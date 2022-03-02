e*thirteen Announces Quick Fill Plasma Valve

PRESS RELEASE: e*thirteen
Slow tubeless leaks can come from a number of causes, kill confidence, and can give riders "flat-tire anxiety" the whole time out there. Old sealant dries out and needs to have a fresh dose after a while, but that leaves a nasty mess and creates additional risks from breaking the tire bead – and it might not seal properly anyway. We all know if you spill and let it dry, it might as well be permanent.
All this more often than not, results in riders opting to "wing it" until encountering a real problem that can’t be ignored. Adding sealant through the valve body gums up the valves which are hard to clean and can cause a mess. This results in many riders opting to partially remove the tire to add sealant which takes more time. Removing the tire to refresh old sealant this way can compromise bead seat sealing.
Servicing tubeless is now significantly improved with our newly designed Quick Fill Plasma Valve. The two-piece valve body and stem is oversized for higher air and sealant flow, and requires no tools. The lower valve body is large enough for the sealant bottle nozzle to fit directly inside, resulting in zero mess installs and refreshes. Aaron Gwin and the Intense Factory Racing mechanic John Hall install e*thirteen's Quick Fill Plasma Valve.Valve Features:
- Large diameter valve body for high air flow and clog resistance.
- Tool-free disassembly and assembly for easy installation and maintenance.
- Full CNC construction for durability and corrosion resistance.
- Offered in two lengths to fit the full range of rim depths.
- Grooved base for compatibility with tire inserts.
- Available now in three anodized colors - Black, Naranja, Eggplant.
- Bronze and Intergalactic colors offered soon.Valve Benefits:
- Throw on new tires without adding sealant until after mounted.
- Add sealant to existing tires that need a refresh without breaking the bead.
- Sealant bottle nozzle plugs right into the valve body for zero mess.
- Valve body can be removed without tools for ultra fast deflation.
- Valve core less likely to gum up with large flow body.
- Valve core and body are easy to remove and clean without removing wheel and/or tire.
- Less tubeless stress means longer, and more enjoyable rides.
Available on March 2nd, 2022 at www.ethirteen.com
(MSRP- $24.95)
17 Comments
- Add sealant to existing tires that need a refresh without breaking the bead.
- Sealant bottle nozzle plugs right into the valve body for zero mess."
I do all that with regular valve stems.
Post a Comment