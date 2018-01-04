VIDEOS

Ethen Roberts & Dusty Wygle Find 50 Feet of Freedom

Jan 4, 2018
by Giant Bicycles  
 
ETHEN AND DUSTY
RIDE
VIRGIN,UTAH


Since the first Red Bull Rampage over 10 years ago, riders have been refining, rebuilding and expanding the network of trails in Virgin, Utah. It’s a utopia for riders like Dusty Wygle and Ethen Roberts. Mile after mile of desert riding designed to test the outer limits of bikes, riders and their gear. Throw in a bus Ethen borrowed from the Diesel Brothers called “50 Feet of Freedom,” and you’ve got the recipe for a heck of a weekend.






bigquotesI put my helmet to the true test, unwillingly of course, but it passed with flying colors.Ethen Roberts

Supported by Giant Bicycles and the GNT 100% Status helmet.
22 Comments

  • + 18
 Just nuts whats being thrown-down these days on TRAIL bikes! Great charging
  • + 3
 By dudes who are not pro MTBers either.... so much fun watching these two regardless of what they're ripping on. I hope they did some filming for the new Action Figures movie while they were there!
  • + 3
 Todays trail bike is yesterdays DH bike
  • + 2
 relatively safe to call them freeride bikes though
  • + 7
 i thought that was the drop in bus for a second when i saw the thumbnail
  • + 3
 Same. Felt nastalgic for a moment there.
  • + 1
 Me too....*wipes away a tear
  • + 4
 Wasn’t expecting such a hard hitter! These fellas sure know how to tear up! Mad skillz!

Thanks for making m day
  • + 1
 For a moments there while watching the video, i thought , YES, my next bike would be a Giant Reign, then after seeing the photo of the frame, i said, NAH! not 'till they change the shape of that downtube,
  • + 1
 Very cool, I was just up on Guacamole today. This vid has me itching to get back out there quick!
  • + 1
 On a trail bike?
Damn, how long the bearing and linkage would survive that kind of move.
  • + 2
 holy shit! flying high boys!
  • + 2
 50 feet of freedom does not sound like a bus name.
  • + 1
 Name on the bus read "blue bird", should say "Free Bird"
  • + 2
 Damn good commercial.
  • + 1
 F E A R L E S S F U C K I N G G O O D N E S S ! ! !
  • + 1
 BigBall Reignpage
  • + 1
 #RideLifeRideGiant.
  • + 1
 Made my day! Thanks!
  • + 1
 My dudes! Killing it.
  • + 1
 epic!
  • - 1
 the shape of giant's helmet looks similar with 100% air craft

Post a Comment



