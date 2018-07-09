Eurobike 2018: Fox's New Live Valve Spotted

The Live Valve logo - will we be seeing this on more bikes in the future or will it remain a top-tier product? The Live Valve logo - will we be seeing this on more bikes in the future or will it remain a top-tier product?

The battery pack is closed and locked onto the bike. The battery pack is closed and locked onto the bike. The battery back is clipped to it holder using two butterfly clips that pop open to release the cover The battery back is clipped to it holder using two butterfly clips that pop open to release the cover The clips sit off to the side once opened. The clips sit off to the side once opened.

Here you can see the non-drive side of the system Here you can see the non-drive side of the system

The battery on this bike was just a sample or blank, but the general idea of the battery's underside can be clearly seen. The battery on this bike was just a sample or blank, but the general idea of the battery's underside can be clearly seen. Underneath the battery, there is an electronic connector. Underneath the battery, there is an electronic connector.

The live valve system has a dual piggy pack that's connected to the battery back and brain. The live valve system has a dual piggy pack that's connected to the battery back and brain.

The rest of the shock looks like a standard Kashima coated Float. The rest of the shock looks like a standard Kashima coated Float.

The cables routed to and from the shock, sensors and brain are tidy. The cables routed to and from the shock, sensors and brain are tidy.

The fork's Live Valve system is attached to both the crown and the fork's brace. The fork's Live Valve system is attached to both the crown and the fork's brace.

The Fox 34's top cap is wired up to the battery and brain. The Fox 34's top cap is wired up to the battery and brain.

Although the official launch of the Fox Live Valve system isn't for another few weeks, Scott had their top-of-the-line Genius 900 Tuned on display at the show with the new system on show.It looks quite sleek and integration with the bike looks reasonably well thought out. There aren't any stray cables or excessively large battery packs dangling from the bike. Details are still pretty scant, but this particular Genius runs 150mm of travel both front and back with a Fox 34 Float and Fox Float Live Valve EVOL combo.