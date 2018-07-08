Eurobike 2018: An Air-Pressurized Frame for an Adventure Bike?

The frame has a bunch of other unique features, like this brake mount that bolts in two directions. The frame has a bunch of other unique features, like this brake mount that bolts in two directions.

"Poncer moins, penser plus" that translates to sand less, think more. Joel's collaborator, Menhir Cycles, has a welding method that leaves smooth junctions, this frame was simply painted with the rat-look rust paint with no grinding, filling or sanding.

The worlds first bike with an integrated shit shovel? Using the same kind of mount found on triathlon bikes for water or food storage, this has a clip on mini-shovel for digging a hole when nature calls.

The bike also uses a front dynamo, connected to a steerer tube battery and USD charging port top cap.

Joel Dunkl is a frame freelance frame designer from France, who works for various brands, has built himself an adventure bike with a difference in conjunction with a small brand called Menhir Cycles. The project was mostly for fun, but has won a design competition called 'Concours des Machines' and he is considering moving to a small production run.The outstanding feature is the frame that can be pressurized like an Airshot-style reservoir up to 150Bar, yes, that is not a typo, 150bar or 2175.566psi – recommended is 20Bar, but it will take a lot more. If you have a puncture, unravel the hose from under the storage bag and it can be used to re-inflate two plus-sized tires. Originally, it was just the downtube that was pressurized, but that was only enough for one tire, so he modified it to use the top tube for storage too.It also has a bunch of other features Joel made himself, including the push in bar end plugs: one side houses a tire plug kit and spare chain link, the other side has an adventure knife – Joel says he had to wave it at guy in the streets of Paris last week in a road rage incident, and the guy drove straight off.Let Joel know in the comments if this is something you are interested in a there might be a production version one day.