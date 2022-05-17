Esker Cycles Introduces Updated Hayduke & Japhy Titanium Hardtails

PRESS RELEASE: Esker Cycles
Esker Cycles, a Montana-based mountain bike manufacturer is proud to introduce our newest additions to the lineup with Hayduke and Japhy Titanium hardtails.
Best known for our Orion Suspension equipped Elkat and Rowl full suspension mountain bikes, we are excited to be launching a brand-new line of bikes with the release of titanium Hayduke and Japhy Ti. The current steel Hayduke and Japhy are a core part of our offering, and this new take on those models will bring a timeless material and ride quality to the lineup in an exciting new phase for Esker.
With the current Hayduke and Japhy, we created a best-in-class steel tubing design that is custom drawn, externally tapered, seamless, and quadruple butted—making for a high-quality frame that is both light and cost-effective. With titanium, we took that same approach to the design and manufacturing process to create a line of bikes that would delight riders in a whole new way.
“We focus on building the best riding bikes, continually improving, and tuning our ride quality with the various material and design components. When we decided to bring out our hardtail models in titanium, we concentrated on keeping the qualities that riders and reviewers love but took it a step forward by designing the bikes from scratch and using seamless, butted, and cold-shaped 3/2.5 titanium tubing," said Esker Founder and CEO Tim Krueger.
From the beginning, we paid specific attention to how each decision in design and manufacturing would affect the riding experience. With Esker titanium, we think riders will discover that same joy that they found while pedaling other Esker bikes but in a timeless new design that is both lightweight and durable and will take them confidently from the backyard to the backcountry for many seasons to come.
“Our Hayduke and Japhy hardtail models have built a loyal following over the years, and to improve upon that, we felt it only natural to make versions of them in the best possible material for a hardtail—titanium,” said Marketing Director Ryan Krueger.
Esker Titanium frames feature a custom chainstay yoke, versatile braze-ons, and a bead blasted finish with rainbow anodized graphics. Framesets come with Portage sliding dropouts, a Wolf Tooth Components headset, seat collar, and axle. Framesets ($2300) and Level 2 completes ($5200) are available for purchase now with delivery in June. Level 1 and 3 completes will be available later in the season for $4400, and $6000.
For more information on pricing, spec, and availability, visit the Esker Cycles website at www.eskercycles.com
.
