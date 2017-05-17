PINKBIKE REVIEWS

E*thirteen Tire Plasma – Review

May 17, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
e thirteen Tire Plasma

bigquotesWe've used our share of mediocre sealants, messy, smelly slop that left us yearning for the halcyon days of tubes. So when it came time to formulate our own sealant, we knew what to avoid.e*thirteen


E*thirteen says that they tried them all and were so disappointed with the current crop of tubeless tire sealants that they decided to formulate their own. It's called Tire Plasma, and it looks and smells a lot like Stan's. According to e*thirteen, the stuff is made from a specially formulated acrylic polymer emulsion, which is water soluble and, reportedly, much kinder to people, tires and rims than other leading brands.

Water based acrylic polymer emulsions include a large family of products, like paint, art supplies, industrial sealing products and tubeless tire sealant - which is probably why Tire Plasma smells (and looks) very much like most other tubeless tire sealants. The devil is in the details. Whether it's finely ground Unicorn Kashmir or simply sawdust, nobody's tellin' - so we are left to imagine the secret ingredients inside e*thirteen's sealing potion. Tire Plasma is sold in one-liter bottles for $17.95, in the single-serving (one MTB tire) 120ml packet reviewed here for $4.95, and in a ten-pack of single-serving containers for $39.50. e*thirteen
Tire Plasma


Riding Impressions

Well, there's a lot to like about Tire Plasma, The single-serving package is going to be emptied into one tire by most users, but if you are the gravel-grinding type, the package is resealable, so you can save some for a second tire. Other than that, e*thirteen's tubeless sealant seems like any other in every way. To discover whether it was better than regular Stan's, I poked holes in identical 2.3-inch tires at 26psi with a four-millimeter Allen wrench (e*thirteen's literature states that it will seal holes up to 4mm). Well, OK then - Tire Plasma had the hole sealed in three revolutions, but so did Stan's. I'll give the decision to e*thirteen, though, because there was slightly more dribble from the Stan's tire. Tire Plasma, like Stan's, doesn't produce the thick, rubbery film that Orange brand sealant leaves (and the occasional congealed wad on the bottom when the tire is left standing too long). While some riders believe that lots of gack inside their tires is a good thing, I prefer that my tire sealant remains liquid until it finds a puncture, which, so far, seems to be the case with e*thirteen's formula.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesThe Southwest guarantees at lest one puncture per ride. Tire Plasma has kept my tires firm and sealed for a number of weeks without turning the insides into a high school science experiment. Good stuff from a brand that seems to go the extra distance when they develop new products. RC



23 Comments

  • + 10
 Is E*Thirteen canadian? It's milk in a bag instead of a bottle!
  • + 4
 We got milk in all sorts of containers up here.
  • + 1
 That's a new one. Milk in a bag? Seriously?
  • + 1
 @JesseE: You have my attention. Tell me more.
  • + 1
 goo.gl/images/SBwTpk @Rucker10
  • + 1
 I got your milk right here...
  • + 1
 @lightningskull: That makes me uncomfortable.
  • + 4
 I like being able to inject the sealant through the valve (rather than dumping it into the tire before you put it on the rim, which is a recipe for a potential mess). Orange, Bontrager, et al, come in containers that you can inject into the valve - but I suppose, you can buy a syringe or something. Not a huge deal - but I'm pretty lazy.
  • + 6
 So it does everything that Stans does in a bag. Sweet
  • + 3
 For 1/2 the price.
  • + 3
 If it smells like Stan's, feels like Stan´s, works like Stan´s... then I guess we now know what that "secret ingredient" is.

Beer
  • + 6
 @smoranc: You mean the secret ingredient isn't love?
  • + 1
 @RWM5772: I don't like love in my sealant. But I tolerate it.
  • + 1
 Stan's has left me cursing from not sealing the smallest of holes looking like a porn set with all the white fluid spraying everywhere. Orange seal works every time for me. Sure if your bike sits for weeks on end you can have dry orange sludge, but I'll take that over a Stan's coral ball rolling in my tire.
  • + 1
 I recently read a MAXXIS fine print that amonia based sealants like Stans will weaken the sidewalls of their skinwall Minions and void warranty.

It most likely means it also will weaken any regular EXO casing they offer.

a food for thought. ...

I am happy with my STANS & ground BlackPepper combo at the moment.
  • + 1
 Stans has been amonia free and rim friendly for quite some time now.
  • + 4
 So E*Thirteen took a page out of Canadian milk delivery systems book?
  • + 2
 Rc - you mention that it has remained liquid so far - how long have you been trying the e13 secret sauce?
  • + 1
 Orange Seal has Latex and it can be pealed off the inside when changing tires or adding when it's dry
  • + 1
 Isn't that a bad sign if it's dry? I tried orange seal and went back to Stan's. Stan's just seems to work and is way less nasty when it comes to cleanup.
  • + 1
 @leftCoastBurn: Don't all the sealants dry up? They have to otherwise they wouldn't be able to plug any holes. Orange Seal can be pealed off in big strips; still a pain to do but better than snot balls
  • + 1
 I wonder if e*thirteen will produce some sort of double plasma version to compete with Stans new race sealant.
  • + 1
 I would only use Stans Race sealant specifically for an endurance XC event like a 50 or 100 miler. That stuff clogs tubeless valves really bad, making it impossible to add or subtract psi after application.

Post a Comment



