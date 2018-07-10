Eurobike 2018: Prototype Endura Lids & New Thule Backpacks

Endura

Thule

MENTIONS:

Endura was fairly coy about their new prototype MT500 full face lid but did say that you can expect it to have full downhill certification, weigh less than 700g and cost £189.99. This was a very early prototype made using 3D printing techniques and the final version is obviously going to way more refined!Endura, along with some other brands, has launched a kitted glove. They certainly look a little different and on hot days it's possible to appreciate why you might choose to go for this sort of model. These gloves sell for £34.99.Also in the pipeline is a junior version of the MT500 helmet with all of the same features as the grownup's lid. Endura did say that it's going to retail for £75, but at this price neither Koroyd or Endura are going to make any money - they think that top-level protection shouldn't break the bank.In 2017, Thule entered the mountain bike world with their Vital backpack. Underestimating the bag's popularity, they sold out of their entire inventory 2 months after it was released. Fast forward to 2018, and Thule has launched another two bags: the Rail and Uptake.The Rail is now their flagship backpack and Thule have crammed quite a few features into the 8 and 12-litre bags. The 12 Pro, pictured, comes with a double-laminated Koroyd back protector that the non-pro versions miss out on.The chest straps are positioned low down the body to help the bag feel more attached to its wearer and all models come with the Thule 2.5-litre water reservoir that's attached to their awesome magnetic, extending retract pipe. The bags retail for €129 for the 8 litre, €149 for the 12 and €199 for the 12 Pro.Thule's other addition is the Uptake which is a slightly cheaper bag. The adult version comes in 4, 8 and 12-litre capacities and features 1.75-litre bladder in all the adult models. The youth version only has a bladder in the 6-litre bag, but there is a smaller bag for 8 to 12-year-olds. Prices start at €69 and go to €119.