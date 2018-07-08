PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: An Air-Pressurized Frame for an Adventure Bike?

Jul 8, 2018
by Paul Aston  


Joel Dunkl is a frame freelance frame designer from France, who works for various brands, has built himself an adventure bike with a difference in conjunction with a small brand called Menhir Cycles. The project was mostly for fun, but has won a design competition called 'Concours des Machines' and he is considering moving to a small production run.

The outstanding feature is the frame that can be pressurized like an Airshot-style reservoir up to 150Bar, yes, that is not a typo, 150bar or 2175.566psi – recommended is 20Bar, but it will take a lot more. If you have a puncture, unravel the hose from under the storage bag and it can be used to re-inflate two plus-sized tires. Originally, it was just the downtube that was pressurized, but that was only enough for one tire, so he modified it to use the top tube for storage too.






It also has a bunch of other features Joel made himself, including the push in bar end plugs: one side houses a tire plug kit and spare chain link, the other side has an adventure knife – Joel says he had to wave it at guy in the streets of Paris last week in a road rage incident, and the guy drove straight off.




The frame has a bunch of other unique features, like this brake mount that bolts in two directions.




"Poncer moins, penser plus" that translates to sand less, think more. Joel's collaborator, Menhir Cycles, has a welding method that leaves smooth junctions, this frame was simply painted with the rat-look rust paint with no grinding, filling or sanding.


The worlds first bike with an integrated shit shovel? Using the same kind of mount found on triathlon bikes for water or food storage, this has a clip on mini-shovel for digging a hole when nature calls.


The bike also uses a front dynamo, connected to a steerer tube battery and USD charging port top cap.



Let Joel know in the comments if this is something you are interested in a there might be a production version one day.

23 Comments

  • + 5
 I freakin LOVE it!!! The details in the frame and the engineering genius are displayed everywhere you look on this bike. Accolades Joel! Extremely well thought out and executed.
  • + 3
 Integrating air into the frame is a great idea. Very little added weight for a lot of benefit on longer rides or people treking/bike camping. I hope to see more makers doing this! Could even just add bladders to frames maybe.
  • + 4
 Imagine if Minnaar's bike was pressurized during that crash at Val Di Sole last year....

This is a seriously sick adventure/touring bike. I love how everything is flawlessly integrated on the bike.
  • + 7
 Integrated shit shovel?? ( ° ͜ʖ °)
  • + 1
 I like that front dynamo and the battery pack. For some rides it would be nice to have power onboard for the phone/gps/radio .Real time monitor apps are very useful while managing big groups of riders but some phones drain battery so quick with the GPS on,this can help in that scenario. That air system is genius!I see a CF frame with a reservoir built inside with space for a tube and all the tools,like the SWAT door from Specialized.
  • + 4
 Now where's the NOS button? A bike Toretto would ride with for World Champs.
  • + 1
 I can’t say I would be interested in the bike but I hope he patented the mods. It would be cool to see some of this stuff on other bikes.
  • + 1
 No one yet? Allright - I think I could use this "USD charging port top cap". Seems like a great idea Big Grin I just wonder how fast would it charge my wallet Big Grin
  • + 3
 Aha this will be my next scuba bike.
  • + 1
 This is awesome! I love to see smart folks thinking outside the norm. The rear brake mount crosses my eyes a bit, tbh.
  • + 1
 This looks like a great bike for bike packing with the air and crap shovel.
  • + 2
 Oh, and I think those bar plugs are a great idea!
  • + 2
 That's not a knife. [draws a large Bowie knife] That's a knife.
  • + 1
 Absolutely love the idea of storing tools etc in the bar ends - if these were available I'd 100% buy
  • + 1
 Anyone remembers the pressurized Syntace Trial Bike?
  • + 1
 Not sure on the pressurised bit but I'm loving the frame!! Looks badass...
  • + 1
 So it'll float if you jump it off the dock, sweet...
  • + 1
 3 inches in bak please.....the bike you peddy files
  • + 1
 How much would shush a bike cost? I'm interested
  • + 1
 What's the idea behind the caliper mount?
  • + 1
 B O O M
  • + 1
 I’ll take one please

