with us through the medium of their choice. The selected rider will receive a Hayduke or Japhy in the size and color of their choice.

Esker started with a mission of getting more people outside on bikes, and this ongoing scholarship is just one small way for us to continue with that mission, and to enable more people to enjoy the sport of mountain biking like we do.


For more information on the program, and to apply, click here.

MENTIONS: @eskercycles


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Esker


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
80004 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
70219 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
63236 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
62787 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
62217 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
44562 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
42383 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
40528 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Such a sick company!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008376
Mobile Version of Website