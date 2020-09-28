Etnies Release Camber Crank MTB Shoe

Sep 28, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
PRESS RELEASE: Etnies

Etnies have unveiled their new Camber Crank MTB shoe, which draws inspiration from the Marana and was designed especially for mountain bikers. The sole uses an OCX-3 Michelin rubber compound that Etnies say delivers superior grip, durability, and cushioning.

The shoe carries aesthetics from Etnies' skateboarding heritage, while the outsole of the shoe has a Michelin rubber compound that is made to be versatile under all conditions. There is a luggy tread pattern on the toe and heel to allow for uphill and downhill hiking, and a stiff molded TPU in the midsole to give a positive energy transfer to the pedals while also providing protection from hard impacts.

The shoe use Etnies' Pro foam 1 insole and a STI Evolution Foam midsole. There is an abrasion resistant PU Nubuck upper and a pocket on top of the shoe to tuck away laces and keep them out of the way.



The Camber Crank is available in two colors, Grey and Red with a gum sole and then Black and Blue. It sells for $99.99 USD. More information can be found at etnies.com



  • 3 0
 Anyone ridden these or this Michelin rubber and how does it stack up to Five tens?
  • 1 1
 I've been using the Shimano GR7 shoes with Michelin rubber for two seasons yet and there is very minimal damage to the rubber, and I run my pins quite aggressive. I've not used Five Tens so I can't comment on how they compare to each other
  • 4 0
 No way that rubber grips for park & DH. I assume these are pump track/dirt jumps dude shoes.
Nothing wrong with that of course. But I picture a trememdous amount of street cred being given at the secret DJ's by the late 30's crew if you buy these.
  • 1 1
 I have the latest Shimano GR9's with Michelin rubber and they grip very well. Difference between the two is nominal, but the five ten wins in the grip category. I'm coming off of five ten free rider contacts, which in my opinion (Aside from the de-laminating sole issues) are the best flat pedal shoe out there.
  • 1 0
 I've been running Etnies Marana Mid and Marana Mid Cranks for two seasons now. The rubber is the same on both. The only difference in the sole between the Crank and the skate model is on the Crank it's a little stiffer due to a reinforced shank. I actually prefer the feel of the skate model Marana because it's just a softer sneaker and more comfortable overall. I was on the Five Ten Freerider Contact and Five Ten Freerider the two seasons before that. The Five Ten rubber is grippier out of the box, but breaks down so fast. The Michelin rubber is a bit more supportive and the tread design helps you lock into place on your pins. And the Michelin soles last FOREVER.
  • 1 0
 I use the Marana Mid when I ride BMX and have ridden DH with them. I don't find them near as grippy as Five10's nor is the sole as stiff...granted they aren't the MTB specific one....but they still do quite well as a flat pedal shoe.
  • 2 1
 These shoes are great. Stiff and durable. I've ridden them on trails and in bike parks. This year I've put 1700+ miles in them since January and they are still in good condition. Dusty as shit, but good condition.
  • 3 0
 Just purchased, will report back...
  • 2 1
 made out of the same material as sx cranks : cheese
  • 1 0
 These are made for heelflips
  • 1 0
 What’s the toe box protection like, if there’s any?
  • 1 0
 Wait, I thought people wanted MTB shoes that didn't look like skate shoes.
  • 3 0
 No they don't want MTB shoes that look like a roadie threw up on them.
  • 1 0
 Great looking shoes. Really wish Vans would do another MTB shoe.
  • 1 0
 Looks comfy

