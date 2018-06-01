Essential Statistics: Lošinj Men's DH World Cup Race

Not expecting to see any huge gaps opening up in sector 1 , and given it was such an open fast section of track, but it may have favored some of the taller powerful riders or potentially bigger wheels. We saw the effort of some of the riders coming out the gate though (check Laurie Greenland's run and his WynTV appearance if you missed it), but 1 (Luca Shaw) through 20 (Finn Iles) were only separated by 0.7s, with the eventual top 3 separated by less than 0.2s and all in the top 6 out the gate.

