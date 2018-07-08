Eurobike 2018: Ceramicspeed's SLT Bearings

These are just samples, but they represent the final bearings without the dust cover. The white polymer matrix hides the ball bearings. These are just samples, but they represent the final bearings without the dust cover. The white polymer matrix hides the ball bearings.

A bearing fitted with a dust cover A bearing fitted with a dust cover The same bearing without the cover The same bearing without the cover

The baked polymer matrix that's baked to harden The baked polymer matrix that's baked to harden

Scaled-up ball bearings Scaled-up ball bearings

The white material is the polymer matrix that acts as a barrier and lubricating device. The white material is the polymer matrix that acts as a barrier and lubricating device.

Cermaicspeed's brand new SLT bearings are putting out some bold claims with a novel and revolutionary (in mountain biking, at least) design that promises to reduce the number of times you need to change the bearings on your bike. Ceramicspeed's new bearings use the same technology as in food processing applications.Although the main parts of the bearings, like the inner and outer races and the balls, are all made from standard materials - like Ceramic Speed's silicon nitride for the balls - these new bearings have an entirely new approach to lubrication that they claim will increase the bearing's life to a minimum of 4 years before replacement. In lab testing, the bearings survived 2 million cycles from 0 to 15 degrees before a decrease in performance was noted. A normal bearing lasts around 600,000 cycles.During the manufacturing process, a polymer matrix that is infused with oil is poured into the bearings in liquid form and is then baked to cure into a solid state. The oil in the matrix lubricates the metal balls as the bearing spins. Because the matrix goes solid during the baking process it reduces the number of gaps or space inside the bearings helping keep out contaminants and water.Initially focussing on the OE market, fitting their new bearings to range-topping bikes, it has been rumoured that Ceramicspeed has been working with a large American and German manufacturers in a bid to improve the longevity of their bikes. Aftermarket kits won't be available right away, but there are plans to produce pivot bearing kits, and when they are released, they're expected to cost around €500. Cermanicspeed are also planning on producing these bearings for other applications such as headsets.