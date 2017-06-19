e*thirteen Partners with Rémy Métailler for 2018

Press Release





e*thirteen is proud to announce that it has extended and expanded its partnership with Rémy Métailler through 2018. “e*thirteen has long been a fan of Rémy’s mind-blowing Whistler Bike Park edits and his blazing fast Rampage runs, so when the opportunity arose to have him on our wheels and cassettes, it was a clear choice." says Chris Costello, e*thirteen’s sponsorship coordinator.



"Rémy has a massive following and increasing our collaboration with him nicely complements our partnerships with Whistler Bike Park and Cube Bikes."



e*thirteen is proud to announce that it has extended and expanded its partnership with Rémy Métailler through 2018. “e*thirteen has long been a fan of Rémy’s mind-blowing Whistler Bike Park edits and his blazing fast Rampage runs, so when the opportunity arose to have him on our wheels and cassettes, it was a clear choice." says Chris Costello, e*thirteen’s sponsorship coordinator."Rémy has a massive following and increasing our collaboration with him nicely complements our partnerships with Whistler Bike Park and Cube Bikes."



Starting in 2017, in addition to chainguides, Remy will also be riding e*thirteen’s World Cup winning carbon wheels and truly innovative cassettes—LG1 Race Carbon on his DH bikes and TRS Race Carbon on his trail and enduro bikes.



Alongside Aaron Gwin of the YT Mob and Team United Ride’s Mick Hannah, Rémy will be one of e*thirteen’s key wheel ambassadors. This year, he will focus on promoting the wheels and cassettes in video edits, urban DH races, and Red Bull Rampage. Rémy will also be one of just a few select athletes running carbon wheels in Rampage.







Métailler said, "I'm excited to continue and increase my partnership with e*thirteen and to use their new TRS Race and LG1 Race Carbon wheels. I already have spent some serious time on the wheels and the ride characteristics are particularly impressive. Knowing that I have some of the strongest wheels available will be a nice confidence boost.”





www.bythehive.com Métailler said, "I'm excited to continue and increase my partnership with e*thirteen and to use their new TRS Race and LG1 Race Carbon wheels. I already have spent some serious time on the wheels and the ride characteristics are particularly impressive. Knowing that I have some of the strongest wheels available will be a nice confidence boost.”

Must Read This Week