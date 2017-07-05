e*thirteen TRSr SL Carbon Wheels - First Look







It wasn't long ago that carbon wheels were a rarity in the mountain bike world, an exotic and expensive accessory reserved for sponsored athletes and riders with especially deep pockets. That's begun to change over the last few years, and although aluminum is still by far the more economical option, this season we're seeing more and more carbon wheelsets roll out at relatively reasonable pricepoints.



e*thirteen's new TRSr SL wheels are a prime example. Aimed at aggressive trail riders, the wheels have a 28mm internal rim width and a three-pawl hub design with 6-degrees between engagement points. The wheels are designed to be used with tire widths up to 2.4” - e*thirteen has other options in their lineup for riders looking to run wider tires.

e*thirteen TRSr SL Wheelset



• Intended use: trail riding

• Carbon fiber rims

• Sizes: 29", 27.5"

• Internal width: 28mm

• SL aluminum hubs

• 28 spokes

• Weight: 1700 grams (actual, 29"); 27.5": 1650 grams

• MSRP: $1499 USD

• www.bythehive.com

Our 29” Boost-spaced wheelset weighed in at 1700 grams, and the 27.5” version is claimed to weigh 1664 grams. The price? $1499 USD.







A new layup and slightly modified sidewall profile allowed e*thirteen to shed weight while also increasing impact resistance. A new layup and slightly modified sidewall profile allowed e*thirteen to shed weight while also increasing impact resistance.



Rim Design



The TRSr SL wheelset (say that five times fast) is based around a hookless rim design that's a slight modification of the original carbon TRSr rim profile. What's different between the TRSR and the SL version? The new version uses a different carbon layup, and the sidewall thickness has been reduced slightly, from 3.5mm to 2.5mm. According to e*thirteen, these changes resulted in a rim that has double the impact resistance of the TRSr, as well as a lighter weight.





There's no carbon shell to be seen, but the SL hub's flanges are still fairly tall, measuring 61mm on the drive side and 57mm on the non-drive side. There's no carbon shell to be seen, but the SL hub's flanges are still fairly tall, measuring 61mm on the drive side and 57mm on the non-drive side.



TRSr SL Hubs



The TRSr SL hubs are a departure from e*thirteen's previous designs, which used a carbon tube bonded to tall aluminum flanges. The new hubs still have a fairly tall flange profile in order to improve the spoke bracing angle, which should help create a stiffer wheel, but the carbon tube is gone and the entire hub is constructed from 7075 aluminum. The freehub uses three double-toothed pawls that engage with the 60 teeth in the hub shell, creating a quick 6-degrees between engagement points. e*thirteen also backs their bearings with a one-year, no questions asked warranty, which will be good new for riders that live in areas where bearing life is typically measured in months or weeks, not years.



