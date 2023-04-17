Daysaver Release Original8 Multi-Tool

The new Daysaver Multitool Essential8

PRESS RELEASE: Daysaver

Portable workshop quality

With nested bits, the 'Essential8' multitool offers eight tools at only 33 grams.

Functionality and usability: perfect accessibility to all screws, use power where it is needed and screw with feeling where it is delicate.

Optimised accessibility and even lighter

Optimised accessibility for all screws in any place. 8 tools, very high torques and yet weighing only 33 grams - the Daysaver multitool 'Essential8'.

Unbeatable value for money

The perfect companion: the Multitool Extension Coworking5

Tire lever, chain breaker, valve tool, spoke spanner and chain link holder. Together with the Essential8 the perfect combination.

Various options to take along - on the bike or in the pocket

The 'Carrier' mount, which holds the 'Essential8' multitool on the bottle cage.

The 'Cradle' mount, which attaches the Essential8/Coworking5 combination to the bike together with, for example, a spare tube. Securely held by the 'Whip', the new strap from Daysaver.

The 'Guard' keeps the Essential8/Coworking5 combination well protected and still offers space for important small items, e.g. cash for the after-ride beer, repair kit or similar.

The 'Hug' protects the Essential8 and bikers who prefer to carry the multitool in their trouser/ jersey pocket or backpack.

The 'Whip', the new high-end strap from Daysaver that attaches everything securely and quickly to the bike, leaving no scratches on your beloved bike.

Consistent modularity

The successor to the multitool 'Original9' is even better and, at 33 grams, even lighter than before.The Swiss start-up got off to a flying start in 2020 and 2021 with the launch of the 'Original9' multitool and the 'Coworking5' extension. Inspired by the extraordinarily successful Kickstarter campaigns and the enthusiastic community, the team worked on the further development of the multitool and the extension of the product range last year. The modular product line has now launched with the multitool 'Essential8' as the core product and is available on daysaver.fun.Proven features have been retained. Of course, the form factor of a classic Allen key, which ensures ideal accessibility and with which - via the two different lever lengths - you can apply the right torque. And of course the innovation of the nested bits. Two on each side, which can be turned around and inserted into each other. This makes the 'Essential8' a multi-talent with HEX 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and Torx 25 - everything it takes to save the day in an emergency.In keeping with the tradition of Swiss obsession with quality and functionality, the Daysaver team was not fully satisfied with the already exceptionally high standard of the 'Original9' multitool. Accessibility, especially with SRAM rear derailleurs, is now optimised by the rounded end of the long lever. The torques, which were already beyond what a person can apply by hand, have been further improved. Better safe than sorry. At the same time, the weight of the multitool made of corrosion-resistant and hardened steel has been reduced to an unbelievable 33 grams - a tool/weight ratio that is without comparison on the market.The innovation that will probably excite the most is most likely the price. At CHF/EUR 45, the Daysaver 'Essential8' offers a price/performance ratio that is hard to beat for a tool in this function and weight class that deserves its name and offers real workshop quality on the trail.The multitool is still accompanied by the 'Coworking5' extension. With this combination, not only are the screws on the bike well taken care of, but also tire levers, chain breaker, valve tools and spoke spanners. In addition, the 'Coworking5' offers a chain link holder. The chain breaker is made of corrosion-resistant and hardened steel and can be used with a Hex3 for 9-12-speed chains (including SRAM Flat Top chains). The tire lever is made of glass-fibre reinforced polyamide, which offers the best possible balance between flexibility and stability for this application.As before, the Daysaver range is modular so that customers have complete freedom in the composition of their solution. For those bikers who like to mount their tools on the bike, the mounts 'Carrier' for the multitool or the 'Cradle' for the combination with the 'Coworking5' are still available.To ensure that riders who like their bikes clean can also carry their tools well protected in their trouser or jersey pocket or even in their backpack, the new multitool protective cover 'Hug' and the protective case 'Guard' are now available.With the 'Whip', Daysaver will also launch a strap that replaces the one that was previously included with the 'Cradle' mount. The Daysaver team was not happy with the quality of this mount. In addition, the 'Whip' is available individually so that all those who like to attach equipment to the bike have a wide and high-quality strap at their disposal.Although the multitool 'Original9' is no longer offered, Daysaver has of course not forgotten its existing customers. That would have been a serious violation of the modularity credo. Therefore, all products are compatible with both the 'Essential8' and the 'Original9' multitool.