e*thirteen Partners with Rémy Métailler for 2018

Jun 19, 2017 at 7:50
Jun 19, 2017
by Connor Bondlow  
 
Press Release

Remy e13

e*thirteen is proud to announce that it has extended and expanded its partnership with Rémy Métailler through 2018. “e*thirteen has long been a fan of Rémy’s mind-blowing Whistler Bike Park edits and his blazing fast Rampage runs, so when the opportunity arose to have him on our wheels and cassettes, it was a clear choice." says Chris Costello, e*thirteen’s sponsorship coordinator.

"Rémy has a massive following and increasing our collaboration with him nicely complements our partnerships with Whistler Bike Park and Cube Bikes."

Remy e13

Starting in 2017, in addition to chainguides, Remy will also be riding e*thirteen’s World Cup winning carbon wheels and truly innovative cassettes—LG1 Race Carbon on his DH bikes and TRS Race Carbon on his trail and enduro bikes.

Alongside Aaron Gwin of the YT Mob and Team United Ride’s Mick Hannah, Rémy will be one of e*thirteen’s key wheel ambassadors. This year, he will focus on promoting the wheels and cassettes in video edits, urban DH races, and Red Bull Rampage. Rémy will also be one of just a few select athletes running carbon wheels in Rampage.

Remy e13

Métailler said, "I'm excited to continue and increase my partnership with e*thirteen and to use their new TRS Race and LG1 Race Carbon wheels. I already have spent some serious time on the wheels and the ride characteristics are particularly impressive. Knowing that I have some of the strongest wheels available will be a nice confidence boost.”


www.bythehive.com
1 Comment

  • + 2
 Remy doesn't need sponsors with all those iPhones he's been selling haha

Post a Comment



