e*thirteen's New Stems and Handlebars - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 12, 2019
by Mike Levy  
e thirteen handlebar and stem


At the rate e*thirteen's catalog seems to be expanding, they might soon have all the parts needed to build a bike from scratch. The latest addition is their new range of stems and handlebars, the latter of which can be had in either carbon of two different aluminum flavors.

Pictured here is the $139.95 USD Race Carbon handlebar and $95.95 USD Plus stem that I got my hands on during Crankworx.


Markings on the handlebars and stems make setup easy.


As bikes, forks, and wheels get stiff and stiffer, we're seeing more options aimed at helping to eliminate some of the chatter and vibrations that all that rigidity can cause. e*thirteen's new handlebars are said to do exactly that through a layup profile intended to allow for a bit of compliance without taking about any steering precision.

So while the 225-gram Race Carbon handlebar looks a lot like, well, a handlebar, it's claimed to do more than just help you steer your bike.


The Race Carbon handlebar weighs 225-grams and was designed to offer a bit of "engineered comfort.''


If carbon isn't your thing, both the $69.95 Plus and $34.95 Base handlebars are aluminum and sport the same 9-degree backsweep and 5-degree upsweep. Interestingly, e*thirteen says that their alloy handlebars also offer a degree of comfort via butting and bend profiles. All three options also start life at 800mm wide, but with trim lines so you can cut them down easily.


More air than stem, the $95.95 USD Plus model sees a ton of material removed.


Stems and handlebars should match so you don't get a trail-side fashion citation, and e*thirteen's Plus and Base stems do exactly that. The $95.95 USD Plus is the lighter of the two at 145-grams, and you can tell it apart from the $49.95 USD Base stem, which comes is just 10-grams heavier while costing nearly half as much, thanks to the shiny finish and much more material removed from the steerer clamp.

Both stems use T25 hardware for the handlebar and steerer clamps, and the latter is smoothly rounded at the back to keep the painful core samples to a minimum.

There's really just one answer to all these handlebars that claim to reduce vibrations and fatigue or offer some kind of engineered flex, and that's a good ol' fashioned blind test. The handlebar, not the rider. Stay tuned for the first episode of our 'Goin' in Blind' video series where we do exactly that with e*thirteen's Race Carbon handlebar, as well as a handful of other options, in the near future.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Handlebars Stems Ethirteen Components Crankworx


28 Comments

  • + 12
 Really disappointed with e*thirteen parts on my YT. Hopefully their stems and handlebar have a higher quality than their wheels and cassettes.
  • + 1
 What issue did you have with your wheels? I just bought a pair of TRS wheels and I checked the bearings for grease, the hub bearings looked good, but the free hub bearing looked dry...I’ll have to keep an eye on it cause that is the only downside I saw online concerning the wheels before buying them.
  • + 2
 @unrooted: what issues didn’t we have with them... They should stick to chain guides. Look at the sweep on those bars = Way too much.
  • + 2
 @mitcht: agree. Too many brands go 9° back and 5° up. How about some variety or point of difference?
  • + 2
 E13 has to cut costs to pay Gwin. Duhhh
  • + 2
 @mitcht: 9/5 is fine especially dependant on the bike.
  • + 2
 I too have had a lot of issues with the E13 stuff that came on my YT. Their customer service is awesome but I will never buy a bike with a major E13 components again. In about 1,500km on the drive train, I've gone through 3 front chain rings, 2 cassettes and the rear hub has to get tightened up after every 5-10 rides. I'm actually looking at swapping out the cranks and front chain ring for a Sram setup as I'm sick of blowing through chains and chain rings.

I also bent my E13 bash guard very badly and I had to file it down so it wouldn't rub against my chain ring... not sure if this is just user error but whatever, ended up replacing it for a One-up system and have had no issues.

I have had no issues with the hoops but I don't get too sendy on my bike. That being said, I know someone who's quite a bit smaller than me who has destroyed one of their 650B carbon rims.

When it comes to their bar and stem, I honestly don't see how it could be bad. However, looking at the profile of the bar, it doesn't look that compliant (comfortable). If you want a carbon bar that's compliant, get a One-up one. I used to get severe hand pump and now I rarely get it... I think anyone who's switched to the One-up bar can confirm.
  • + 5
 Well engineered comfort is on the mouths of carbon component and frame makers since at least 10 years, while reality of most cases tells the opposite story. Especially in case of bars and rims. Hours and hours of testing in the lab and by the test riders, heard it back in 2010.

So... why is this iteration different?
  • + 3
 The only carbon bar I've seen that looks like it would make a difference as far as comfort goes is one up.
  • + 7
 It should be illegal to design handlebars with out markings.. Making sure they are centre is really a pain in the arse
  • + 7
 Hey more e13 stuff to fail for people.
  • + 4
 So I pay double the price but get less material with the more expensive stem?

And I don’t even know why stems are so expensive. It’s machined metal and some screws. What makes it worth 100 bucks?
  • + 2
 10g for double the price... ah, there it is: "thanks to the shiny finish". OOOO SHINY!
  • + 1
 "At the rate e*thirteen's catalog seems to be expanding, they might soon have all the parts needed to build a bike from scratch."

If my previous experience with their products is any indication, that would be a terminal punishment.
  • + 3
 If only someone designed a smaller diameter handlebar at the clamp to improve ride compliance, that would be ground breaking!
  • + 1
 you could patent it...like 30+ years ago. Then name it Renthal...and see where it gets you.
Time machine?
  • + 2
 Everytime I see a carbon bar I think of how valuable that inanimate carbon rod was... a true hero, you can have one on your bike to save your day too!
  • + 1
 Said this over on NSMB but - Tidy, nice stuff and all. But more black alloy bars in 20 and 35mm rise... Why doesn't anyone make a 50mm rise 35mm clamp bar yet?
  • + 1
 ...the idea that any mountain biker would be qualified to issue a fashion citation...
  • + 1
 For $95 i'd like to see a machined stem from billet that is aesthetically pleasing, not a half-ass relieved forging...
  • + 1
 Fashion aside, you do know that cold forging done right is a superior method compared to machining for producing light and strong components?
  • + 1
 What? a 9* back/5* up bar? how original and insightful! I guess everyone who wants a 7* sweep will still be buying Renthal.
  • + 1
 Indeed I will.
  • + 1
 Godspeed to anyone brave enough to try theese
  • + 1
 Thomson. Works. Never breaks. Go.
  • + 1
 35/35 stem ?
  • + 1
 That stem is a looker.
  • + 1
 No thanks.

Post a Comment



