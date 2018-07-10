PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: Prototype Endura Lids & New Thule Backpacks

Jul 10, 2018
by Alex Evans  
Endura

Endura was fairly coy about their new prototype MT500 full face lid but did say that you can expect it to have full downhill certification, weigh less than 700g and cost £189.99. This was a very early prototype made using 3D printing techniques and the final version is obviously going to way more refined!

Endura have been working hard on a full face enduro lid. This is a 3-D printed version, but it's based on their popular MT500 helmet.

Endura, along with some other brands, has launched a kitted glove. They certainly look a little different and on hot days it's possible to appreciate why you might choose to go for this sort of model. These gloves sell for £34.99.

The Endura knit glove looks funky and retails for GPB 34.99.

Also in the pipeline is a junior version of the MT500 helmet with all of the same features as the grownup's lid. Endura did say that it's going to retail for £75, but at this price neither Koroyd or Endura are going to make any money - they think that top-level protection shouldn't break the bank.

This is Endura's prototype MT500 kid's helmet that'll retail for £75.



Thule

The bag looks awesome in green!

In 2017, Thule entered the mountain bike world with their Vital backpack. Underestimating the bag's popularity, they sold out of their entire inventory 2 months after it was released. Fast forward to 2018, and Thule has launched another two bags: the Rail and Uptake.

The hip straps have pockets that are ideal for storing gloves or valuables.

The Rail is now their flagship backpack and Thule have crammed quite a few features into the 8 and 12-litre bags. The 12 Pro, pictured, comes with a double-laminated Koroyd back protector that the non-pro versions miss out on.

Every bag comes with Thule's 2.5-litre bladder and extendable and magnetic hose nipple system.
There's a double-layer Kroroyd backplate inside its own compartment in the bag that offers protection.

The chest straps are positioned low down the body to help the bag feel more attached to its wearer and all models come with the Thule 2.5-litre water reservoir that's attached to their awesome magnetic, extending retract pipe. The bags retail for €129 for the 8 litre, €149 for the 12 and €199 for the 12 Pro.

Thule Rail's back has plenty of vent channels and additional padding for comfort.

Thule's other addition is the Uptake which is a slightly cheaper bag. The adult version comes in 4, 8 and 12-litre capacities and features 1.75-litre bladder in all the adult models. The youth version only has a bladder in the 6-litre bag, but there is a smaller bag for 8 to 12-year-olds. Prices start at €69 and go to €119.

Thule's lower-priced Uptake comes in 4, 8 and 12 litre models for adults and 6 litres for kids. It ranges from €69 - €119.

MENTIONS: @Endura


3 Comments

  • + 1
 I wish manufactures would stop using koroyd, especially for spine pads I cant afford to replace that expensive material every-time i take a dirt bath! For spine pads use visco-elastic or EVA foam. Im starting to think these companies think im made of money or I fall once a year!
  • + 1
 Fox Pro Frame?
  • + 1
 Kitted glove?

