Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette

Oct 8, 2020
by Mike Levy  


Both SRAM and Shimano would likely tell you that if you want the best results, you shouldn't mix and match components from other brands with their drivetrains. They might also use the word 'ecosystem' sternly. There's a good chance that most of us stick to the same, er, ecosystem when it's time to replace a cassette. But what if you didn't have to?

e*thirteen's new Helix R 11- and 12-speed cassettes fit onto SRAM's common XD freehub, but they're saying that it's ''engineered to bridge the compatibility gap between SRAM and Shimano components.'' In other words, you can use the same $289.95 USD Helix R cassette with either a Shimano or SRAM ecosy... Drivetrain.

e*thirteen Helix R Details

• Compatible with SRAM, Shimano drivetrains
• 12-speed range: 556% (9-50)
• 11-speed range: 511% (9-46)
• Fits XD freehubs
• Replaceable alloy large cogs
• Steel cluster available separately
• Weight: 355-grams (12-speed, actual)
• MSRP: $289.95 USD (11 and 12-speed)
www.ethirteen.com
e*thirteen also says that it's lighter, less expensive, and offers more range than either brand's high-end 12-speed cassettes. Oh, and they'll also sell you the aluminum and steel sections separately.



The $289.95 USD Helix R cassette fits SRAM's XD freehub body, but e*thirteen says it's also compatible with Shimano drivetrains. There are 11 and 12-speed versions, different colors, and you can buy the aluminum and steel sections separately.



So Many Numbers

The Helix R cassette can be had in a 12-speed version with 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 20, 23, 27, 31, 36, 42, and 50-tooth cogs that offers a massive 556% range. For comparison's sake, SRAM offers 520% and Shimano 510% range for their widest 12-speed cassettes. My scale said 355-grams for the Helix, 363-grams for an XX1 X-Dome, and 376-grams for XTR.

None of them are inexpensive, of course, but the Helix costs the least at $289.95 USD. If you want XX1 or XTR, that'll be $449 and $379.99, please.


With 9-tooth small and 50-tooth big cogs, the 12-speed Helix R is the range champ.


There's also an 11-speed version (available early December) of the Helix R cassette that gets 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 20, 24, 28, 33, 39, and 46-tooth cogs for a 511% range. It retails for the same $289.95 USD, and e*thirteen says that it weighs 325-grams. I'll let you dig up the numbers for the comparable SRAM and Shimano 11-speed bits.

The Helix's two-piece design means that e*thirteen can sell the larger, faster-wearing aluminum cogs separately. Orange, purple, black, or bronze will cost $129.95 USD on their own, or there's a $159 USD, PVD-treated blue option that's said to offer "double the durability compared to anodizing.'' We'll be putting that one on a long-term test bike. The hollowed-out steel section that makes up the rest of the cassette should last much longer, but you can also buy it on its own for $159 USD. It's like Build-a-Bear but pointier.


SRAM... and Shimano?

Now that we're squeezing way more cogs into the same amount of space between the spokes and dropout, there's not much difference between SRAM or Shimano's 12-speed cassettes when it comes to where the cogs are sitting. To give you an idea of how tight it is down there, a SRAM shifter moves the cable roughly 0.15mm more than Shimano does, or about the thickness of a piece of paper.

That rather tiny gap is why you can use a 12-speed SRAM cassette with a Shimano derailleur and shifter or vice-versa and have it be close to bang-on, even if they'd rather you didn't.


The steel section (left) is machined from a single piece and helps contribute to the low 355-gram weight. The 9-tooth cog (right) means you can drop to a small chainring size without losing anything on the high-end.


So, is it as easy as just splitting the difference between the two drivetrain giants? Not so much.

''Both SRAM and Shimano use different spacing and sprocket thicknesses in different parts of the cassette,'' e*thirteen told me. ''While the spacing is important for a cassette to work properly, the biggest challenge to designing the Helix was to make it work well with Shimano's new chain design. We also had competitor IP to consider, which surprisingly factored into the sprocket spacing as well. The net result is decidedly not what you would get if you split the difference between SRAM and Shimano, but it works well.''



I paired the 12-speed Helix R cassette with both mechanical and electronic drivetrains from SRAM, as well as Shimano's XTR system.


Does it Work?

e*thirteen's cassettes use a modular, two-piece design, with the bottom section slotting onto the XD freehub's splines and getting locked into place via 3mm pinch-bolt at a low 3Nm of torque. Your freehub bearings are under there, so best not over-tighten it.

