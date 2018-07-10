Eurobike 2018: FSA's New Cranks & Wheels, Marin's Alcatraz DJ Bike & Products From Kask & Koo

FSA

MENTIONS:

FSA's new range of wheels spans from XC and trail to enduro. The K-Force wheel is the lightest and most XC-specific wheel, with a pair of 29-inch hoops weighing in at 1,566 grams. 275 is also available and the rims are asymmetrical. Retail price is €1,669.99.Next up is the SL-K wheels with WideR technology - the external widths of the rims range from 25mm to 27mm and 29mm. These wheels are slightly tougher than the K-Force but FSA recommend you don't do anything harder than trail riding with them. These wheels retail for €1,559.99 and come in 275 and 29-inch variants and are also asymmetrical.The burliest wheel in the lineup is the Gradient that has a 35mm wide external measurement and is also available in 275 or 29-inch versions. There are currently no prices for the Gradient.The Gradient's rim profile is asymmetrical and it's built on FSA's own hubs that use a bearing preload cover so that the bearings can be 'tensioned' correctly. The hubs feature 5 bearings in total, three in the freehub with two bearings located closest to the hub and one on the outboard section of the freewheel. The other two bearings are in the main hub body.The new modular 1X specific crankset features a carbon fibre construction that equates to a 458g weight. The crank's parts are all interchangeable - the spindle and the chainring spider or direct mount system can all be swapped out depending on your preferences or bike specifications.The crank is best suited to XC racing, but FSA's EWS teams do use them to save some weight on the less demanding trails. They retail for €289.Marin's return to form is welcomed and the iconic brand has released and produced plenty of great bikes recently. Their new Alcatraz has been designed and developed with input from Matt Jones, the UK dirt jump and slopestyle star.The 6061 aluminium frame has horizontal 135X100mm dropouts, a tapered headtube and is built around 26-inch wheels. The head tube angle is 69-degrees, but this bike isn't designed to be ragged downhill, so don't stress too much about the figure. It also features a super-short chainstay at 395mm which combines with the front centre to make a 1053.68mm wheelbase.It's built up using burly parts including an X-Fusion fork, Tektro brakes and Marin's own-brand rims and cranks. The bike's on sale now and retails for $1,649.99.Kask's Rex helmet has 20 vents to help with cooling, weighs 310g and retails for €170.99. Its bold colours will certainly appeal to some!Kask's eyewear brand, Koo, have several models of riding glasses with an extensive range of colourways and different fit options.