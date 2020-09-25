Esker Cycles Releases Rowl Full Suspension 29er

PRESS RELEASE: Esker Cycles
Esker Cycles is proud to release our newest mountain bike model, the Rowl. The Rowl is a full carbon fiber, full suspension 29er with 140mm of travel, equipped with Dave Weagle’s Orion Dynamics suspension platform.
After launching the Esker brand in 2018 with the Orion suspension equipped Elkat model, we went to work crafting up a complimentary offering that would build on the positive influence and desirable ride characteristics that have made the Elkat model a success. Over the next two years, the team at Esker set out to design, engineer, and deliver the kind of bike that you would want to reach for day after day no matter the ride. Brian Lorence riding the Esker Rowl in Pennsylvania, Action Photos by Brett Rothmeyer
At Esker, our mountain bikes are not segmented into unnecessary sub-categories. With the efficiency of the Orion Dynamics suspension platform, and the benefits of modern geometry, we aim to simply make mountain bikes—designed to ride all parts of the trail, and all zones of the mountain. The Rowl continues with that Esker ethos in a 29” wheel package.
“We initially adopted the Orion platform because it has a great balance of extreme small bump sensitivity due to a flatter shock curve than other short-link systems, and Dave Weagle’s signature balance of anti-squat for the best pedaling efficiency. Now applied to our 29” wheel Rowl in a 140mm travel package, it makes the best case for an “entire mountain” bike that we like to build here at Esker,” said Esker founder Tim Krueger.
Modern progressive—or what we like to call Slack & Steep—geometry, combined with the insane efficiency of the Orion platform mean that a 140mm travel Rowl can take you from lunch laps on the townie trails to chunder above tree line without flip chips, shock changes or other gimmicks. Versatility, reliability, and timeless design are standard equipment on all of our Esker models, and the Rowl is no exception.
“The Rowl continues the Esker tradition of building versatile and reliable bikes that will take you out into the backcountry and back time and again. Everything we’ve learned from our past bikes has been applied to the Rowl to further this idea. A rider shouldn’t have to worry about their bike while riding but instead just be able focus on the experience no matter where the trail takes them,” said Esker engineer Anders Broste.
In addition to 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork, Rowl features a 65.16-degree head tube angle, 76-degree virtual seat tube angle, 425mm chainstays, threaded 73mm bottom bracket, and a 420mm-490mm reach on sizes S-XL. Completes are offered in 3 build levels, and framesets come standard with an axle, a custom tuned Fox DPX2 shock, and a Wolf Tooth Components headset & seat collar.
The Rowl frame features custom molded downtube and chainstay protection, fully routed internal housing, external brake routing for easy maintenance, and of course, room for a water bottle inside the triangle on all sizes. Rowl completes at the R2 ($4999) and R3 ($5999) level are available now in limited quantities through eskercycles.com
Saving people some of the clicking I did then.
All of these are for size Large.
470mm reach
615mm stack
614mm ETT
Fixed 425mm CS length for all sizes
65.16 degree HTA
76 degree STA