Next, you slide the steel cogs (with its bushing) onto the freehub, making sure to align the indexed locking section on the two pieces before using a chain whip to rotate and lock it into place. If your chain whip is in the shop for repairs, you can put the wheel on your bike, shift onto one of the steel cogs, then hold your rear brake while pushing down on the pedals, just like how you'd lock a quick-link together.


The two halves of the Helix R cassette interlock, and there's a 3mm hex key to ensure everything stays put.


Turning the steel section to the right sees fins machined into its backside interlock with the aluminum section, and there's a tiny image of a padlock for you to line up and make sure it's done correctly. Next, thread the 3mm hex screw (3Nm again) into place and you're ready to roll. Wait, you put grease where the instructions told you to, right? Good.

Embargo timing meant that I haven't put in a ton of miles on the new cassette, but I did pair the 12-speed, 9-50 tooth block with three different drivetrains to see if e*thirteen's claims of cross-compatibility hold true: SRAM's wireless Eagle AXS XX1 and cable-controlled XX1 systems, as well as Shimano's XTR drivetrain. And yeah, everything seems peachy. Shift quality with either SRAM system matches the stock performance, with shift speed and noise seemingly unaffected by the third-party cogs. This wasn't always the case with e*thirteen's previous cassettes; I've had good luck with them, but some riders weren't able to get their shifting bang-on perfect and without the odd delay or tick, tick, tick sound. While I can't comment on durability, the new Helix R seems to match the performance of SRAM's stock components.

Okay, but does it play nice with Japan? Shimano's Hyperglide+ tech, and specifically the design of their chain, lets you shift under heavy pedaling loads in a way that just wasn't possible before, but do you lose that if you're not using a Shimano cassette with it?

I put the Helix R on Giant's new Trance X Advanced Pro, pairing it with a Shimano XTR derailleur and XT shifter, then went out and shifted like a ham-fisted gorilla up every single hill. In other words, just a normal ride. The results: While maybe just a hair away from matching a full Shimano setup, the chain moved over the cogs silently and without any bangs or worrying noises, much like a full Hyperglide+ setup. Impressive.


Shimano's Hyperglide+ components let you shift under load without issue, and that doesn't change if you pair them with the Helix R cassette.


As for reliability, I have no clue - it hasn't been long enough to talk about that yet. That said, the PVD-coated blue option that's claimed to offer double the life of the standard anodized cogs sounds interesting, so we'll put that in the long-term plans for a review down the road. Also, both SRAM and Shimano cite friction and chain wrap issues for not using the 9-tooth cog that e*thirteen has at the bottom on their cassettes, but I suspect that it won't be trouble given the limited time the chain spends in that gear. We'll see.


Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Helix R's weight, range, and cost numbers are hard to ignore, as is being able to purchase only the part of the cassette you need to keep your bike rolling. The cross-compatibility means you can pair it with any 11 or 12-speed drivetrain from SRAM or Shimano and, most importantly, e*thirteen seems to have nailed the shift quality. Mike Levy




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Drivetrain E13


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
73002 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
56109 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
50732 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
43376 views
3 Competitors Removed from World Championships eMTB Start List After Bikes Fail UCI Checks
39230 views
The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video
39043 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
36126 views
First Look: Cube's New TWO15 DH Bikes
34532 views

