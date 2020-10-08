Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette

Both SRAM and Shimano would likely tell you that if you want the best results, you shouldn't mix and match components from other brands with their drivetrains. They might also use the word 'ecosystem' sternly. There's a good chance that most of us stick to the same, er, ecosystem when it's time to replace a cassette. But what if you didn't have to?



e*thirteen's new Helix R 11- and 12-speed cassettes fit onto SRAM's common XD freehub, but they're saying that it's ''engineered to bridge the compatibility gap between SRAM and Shimano components.'' In other words, you can use the same $289.95 USD Helix R cassette with either a Shimano or SRAM ecosy... Drivetrain.



e*thirteen Helix R Details



• Compatible with SRAM, Shimano drivetrains

• 12-speed range: 556% (9-50)

• 11-speed range: 511% (9-46)

• Fits XD freehubs

• Replaceable alloy large cogs

• Steel cluster available separately

• Weight: 355-grams (12-speed, actual)

• MSRP: $289.95 USD (11 and 12-speed)

• www.ethirteen.com

• Compatible with SRAM, Shimano drivetrains• 12-speed range: 556% (9-50)• 11-speed range: 511% (9-46)• Fits XD freehubs• Replaceable alloy large cogs• Steel cluster available separately• Weight: 355-grams (12-speed, actual)• MSRP: $289.95 USD (11 and 12-speed)

The $289.95 USD Helix R cassette fits SRAM's XD freehub body, but e*thirteen says it's also compatible with Shimano drivetrains. There are 11 and 12-speed versions, different colors, and you can buy the aluminum and steel sections separately.

So Many Numbers

With 9-tooth small and 50-tooth big cogs, the 12-speed Helix R is the range champ.

SRAM... and Shimano?

The steel section (left) is machined from a single piece and helps contribute to the low 355-gram weight. The 9-tooth cog (right) means you can drop to a small chainring size without losing anything on the high-end.

I paired the 12-speed Helix R cassette with both mechanical and electronic drivetrains from SRAM, as well as Shimano's XTR system.

Does it Work?

The two halves of the Helix R cassette interlock, and there's a 3mm hex key to ensure everything stays put.

Shimano's Hyperglide+ components let you shift under load without issue, and that doesn't change if you pair them with the Helix R cassette.