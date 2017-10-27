e*thirteen's LG1r Wheels - Review





E*thirteen has come a long way since they began with their initial chain guide, which set the movement forward in the direction of what we commonly use today. Since those early days, they’ve gone on to produce everything from tubeless sealant, to cranks, to wheels, with their LG1r wheelset here being their top grade, downhill race variation. These wheels have rolled Aaron Gwin across multiple World Cup winning finish lines and helped Tracey Hannah put in consistent podium performances, giving the LG1rs some serious clout.

e*thireen LG1r Details:



When e*thirteen developed the LG1r wheels they did what a number of riders had pondered over the years, but no wheel manufacturer was gutsy enough to do; they built a hub that specifically tackled the extra space at the rear of the majority of downhill bikes. That extra space was there because most downhill bikes were now being setup with seven-speed cassettes and the move enabled e*thirteen to push the drive-side hub flange outboard a full 12mm.



Doing so required some adjustments to the freehub, with those available on the market already being set to use the original space. With that limitation in mind, the team developed their own cassette, which integrates the XD driver within to work with the wheel as a system. The replacement cost of the cassette, which can be ordered from their website or through your LBS is $149.95 USD.





The freehub on the LG1r wheels is integrated with the cassette.





The 7-speed specific cassette is sold separately for an MSRP of $149.95 USD

The rear wheel of the LG1r can fit either a 150 or 157mm axle spacing by swapping out the end caps.



The wider flange grants an almost dish-free rear wheel, which is the crème de la crème of wheel building when it comes to adding strength and durability because it allows for equal spoke tension on either side. It also makes a lot of sense, with downhill bikes' derrières seeming like a mash-up of whatever was available on the shelf in order to fit the wider 150–157 rear spacing that many of the bikes have.



The LG1r rim has an internal width of 31mm and features the now quite ubiquitous, hook-less profile. E*thirteen settled on an internal width of 31mm, finding it to offer the best balance for the range of tires being run on current DH bikes. The wheels are shipped with rim tape and tubeless valves installed. Adapters for either 150 or 157mm rear hub spacing are also provided.





Performance



Admittedly, carbon wheels aren’t for everyone, especially a lot of the higher ticket, pre-built systems available today. That said, when the LG1r were first being raced at the World Cup by Gwin in 2016, there were rumours that even he hadn’t been through a single wheel that season (at least prior to World Champs). Hearing something like that definitely puts one’s mind a little more at ease when they roll into the first section of trail, but would it hold true for the average rider?





The carbon LG1r rims sure look good and feel nice on the trail but the material isn't for everyone, especially when it comes to DH.

The wheels were set up with tires ranging from Schwalbe Magic Mary Bike Park and Ultra Soft Addix DH tires to Bontrager G4 DH tires. They were pumped to between 21psi front, 25psi rear for the lighter tester and 28psi front and 30psi rear for the bigger rider. No foam inserts or ProCore-style, damage-prevention inserts were used during the test.



Once into the first section of trail the wheels were instantly noticeable, offering an incredibly compliant ride feel and really damping down a lot of the feedback that was experienced with the previous DT E512, which are a great set of rims. In the dry conditions, the added lateral stiffness of the wheel was noticeable, especially in the rear, but welcomed when on the Morpheus Conspiracy downhill bike. In more damp conditions there was a little deflection noticed, but nothing too concerning.



Our other tester, however, rode them mounted to the stiffer framed Rocky Mountain Maiden and found that the added stiffness of the wheels became a little overwhelming when wanting to hang back and cruise, playing with the trail along the way. This is also coming from a rider weighing in at around 60lbs more than me. Where I found the wheels to track well and add life to the bike out of corners and compressions, the second tester found that unless hammering at the trail, aggressively pushing into the bike, the wheels tended to deflect and skip off-line.



The LG1r wheels come with end caps for the rear wheel to fit either a 150 or 157mm rear hub spacing.





Pushing the driveside flange out 12mm and using the extra space often seen on DH wheels provides a stronger, more durable wheel, and the rear is stiffer as a result. It did require the use of a different cassette unique to ethirteen, but it's a worthy change that would be good to see utilized with more DH wheels to some degree.

Neither of us had any problems with flat tires, however, the second tester did find that he could burp the tire (28psi front, 30psi rear) when pushing hard into high-speed corners in the Whistler Bike Park. Despite this, there were no issues with rolling the tire off the rim, which has been a problem for him with other wheelsets in the past. The quick engagement of the rear hub was welcomed and provided a firm, secure feel whenever mashing into the pedals on the trail, with quick initiation and never a delay or strange noise from the hub to be concerned with.





The initial set of wheels (we began reviewing these in 2016) unfortunately didn’t have such a good time, with the rear rim cracking on my second outing in Whistler. The incident surprised the team at e*thirteen and they were quick to get a full replacement out, something that they offer anyone who purchases a set of these wheels. The LG1r wheels are backed by a 5-year warranty and if the damage is incurred in the first 12 months, a whole new wheel will be sent as a replacement. Despite that crack, the replacement we received had no such issues for the rest of the test period, even with it also being ridden hard by a larger rider. The spokes remained tensioned and rims straight, a common trait and benefit to the carbon material, and despite a couple of superficial scuffs to the rim, there have been no problems to speak of.





The LG1r rear wheel using all of that space.





