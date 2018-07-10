Eurobike 2018: An Orange 329 Protoype, CatEye & Topeak Lights, A Tubeless Inflator & Schwalbe's New eMTB Tyre

Schwalbe Eddy Current Tyres

Schwalbe's new Eddy Current tyre might be eMTB specific but its tread pattern looks like it'll suit downhill applications well. The tyres come in both 275 and 29-inch versions and they have different tread patterns and widths for the front and rear - the front being more suited to cornering and the rear much better at giving grip under acceleration or breaking. Both tyres are running super gravity casing so punctures are going to be rarer than thinner-carcass rubber.The front tyre's knobs are Minion DHF-esque, running in the same direction as the tyre's rotation. The big, long blocks with ample spacing should provide excellent cornering traction. Although they might not work in the muddiest of conditions, the tyre looks to be beefy enough to give at least some grip when it's wet and boggy. The front tyre we shot is a 29X2.4, which'll have a similar outer circumference to the smaller but fatter rear.The rear tyre has a much squarer tread pattern than the front, that's best suited to speeding up and breaking hard. The rear tyre pictured is a 275X2.8 which sits firmly in 'plus' tyre territory.Topeak's new modular light system is designed to fit and work around GoPro's Session camera mount - the CubiCubi lights and battery units are the same size as a Session. The lights' batteries are interchangeable and with the biggest battery a single light unit can produce up to 1200 lumens. Adding a second light in the mount you can double your potential output.The lights are rechargeable with a USB cable or a charging dock. The batteries can also double up as a power bank to charge other USB devices. There are three battery sizes and several mounts available. They're expected to go on sale Autumn 2019 next year and will cost from $99.95.Topeak's entry into the tubless inflator market seems logical considering their ever-popular JoeBlow track pump. The tubless inflator has a maximum pressure of 200psi, will retail for somewhere between $60 and $70 and should be available in Autumn 2019.Orange's Strange 329 prototype DH bike looks fairly similar to their current DH rig but has been designed and built for 29-inch wheels. Touting a low BB with an 83mm shell, ISCG 05, 150mm rear axle and many other features, it looks like a thoroughbred race bike. It does have a party trick, though. At the bottom of the downtube there's space and mounting points for ballast weights.These weights help to modify and adjust the sprung to unsprung mass ratio whilst adding weight to the bike in the lowest possible place. This can have several advantages: adding weight to the sprung mass can improve suspension performance - the relative weight of the swing arm to the main frame means that the swing arm's movement has a smaller destabilising effect on the bike's overall ride position. Because there is less potential for destabilisation, the suspension can be more efficient.Not only that, a heavier bike can ride better on rougher tracks. Once again, applying the same principal of destabilisation, the weightier the bike the less likely it is going to get bucked around on choppy tracks.Obviously this is an oversimplification of the idea, but Orange appear to be open to applying this idea of adding weights to their do-it-all enduro bikes so that on one day you can pedal and the next you can ride chairlift-assisted bike park on the same bike.Oh, and the weight mounts use the same spacing as a water bottle!Replacing their 1600 model, the Volt 1700 feels lightweight but boasts a 150-hour run time and 1700 lumens of output. It uses a cartridge battery so the light's life is only dictated by how many batteries you can carry. It will be supplied with both helmet and bar mounts that are compatible with GoPro's system.