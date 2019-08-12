e*thirteen's New Stems and Handlebars - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Markings on the handlebars and stems make setup easy. Markings on the handlebars and stems make setup easy.

At the rate e*thirteen's catalog seems to be expanding, they might soon have all the parts needed to build a bike from scratch. The latest addition is their new range of stems and handlebars, the latter of which can be had in either carbon of two different aluminum flavors.Pictured here is the $139.95 USD Race Carbon handlebar and $95.95 USD Plus stem that I got my hands on during Crankworx.As bikes, forks, and wheels get stiff and stiffer, we're seeing more options aimed at helping to eliminate some of the chatter and vibrations that all that rigidity can cause. e*thirteen's new handlebars are said to do exactly that through a layup profile intended to allow for a bit of compliance without taking about any steering precision.So while the 225-gram Race Carbon handlebar looks a lot like, well, a handlebar, it's claimed to do more than just help you steer your bike.If carbon isn't your thing, both the $69.95 Plus and $34.95 Base handlebars are aluminum and sport the same 9-degree backsweep and 5-degree upsweep. Interestingly, e*thirteen says that their alloy handlebars also offer a degree of comfort via butting and bend profiles. All three options also start life at 800mm wide, but with trim lines so you can cut them down easily.Stems and handlebars should match so you don't get a trail-side fashion citation, and e*thirteen's Plus and Base stems do exactly that. The $95.95 USD Plus is the lighter of the two at 145-grams, and you can tell it apart from the $49.95 USD Base stem, which comes is just 10-grams heavier while costing nearly half as much, thanks to the shiny finish and much more material removed from the steerer clamp.Both stems use T25 hardware for the handlebar and steerer clamps, and the latter is smoothly rounded at the back to keep the painful core samples to a minimum.There's really just one answer to all these handlebars that claim to reduce vibrations and fatigue or offer some kind of engineered flex, and that's a good ol' fashioned blind test. The handlebar, not the rider. Stay tuned for the first episode of our 'Goin' in Blind' video series where we do exactly that with e*thirteen's Race Carbon handlebar, as well as a handful of other options, in the near future.