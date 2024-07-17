Esker Releases Smokey Steel Hardtail Designed for a 160mm Fork

Press Release: Esker Cycles
Hot on the heels of the Smokey Ti
, Esker Cycles has added a steel framed version of this rowdy hardtail to their lineup.
The Smokey is the most aggressive hardtail Esker has ever made. It has all the same features as its titanium counterpart, but constructed of a robust double butted, heat treated 4130 chromoly DOM tubeset. The Smokey is ready for anything the trail can throw at it.
The Smokey is the newest members of the Esker family, but it's still an Esker. Prioritizing durability and ease of maintenance, it has external cable routing, threaded bottom bracket and a 44mm head tube. It also boasts multiple of water bottle and accessory attachment points to facilitate backcountry adventures. Highlights
Optimized geometry for a 160mm suspension fork, steep seat tube angle, long reach and wheelbase.
Accessory/tool mount under the top tube
Custom drawn, seamless, double butted, heat treated 4130 DOM chromoly tube set.
Tire Clearance: Fits a recommended tire size range from 2.4" to 2.6".
Accommodates 2 water bottles in the front triangle for MD, LG, and XL sizes.
Adjustable UDH Portage Dropout to tune your perfect chainstay length or run as a singlespeed.
Colors: Raven (Deep Metallic Grey), Lichen (Light Green), Gold Bar (GOLD).Pricing:
Frame Only: $1000
Frame + Fork: Starting at $1600
Complete Builds: Starting at $3000, with numerous upgrade options available.
Learn more about the Smokey HERE