Ethan Craik Undergoes Surgery on His Heel

Jul 24, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Ethan Craik revealed today on his Instagram that he crashed following the last round in Les Gets and pulled some bone off of his heel with the Achilles tendon. While the Achilles itself isn't injured, he needed surgery to get both in the right spot to heal.

bigquotesExtremely gutted to be posting this. Unfortunately had a crash while riding after Les Gets and pulled some bone off my heel with the Achilles. Luckily the Achilles is fine but I needed surgery to get both put back in the right spot for both to heal fast. Everything went very well and I’m on the road to recovery.

Thanks to everyone on the hill that day that got me down safely and back home. I’ll be back stronger and faster than ever.

Massive thanks to family and especially @isseylindsay for doing everything for me back homeEthan Craik

We wish Ethan the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on his bike before too long.

