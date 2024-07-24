Ethan Craik Undergoes Surgery on His Heel

Extremely gutted to be posting this. Unfortunately had a crash while riding after Les Gets and pulled some bone off my heel with the Achilles. Luckily the Achilles is fine but I needed surgery to get both put back in the right spot for both to heal fast. Everything went very well and I’m on the road to recovery.



Thanks to everyone on the hill that day that got me down safely and back home. I’ll be back stronger and faster than ever.



Massive thanks to family and especially @isseylindsay for doing everything for me back home — Ethan Craik