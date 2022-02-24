close
Etnies Release the Camber CL Clipless MTB Shoe

Feb 24, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Etnies has released its first clipless MTB shoe with the Camber CL.

The new Camber CL follows on from the brand's past Camber Crank and Semenuk flat pedal shoes, but this time it is an offering for riders looking to stay clipped in. For the soles, Etnies has used its Formula G rubber with a tread pattern that it claims has been specifically designed for clipless pedals.

Up top the Camber CL features an Exo-Shield upper that should be lightweight, breathable and offer some protection while out riding. Etnies has also paired a lace-up design with a velcro strap for an extra level of security.


The Etnies Camber CL is available now in many location for $185.99, and will be available in Europe from March 2022. You can find out more here.

