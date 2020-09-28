Etnies Release Camber Crank MTB Shoe

PRESS RELEASE: Etnies
Etnies have unveiled their new Camber Crank MTB shoe, which draws inspiration from the Marana and was designed especially for mountain bikers. The sole uses an OCX-3 Michelin rubber compound that Etnies say delivers superior grip, durability, and cushioning.
The shoe carries aesthetics from Etnies' skateboarding heritage, while the outsole of the shoe has a Michelin rubber compound that is made to be versatile under all conditions. There is a luggy tread pattern on the toe and heel to allow for uphill and downhill hiking, and a stiff molded TPU in the midsole to give a positive energy transfer to the pedals while also providing protection from hard impacts.
The shoe use Etnies' Pro foam 1 insole and a STI Evolution Foam midsole. There is an abrasion resistant PU Nubuck upper and a pocket on top of the shoe to tuck away laces and keep them out of the way.
The Camber Crank is available in two colors, Grey and Red with a gum sole and then Black and Blue. It sells for $99.99 USD. More information can be found at etnies.com
15 Comments
Nothing wrong with that of course. But I picture a trememdous amount of street cred being given at the secret DJ's by the late 30's crew if you buy these.
Post a Comment