Video: Ethan Craik Goes Flat Out In 'Amped'

Words: GT Bicycles
UK winters are brutal, and the window to ride can be short; but a bit of bad weather ain’t stopping Ethan Craik. So, when the window opens, Ethan goes straight for the Force Amp+ to squeeze in as many laps as possible. It’s all about cutting the climb time to extend the descents.
|So many people hate on ebikes but with more laps and more riding, how can you not love it, after all riding is what we all love and this just allows more of that. Enjoy me shredding mine as hard as I can!—Ethan Craik
Film/Edit: Lucas Craik
4 Comments
Is it really?
I mean let's be honest, it's about being able to climb an incline with less effort.
I'm not hating on ebikes, but let's face it, most humans will take the option that requires the least amount of effort.