Ethen Roberts & Dusty Wygle Find 50 Feet of Freedom

Since the first Red Bull Rampage over 10 years ago, riders have been refining, rebuilding and expanding the network of trails in Virgin, Utah. It’s a utopia for riders like Dusty Wygle and Ethen Roberts. Mile after mile of desert riding designed to test the outer limits of bikes, riders and their gear. Throw in a bus Ethen borrowed from the Diesel Brothers
called “50 Feet of Freedom,” and you’ve got the recipe for a heck of a weekend.
Thanks for making m day
Damn, how long the bearing and linkage would survive that kind of move.