31 Comments

  • 12 0
 This looks rad. I've replaced my TRS+ 950 aluminum section twice now since i got it last year and it saved me a ton of $$ because I didnt have to buy a whole new cassette. Why doesnt everyone do it that way? Nice to see the price is not out of this galaxy on such a high end looking piece of kit.
  • 2 1
 What do you mean, 'not out of the galaxy'; with the exception of my xc set-up that was full golden eagle, the rest of my cogs were always around 70-90 USD, be it, gx, nx, deore xt or different option from sunrace(which are actually pretty decent); I and probably, no one is a better rider by having 300 USD on their bikes.
  • 4 0
 Yeah my 9-50 TRS+ has been great as well. Got it for the same price as a GX cassette and it’s a nice chunk lighter. Stoked to give this a try next! That orange will look great on my Megatower.
  • 6 0
 I've been ripping the teeth off the granny gear on my GX eagle cassette. Having the ability to change just the granny gears following damage sounds great! Also, for not that much more money, this cassette is substantially lighter. Hopefully it shifts well...
  • 2 1
 GX blows. XX1 is king.
  • 6 0
 I hate the close spacing and extra weight of 12 speed drivetrains. I hate that we had to go back to long cage derailleurs for 50t+ cogs. But the ship has sailed. Even alternatives like Prime 9 need the 50t low cog since most frames nowadays have their antissquat tuned for 30-32t front cogs, and 29ers need that 50t out back to prevent people from putting 28t front chainrings on.
  • 3 0
 The prime 9 is a solid choice though. Loving mine!
  • 1 0
 @skierdud89: out of stock till the Second Coming....
  • 1 0
 Seconded, Prime9 is where it's at. I really want that fancy cassette to come back in stock!
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: if you really want one there's a seller on ebay that has a few full drivetrains for like $165! That's where I bought mine. It's an E-bike set but a dremmel will allow you to multi-shift. Easy peasy.
  • 5 0
 I've been using this cassette undercover for the past month and without a doubt it is outstanding. Being an old school xc racer I love to shift and am OCD about what gear I'm in going up. The range is great. (I've been using a 9-50) with a 28 tooth up front. I will repeat..... I shift ALOT. No chain drops, no sticky situations. As smooth as my XTR has been. I run XT shifter and deraileur with a XX SRAM chain. I've put close to 800km on it and seriously no issues. Thank you E13!!
  • 1 0
 What are you riding where you need 28 tooth up front and 50 out back?
  • 1 0
 why run a sram chain over a shimano?
  • 3 0
 While some have had issues with their TRS+ Gen 1 cassettes (lockring, no pinchbolt), my Gen 2 with pinchbolt has been pretty much perfect for two years of moderate use on my hardtail. This is a nice evolution of the TRS+ and I would definitely buy one when it comes time to replace my GX cluster.
  • 3 0
 Same. I ran the Gen 2 9-46t TRS+ and loved it. Low weight and low cost we’re serious winners over even X01. This upgrade looks killer
  • 2 0
 I had an 11spd ethirteen cassette a year ago and I could never get it to shift right. And trust me, I tried everything. I'm wondering how this new cassette will do under shifting. (I hope well because for the money this cassette is pretty sick).
  • 4 0
 Excellent weight! I think it's worth spending more for a lighter cassette. Unsprung weight matters. Better suspension performance by far.
  • 1 0
 I have used the 11-speed 9-46 on a SRAM GX drivetrain for about a year. I needed a lower range than the SRAM 11-42, and the e-thirteen seemed the only practical option. The cassette mounted easily on the hubs of my e-thirteen carbon race wheels. Shifting dial-in took quite a bit of tinkering, and the cassette was grinding the top jockey wheel under load. I fiddled with the B-screw quite a bit, more than I ever have on any derailleur, but eventually got it locked in to smooth and full changes up and down the range. It works well and I recommend it for 11-speed riders that need a lower range.
  • 1 0
 For me, the cassette is the best place to spend extra cash when it comes to a drivetrain. Less rotational weight and unsprung mass on the back wheel is very noticeable. Being able to get a lighter cassette at a fraction of the cost of X01 and XTR is awesome. When my X01 cassette wears out I'll probably be going with this E*thirteen cassette.
  • 2 0
 I have the sunrace 10-46 11 speed with x1 sram and it shifts better than my gx eagle on my other bike. More companies need to make 10-46 11 speed cassettes.
  • 2 0
 In the race for biggest range spread, that 42-50T gap is big enough to fit a shark into. The industry has jumped it.. can your chain?
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Just bought my XX1 Rainbow cassette though.... Wish I would've waited just a couple weeks! Maybe get this as a backup for those really grimy ride days. Nice to see the price and weight in check.
  • 2 0
 very pretty but too much cash as opposed to Deore. I do like the colour hues
  • 4 0
 Very true but Deore buyers aren't the target customer here...For weight weenies that want to save some cash this looks like a great option!
  • 1 0
 @Marky771: I agree but there MUST be some kind of performance enhancement and there is NOT. Shimano does not need a band aid. If Deore does not cut it then go XTR or XT or SLX
  • 1 0
 @madmon: WEIGHT SAVINGS is the real enhancement, along with the ability to buy just what you need as it wears or breaks.
  • 2 0
 I mean you get the full shimano XT 12 speed upgrade with casette, chain and shifter for 270 around here...
  • 1 0
 Every time I'm reminded how much sram asks for their cassettes I feel like I'm being trolled by the company because I slightly prefer their shift levers
  • 1 0
 Does this open up the possibility if using a sram chain on shimano rear d or vice versa? I have one shimano mtb and one sram, and it would be cool to run same chains on both.
  • 1 0
 I want to see how this holds up to a pro XC racer on an eBike. Someone who puts out a boat load of power. The problem with most reviewers is that they aren't...fast.
  • 2 0
 pretty colors, take my money

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014068
Mobile Version of Website