e*thirteen Announces Quick Fill Plasma Valve

Mar 2, 2022
by e*thirteen  

PRESS RELEASE: e*thirteen

Slow tubeless leaks can come from a number of causes, kill confidence, and can give riders "flat-tire anxiety" the whole time out there. Old sealant dries out and needs to have a fresh dose after a while, but that leaves a nasty mess and creates additional risks from breaking the tire bead – and it might not seal properly anyway. We all know if you spill and let it dry, it might as well be permanent.

All this more often than not, results in riders opting to "wing it" until encountering a real problem that can’t be ignored. Adding sealant through the valve body gums up the valves which are hard to clean and can cause a mess. This results in many riders opting to partially remove the tire to add sealant which takes more time. Removing the tire to refresh old sealant this way can compromise bead seat sealing.

Servicing tubeless is now significantly improved with our newly designed Quick Fill Plasma Valve. The two-piece valve body and stem is oversized for higher air and sealant flow, and requires no tools. The lower valve body is large enough for the sealant bottle nozzle to fit directly inside, resulting in zero mess installs and refreshes.



Aaron Gwin and the Intense Factory Racing mechanic John Hall install e*thirteen's Quick Fill Plasma Valve.


Valve Features:
- Large diameter valve body for high air flow and clog resistance.
- Tool-free disassembly and assembly for easy installation and maintenance.
- Full CNC construction for durability and corrosion resistance.
- Offered in two lengths to fit the full range of rim depths.
- Grooved base for compatibility with tire inserts.
- Available now in three anodized colors - Black, Naranja, Eggplant.
- Bronze and Intergalactic colors offered soon.

Valve Benefits:
- Throw on new tires without adding sealant until after mounted.
- Add sealant to existing tires that need a refresh without breaking the bead.
- Sealant bottle nozzle plugs right into the valve body for zero mess.
- Valve body can be removed without tools for ultra fast deflation.
- Valve core less likely to gum up with large flow body.
- Valve core and body are easy to remove and clean without removing wheel and/or tire.
- Less tubeless stress means longer, and more enjoyable rides.


Available on March 2nd, 2022 at www.ethirteen.com (MSRP- $24.95)



  • 3 0
 My God, the problem is not adding sealant, the problem is that normal valve has not enough throughput to inflate tubeless tire. If I have to remove valve core anyway I can as well add sealant...
  • 2 0
 949 racing has aluminum Schrader valves in a few colors that I used in my ghetto tubeless set up years and years ago. I have removed the valve stem and I can fit a small funnel on the end of it and just dump my sealant of choice in. My regular floor pump works just fine. Schrader valves are a significantly easier option. Plus I can fill my tires up anywhere.
  • 1 0
 "-Throw on new tires without adding sealant until after mounted.
- Add sealant to existing tires that need a refresh without breaking the bead.
- Sealant bottle nozzle plugs right into the valve body for zero mess."

I do all that with regular valve stems.
  • 2 0
 At least four out of the six benefits I have with any tubeless valve if I have a valve core remover.
  • 1 0
 No real issue for me with classic valves, no need to invent something you can just assume you sell coloured valves for tuning fans
  • 3 0
 Please just release anodized Schrader valves and call it PrestaBoost.
  • 1 0
 They should have showed seating a tire with a schrader chuck on that fill valve. Tool free is not a bad thing...
  • 1 0
 I just take out the valve core and squeeze in sealant.....no need for special valves...but im all for innovation!
  • 6 6
 Please just offer rims that can take schrader valve, then we don't need to look for workarounds for presta's shortcomings.
  • 2 1
 This my friends is THE ANSWER. I ran Schrader on muni and it was so much easier to fill and the valves were less likely to clog or fail.
  • 2 0
 No oil slick, no sale.
  • 1 1
 As usual, e-thirteen manage to produce the ugliest version of whatever it is on the market at the time.
  • 1 0
 Fillmore Valves. That is all...
  • 1 1
 Would these work with Enve wheels.
  • 1 1
 What about DT swiss?
  • 1 0
 Indeed they will. Just ensure you are getting the correct length for the rim depth you have. We offer 2 lengths that will fit most of the rims on the market.
  • 1 0
 Insert compatible?

