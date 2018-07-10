PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Eurobike 2018: 5 Carbon Enduro Bikes - Video

Jul 10, 2018
by Mike Levy  


The sprawling halls of Eurobike are home to nearly anything and everything when it comes to cycling. That recumbent with a fairing that I know you're looking for? Yup, it's here. And so is a carbon fiber run-bike that your little kid obviously requires to keep improving, and about six zillion motorized contraptions. Thankfully, there are some mountain bikes to check out, too, including the five carbon fiber enduro bikes shown here from Kona, Polygon, Pivot, Marin, and NS Bikes.

Which one is your favorite?

Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
108437 views
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
85665 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
79544 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
78329 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
68299 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
47198 views
First Ride: 2019 GT Force & Sensor
42707 views
Eurobike 2018: Randoms I
40866 views

20 Comments

  • + 28
 "It's a 160mm bike that feels like a 130mm bike"

Well that's a different marketing tactic.
  • + 2
 Who doesnt love those hard and brutal bottom outs. You know, those ones where the frame is screaming mercy, you fear for you life that its just going to explode under you.
  • + 2
 I would like that. 160mm Enduro bike thats as playful as a 130mm Trail rig. It always depends from your point of view ????
  • + 19
 External routed cables are the future.
  • + 4
 Even better when they’re routed where no mud will ever be collected making a pain to clean off after a ride.
  • + 1
 Even better when there's a protector over them (ala Canyon and others) so it's both clean looking, clean of mud and easy to access!
  • + 1
 Gt
  • + 11
 Is no one going to mention how the Polygon & Marin are the same bike???
  • + 2
 Both Hideous
  • + 9
 The Polygon & Marin are the same bike.
  • + 8
 wake me up when it's steel and or ti
  • + 4
 Dear NS... thank you, external routing and chipset. Just needed a chipset on the rear and adjustable headset to be perfect.
  • + 1
 Eurobike 2018: 5 Bikes You'll Never Be Able to Afford - Video

Some real nice lookin' whips in the vid. I bet that Pivot is siiiiick. Pretty cool that the Polygon is down to 5k (where does the Marin compare?). I've never ridden an NS mountain bike, but damned if I haven't always been curious.
  • + 2
 I would get a new bike but I'm really looking for a new proprietary hub spec....
  • + 1
 The editor must deliberately put the amazingly charming Pivot Firebird before the Polygon bike, making you feel a "free fall" from heaven to hell.
  • + 3
 endeurobike 2018
  • + 1
 Heard the Pivots are bomb proof...
  • + 1
 Pretty
  • + 1
 CARBOOOOONNNNGGGG
  • + 0
 ENDUURROOOOO!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025694
Mobile Version of Website