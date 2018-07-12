PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: Final Randoms

Jul 12, 2018
by Paul Aston  
Leatt


Leatt

Leatt
Leatt
Leatt
The new DBX 5.0 jacket comes with magnets integrated into the hood, and a spare one to stick on your helmet. This means your hood should always stay attached to your helmet and not blow off, or the hood can be folded and connected by three magnets will keep it out of the way.



Leatt
The ZFrame knee guard (furthest right) is an updated version of the previous Dual Axis. It is about as close as you can get to a full on knee brace, with added knee and shin protection.


Leatt

Leatt
Leatt

Leatt
Leatt

Leatt
Leatt
Leatt
Leatt
Leatt have refreshed their whole range of body armor, knee pads, and elbow guards, as well as minor updates to nearly everything else they make. They have 19 different models of knee and elbow pads and 33 options in total with different colorways. Long, short, hardshell, softshell, there will be a pad for you.



Leatt

Leatt
Leatt

Leatt
Leatt also have made minor updates to all of their helmets and continue to feature their own 'Turbine Technology' which helps with rotational and impact absorption.


Leatt
I had one of the original neck braces eight or nine years ago from Leatt, and really did not like it for various reasons. But, after checking out the latest DBX model range it is clear to see they have come on a long way since I tried one ten years ago. They are much lighter, more streamlined and easily adjustable, and well worth another try – we will have one in for review soon.



Ion


Ion

Ion

Ion
Ion

Ion
The new Scrub 16 pack has an integrated back protector and a padded 'So-Watt' eMTB battery storage pouch as well as all the usual pack details like water bladder compatibility, tool storage, and size adjustment. The 'Farfalle' (named after the pasta shape) shoulder strap connection for extra flexibility and the 'V-String' carrying system should help keep the pack in place, but not be restrictive.


Ion

Ion
Ion
The unisex vest has the zip located on the side, and well-padded rear pockets to prevent your multitool or baguette stabbing you in the ba


Ion

Ion
Ion

Ion
The whole range of shoes have also been updated, included their new Pin Tonic sole concept for flat shoes. Ion say they have been working on the whole sole, not just rubber compound to get the best grip, damping, and stiffness from an inner plastic shank and EVA midsole.


Ion
Ion's new Traze Select jacket uses a three-layer laminate and a double weave knit to give water resistance and breathability.


Ion
This may be a world first in mountain biking? Ion's Scrub shorts are now available in regular and 'long' options for each waist size. Perfect for taller riders with narrower waists who have trouble with awkward thigh gaps above their kneepads.



SQ Lab



SQ Labs newest 60X saddle has all of their usual features like multiple sizes to match your sit bones, and 'Active Technology' that allows the saddle to rock side-to-side with different compound dampers depending on your weight. For eMTB specificity, the 60X has two steps or levels to stop you sliding backward on steep climbs, and an extra wide nose to perch on when things get really steep.



The super sweepy 30X range of bars come in 12 or 16-degree backsweep, three different rise options and now in a wider 780mm width.

The 70X grips are also new and are designed as a gravity grip, but with some of the ergonomic benefits SQ Lab focus on. The grips are thicker under the outer side of the palm for shock absorption, have diamond knurls for grip, and have extra material at the front to wrap your fingers around


SQ Lab employee and World Cup DH racer, Jasper Jauch, was struggling to model the handlebar after a sustaining two broken thumbs in Val di Sole.




77Designs VHP 160





An interesting project from 77Designs who have been making chain guides and bash guards for a few years, have now gone all in a made a high pivot bike with an idler wheel. It uses a Horst-style link with the brake mounted on the seat stay. The company is really open about how they have developed the bike and you can get the full story here.




661's New Mips Equipped Reset Helmet



661 launched their Reset helmet last year, a €99 budget full face helmet, which is now available with Mips for €150. They are using a new Mips product, as shown by our wonderful model, that has multiple layers of fabric and plastics inside the 'crown' which slide against themselves.


661 were the brand that made soft shell knee pads what they are today. This prototype knee pad is their latest project which is designed as a lightweight and comfortable pad with the added protection of a removable hard shell knee-cap.


They are also working on a new range of body armor, that will use a Koroyd spine protector and freshly developed elbow and shoulder pads.




The remnants of my SD card


Biotech have a full range of vegetable-based oils and greases for all of your suspension needs.


It's not a mountain bike, but Yess BMX have solved the problem using belt drives on solid frames, Normally a removable dropout is needed to fit the belt through the rear triangle, but using an asymmetric rear triangle the Gates Carbon Drive can be simply be looped over the chainring and rear sprocket.



Shiny gold Formula's Cura 4 brakes = I really want...


And that's all for Eurobike this year.


51 Comments

  • + 12
 I believe the answer to the existential question "how does Danny Hart sit down...?" is: he was prototyping an SQ Labs 60X saddle...
  • + 3
 Any details about how SQ Lab employee and World Cup DH racer, Jasper Jauch managed to broke both of his thumbs? While using the SQ Lab back sweep bars? Their 12° back sweep bars were greatly reviewed on nsmb.com, while the 16° version was considered being too much back swept, they seem to be fine for usual trail riding, while on DH tracks they may pose some disadvantages instead.
  • + 1
 Literally greatest marketing move ever that! Thumbs are over rated when riding I have always found too
  • + 1
 We are an SQ Lab dealer and i got the 12° Bars on my PP Shan No.5 and it is really great. Needs a little bit of getting used to it but in the ende your hand is in an more natural position. So far no pain and great riding. Also the Bars are really stiff in combination with an Spank Stem. I love it!
  • + 1
 Does he actually run those bars on his DH bike?
  • + 2
 Hustling pool?
  • + 1
 Loan shark?
  • + 5
 The standard and longer Ion shorts are an awesome idea. As a tall skinny guy I'll be checking them out for sure.
  • + 1
 Their current site doesn't list inseam for shorts, which is a huge pet peeve of mine. Hopefully that will change when these new shorts come out!

