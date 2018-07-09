Eurobike 2018: Fox's New Live Valve Spotted

Although the official launch of the Fox Live Valve system isn't for another few weeks, Scott had their top-of-the-line Genius 900 Tuned on display at the show with the new system on show.
It looks quite sleek and integration with the bike looks reasonably well thought out. There aren't any stray cables or excessively large battery packs dangling from the bike. Details are still pretty scant, but this particular Genius runs 150mm of travel both front and back with a Fox 34 Float and Fox Float Live Valve EVOL combo.
21 Comments
No it doesn't. It looks like an add-on. It looks like the engineers and the designers had a fight.
Engineers won.
With the size of carbon downtubes, this should be internally integrated.
Not that I'll ever be able to afford one anyway, but if I could I'd want it to look pretty!
Or is it just a bolt on so everyone knows you've got one?
"Oh here comes that big drop to flat..."
***Thinks - Low Rebound...
"Woohoo! Nailed it! Thank you Fox Brain Remote Live Valve!"
-dentist
double standards much?
Can you ride without this ? Yes.
So, very much like politicians you did not use "double standard" correctly.
Post a Comment