Eurobike 2018: 5 Carbon Enduro Bikes - Video

The sprawling halls of Eurobike are home to nearly anything and everything when it comes to cycling. That recumbent with a fairing that I know you're looking for? Yup, it's here. And so is a carbon fiber run-bike that your little kid obviously requires to keep improving, and about six zillion motorized contraptions. Thankfully, there are some mountain bikes to check out, too, including the five carbon fiber enduro bikes shown here from Kona, Polygon, Pivot, Marin, and NS Bikes.Which one is your favorite?