Check out the Norrona as another good long slim short www.norrona.com/en-GB/products/fjora/fjora-flex1-shorts-men/?color=7720 though it might be a tight fit to get knee pads under them.
  • + 4
 If you threw the 661 helmets on the ground did the glass head smash?
  • + 4
 I like where your head is at
  • + 1
 Hey @661 - I will pay you MONEY to make a XXL helmet. I don't care if it cost more due to "extra materials" or something like that. And I don't think I am alone in this.
  • + 1
 Hey @MortifiedPenguin
The Reset Helmet is available from XXS to XXL - the size chart is available on the website.
Cheers
  • + 1
 That ION bag looks awesome except can we just call a pocket a pocket? why does it need to cater to EMTB, can we just accept that they are a thing and leave it at that?!
  • + 1
 Going by the fact that Alpinestars has even released E-bike specific elbow- and kneepads, this might be a thing we have to deal with quite a bit in the next two years until they find a new trend to milk.
High end bike sales are down and ebike sales are going up. I wouldn´t be suprised if marketing people allready were internally talking about the downfall of mtb and plotting their jump over to e-biking.
  • + 3
 and the magnets will prevent brain tumors
  • + 4
 shakra aligment...
  • + 2
 Jasper showing us how he was duped into riding an "invisible bike" and breaking his thumbs in the process.
  • + 1
 This new belt drive idea is clever... Why don't more single speed rigs just go with this? Less maintenance less noise... Win win
  • - 4
flag WAKIdesigns (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Less maintenance?
  • + 1
 Ibis did this with the Tranny and can only assume people were not buying it because is no longer on their lineup
  • + 0
 if I'm running single speed i want moar noise

noisy bike = you are pro
  • + 0
 The frame has to be made to be able to accommodate it, the belt can't be broken for installation like a chain can.
I think the bigger question is why do they have eggbeaters on a bmx bike?
  • + 1
 Let me clarify, you know this thing you ride on when you do mountain biking? Mud, clay, soil, sand? It will get between the belt and the cogs. Thank you and have a nice day for those who think we are opressed by hegemonic industry using outdated solutions to make more money.
  • + 4
 @WAKIdesigns: and then when it does, you spray it with a garden hose instead of spending a 1/2 hour degreasing, cleaning, and relubing your chain, as is usual after a dirty ride.

Yes, less maintenance.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: It doesn't though. The raised teeth of the belt do not touch the cog - it is the gaps between the teeth that sit on the teeth of the cogs/rings. Any mud etc. that gets on the belt or cogs/rings is pushed into spaces in the cogs/rings. Google images of 'gates belt drive cogs' and you'll see what I mean.
  • + 3
 @mjcutri: Have you ever been to or watched a BMX race? You'll have a very hard time finding anyone beyond a few outliers running flats.

I've yet to try a belt drive, but have heard fromfolks that have that the design purges mud, sand, snow etc. really well. The problems I have heard associated with the belt are that it cannot deal with a stick or small rocks getting in there at all and can quickly lead to a broken belt, and the precise tension and alignment requirements present some other challenges.
  • + 2
 @mjcutri: Looks like a race bike. Long stays for the stability at speed. Eggbeaters because racers clip in.

If you mean: why eggbeaters and not mallets or something more 'DH' - or something Shimano - then yeah, I dunno.
  • + 2
 @mnorris122: Degreasing is an exercise in futility, promoted by companies selling cleaning products. KMC explicitly says on their website never to degrease their chains.
www.kmcchain.eu/MAINTENANCE
I've switched over to a 5 min wipe-lube-wipe several years ago and noticed no difference in drive-train wear.
  • + 1
 @mmmitch: because weight! BMX racers can be some of the biggest weight-weenies
  • + 3
 Those ion shoes look pretty cool. Nice to have more flat padel options.
  • + 1
 I've got a pair and they're pretty good. The new ones are meant grip better which would be a nice improvement.
  • + 0
 Mmmmm, the brown pair for everyday wear to boot.
  • + 1
 661 is probably the ugliest helmet this year, graphics make it better, imho...
  • + 1
 I want that new MIPS beanie from 661. I think I would look just like Andre 3000 if I rocked that.
  • + 1
 VHP, Very High Pivot... but not quite as high as the old Klein Mantra...
  • + 1
 I'm glad ION is concerned about protecting my BA
  • + 1
 If those bars do that to your thumbs then I'm not interested
  • + 1
 Can you confirm if Leatt was there?
  • + 1
 Those leatt pads for mtb or jousting? Looks like some solid armour ghere
  • + 2
 I need those socks!!
  • + 1
 YEAH BITCH! MAGNETS!
  • + 1
 Bold Unplugged?
  • - 1
 God damn i want those formula brakes!!
  • - 3
 Clipless pedals on a BMX?
  • - 1
 A derailleur on a BMX??
  • + 6
 Uuhhhh yeah? That looks like a really fast race BMX
  • + 1
 @dockboy: Nope. That bolt that looks like it's a derailleur hangar actually holds a tensioner for the belt.
  • + 1
 @Skootur: it's actually a small guide to keep the from jumping off the back cog... But, it does add a little tension to the belt, too...
  • + 2
 Yes. The vast majority of racers use clipless pedals. Been that way for 20 years or more.

Post a Comment



