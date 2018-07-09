PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: Fox's New Live Valve Spotted

Jul 9, 2018
by Alex Evans  
The Live Valve logo - will we be seeing this on more bikes in the future or will it remain a top-tier product?

Although the official launch of the Fox Live Valve system isn't for another few weeks, Scott had their top-of-the-line Genius 900 Tuned on display at the show with the new system on show.

It looks quite sleek and integration with the bike looks reasonably well thought out. There aren't any stray cables or excessively large battery packs dangling from the bike. Details are still pretty scant, but this particular Genius runs 150mm of travel both front and back with a Fox 34 Float and Fox Float Live Valve EVOL combo.


The battery pack is closed and locked onto the bike.
The battery back is clipped to it holder using two butterfly clips that pop open to release the cover
The clips sit off to the side once opened.

Here you can see the non-drive side of the system

The battery on this bike was just a sample or blank, but the general idea of the battery's underside can be clearly seen.
Underneath the battery, there is an electronic connector.

The live valve system has a dual piggy pack that's connected to the battery back and brain.

The rest of the shock looks like a standard Kashima coated Float.

The cables routed to and from the shock, sensors and brain are tidy.


The fork's Live Valve system is attached to both the crown and the fork's brace.

The Fox 34's top cap is wired up to the battery and brain.


21 Comments

  • + 17
 "It looks incredibly sleek and integration with the bike looks well thought out"
No it doesn't. It looks like an add-on. It looks like the engineers and the designers had a fight.
Engineers won.
With the size of carbon downtubes, this should be internally integrated.
Not that I'll ever be able to afford one anyway, but if I could I'd want it to look pretty!
Or is it just a bolt on so everyone knows you've got one?
  • + 2
 If engineers lost every fight, imagine how awful literally everything would be... I personally care about the way my bike rides more than how it looks.
  • + 3
 @Fishergreen: but in this case, it's not one or the other... we could have had both. Clean integration and functionality. I don't think I'd get great odds if I placed a bet that next year all this additional junk will be hidden away.
  • + 1
 I'd go so far as to say it looks terrible. Like a data acquisition system. The thing you take off the bike as soon as you've got what you need. The fork integration is particularly poor. There's always a brake cable coming up from a fork. It passes by the brace, and not a million miles from the top of one leg. Surely a bit of cable gathering could have been done, along with some sleeker connectors that didn't come straight out of a RadioShack catalogue...
  • + 3
 This looks awesome!! It makes a lot more sense than controlling shifting electronically because the role of suspension on a bike is actually complex enough that this could help. I always saw di2 as pretty useless because I could match it's performance with my thumb...but not this.
  • + 3
 Time will come, when we can control suspension characteristics with our mind.

"Oh here comes that big drop to flat..."

***Thinks - Low Rebound...

"Woohoo! Nailed it! Thank you Fox Brain Remote Live Valve!"

-dentist
  • + 4
 Ffs stop putting electronics on bikes,that’s why we go off-road - to get away from it!.
  • + 1
 speak for yourself I ride my bike with GPS enabled smartwatch connected to my phone from which I listen to music on wireless headphones you may not like it that way but different people have different reasons to ride a bike and enjoy different things
  • + 5
 How about a 170mm dropper instead?
  • + 3
 Even a water bottle looks more sleek and integrated than this.
  • + 3
 That is gonna be so expensive
  • + 3
 What does it do?
  • + 0
 I will never ride with a battery on my bike unless it connected to a light.Cool stuff though.
  • + 0
 why lights are fine but this isn't?

double standards much?
  • + 3
 @Asmodai: Well I might use a battery maybe twice a year instead of having a battery to worry about every ride.Make sense?
  • - 4
 @nug12182: no it doesn't because you won't have to charge it more than once every couple of months
  • + 6
 @Asmodai: Shhhh, it's just that candles are not that practical on a bike.
  • + 4
 @Asmodai: can you ride without light at night ? No.
Can you ride without this ? Yes.
So, very much like politicians you did not use "double standard" correctly.
  • + 1
 @zede: his argument was only about batteries
  • + 1
 and your phone, watch, gps, hrm, wireless headphones...
  • - 2
