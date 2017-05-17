E*thirteen Tire Plasma – Review





We've used our share of mediocre sealants, messy, smelly slop that left us yearning for the halcyon days of tubes. So when it came time to formulate our own sealant, we knew what to avoid. — e*thirteen











Water based acrylic polymer emulsions include a large family of products, like paint, art supplies, industrial sealing products and tubeless tire sealant - which is probably why Tire Plasma smells (and looks) very much like most other tubeless tire sealants. The devil is in the details. Whether it's finely ground Unicorn Kashmir or simply sawdust, nobody's tellin' - so we are left to imagine the secret ingredients inside e*thirteen's sealing potion. Tire Plasma is sold in one-liter bottles for $17.95, in the single-serving (one MTB tire) 120ml packet reviewed here for $4.95, and in a ten-pack of single-serving containers for $39.50.

Riding Impressions



Well, there's a lot to like about Tire Plasma, The single-serving package is going to be emptied into one tire by most users, but if you are the gravel-grinding type, the package is resealable, so you can save some for a second tire. Other than that, e*thirteen's tubeless sealant seems like any other in every way. To discover whether it was better than regular Stan's, I poked holes in identical 2.3-inch tires at 26psi with a four-millimeter Allen wrench (e*thirteen's literature states that it will seal holes up to 4mm). Well, OK then - Tire Plasma had the hole sealed in three revolutions, but so did Stan's. I'll give the decision to e*thirteen, though, because there was slightly more dribble from the Stan's tire. Tire Plasma, like Stan's, doesn't produce the thick, rubbery film that Orange brand sealant leaves (and the occasional congealed wad on the bottom when the tire is left standing too long). While some riders believe that lots of gack inside their tires is a good thing, I prefer that my tire sealant remains liquid until it finds a puncture, which, so far, seems to be the case with e*thirteen's formula.





Pinkbike's Take:



The Southwest guarantees at lest one puncture per ride. Tire Plasma has kept my tires firm and sealed for a number of weeks without turning the insides into a high school science experiment. Good stuff from a brand that seems to go the extra distance when they develop new products. — RC







