Eurobike 2018: Ceramicspeed's SLT Bearings

Jul 7, 2018
by Alex Evans  
These are just samples but they represent the final bearings without the dust cover. The white polymer matrix hides the ball bearings.
Cermaicspeed's brand new SLT bearings are putting out some bold claims with a novel and revolutionary (in mountain biking, at least) design that promises to reduce the number of times you need to change the bearings on your bike. Ceramicspeed's new bearings use the same technology as in food processing applications.


Although the main parts of the bearings, like the inner and outer races and the balls, are all made from standard materials - like Ceramic Speed's silicon nitride for the balls - these new bearings have an entirely new approach to lubrication that they claim will increase the bearing's life to a minimum of 4 years before replacement. In lab testing, the bearings survived 2 million cycles from 0 to 15 degrees before a decrease in performance was noted. A normal bearing lasts around 600,000 cycles.

A bearing fitted with a dust cover
The same bearing without the cover
During the manufacturing process, a polymer matrix that is infused with oil is poured into the bearings in liquid form and is then baked to cure into a solid state. The oil in the matrix lubricates the metal balls as the bearing spins. Because the matrix goes solid during the baking process it reduces the number of gaps or space inside the bearings helping keep out contaminants and water.

The baked polymer matrix that s baked to harden
Initially focussing on the OE market, fitting their new bearings to range-topping bikes, it has been rumoured that Ceramicspeed has been working with a large American and German manufacturers in a bid to improve the longevity of their bikes. Aftermarket kits won't be available right away, but there are plans to produce pivot bearing kits, and when they are released, they're expected to cost around €500. Cermanicspeed are also planning on producing these bearings for other applications such as headsets.

Scaled-up ball bearings
The white material is the polymer matrix that acts as a barrier and lubricating device.
4 Comments

  • + 2
 aslo lets say you do a rough enduro ride where your rear wheel( and linkage) will get an impact twice every meter , in turn this means all the bearings in the linkage will turn a little bit

now lets say you ride 65km that roughly equals to 130 000 rotations on the bearings which makes 4 million sound a lot less impressive


or am I reading too much into this ?
  • + 1
 500 euros per bearing or per kit ? as in kit for entire frame's pivots ? if the latter I might consider it if it will legit last 4 years
  • + 1
 500 Euro. Lol. Good luck.
  • + 1
 Surely even dentists can't justify this

