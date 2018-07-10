PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: FSA's New Cranks & Wheels, Marin's Alcatraz DJ Bike & Products From Kask & Koo

Jul 10, 2018
by Alex Evans  
FSA

FSA's new range of wheels spans from XC and trail to enduro. The K-Force wheel is the lightest and most XC-specific wheel, with a pair of 29-inch hoops weighing in at 1,566 grams. 275 is also available and the rims are asymmetrical. Retail price is €1,669.99.

The K-Force Light is a XC/trail specific wheel.
The K-Force Light is a XC/trail specific wheel.

Next up is the SL-K wheels with WideR technology - the external widths of the rims range from 25mm to 27mm and 29mm. These wheels are slightly tougher than the K-Force but FSA recommend you don't do anything harder than trail riding with them. These wheels retail for €1,559.99 and come in 275 and 29-inch variants and are also asymmetrical.

The SL-K is a 30mm wide trail/all mountain wheel.
The SL-K is a 30mm wide trail/all mountain wheel.
FSA's new wheels are laced onto their own hubs.
FSA's new wheels are laced onto their own hubs.

The burliest wheel in the lineup is the Gradient that has a 35mm wide external measurement and is also available in 275 or 29-inch versions. There are currently no prices for the Gradient.


The Gradient is FSA's carbon enduro wheel and is 35mm wide.
The Gradient is FSA's carbon enduro wheel and is 35mm wide.

The Gradient's rim profile is asymmetrical and it's built on FSA's own hubs that use a bearing preload cover so that the bearings can be 'tensioned' correctly. The hubs feature 5 bearings in total, three in the freehub with two bearings located closest to the hub and one on the outboard section of the freewheel. The other two bearings are in the main hub body.


The new modular 1X specific crankset features a carbon fibre construction that equates to a 458g weight. The crank's parts are all interchangeable - the spindle and the chainring spider or direct mount system can all be swapped out depending on your preferences or bike specifications.

The new cranks look sleek!
The new cranks look sleek!

The crank is best suited to XC racing, but FSA's EWS teams do use them to save some weight on the less demanding trails. They retail for €289.

FSA's modular K Force cranks are 1X specific but have a spacer that allows you to adjust the chain line without affecting the Q factor.
FSA's modular K Force cranks are 1X specific but have a spacer that allows you to adjust the chain line without affecting the Q factor.
This chainring is direct mount but you could use a traditional chainring spider if you want.
This chainring is direct mount but you could use a traditional chainring spider if you want.
Made from carbon the look sleek.
The metal insert for pedals.



Marin Alcatraz

The full Alcatraz build retails for $1649.99
The full Alcatraz build retails for $1649.99

Marin's return to form is welcomed and the iconic brand has released and produced plenty of great bikes recently. Their new Alcatraz has been designed and developed with input from Matt Jones, the UK dirt jump and slopestyle star.

The bike is small - perfect for dirt jumping.
The bike is small - perfect for dirt jumping.
X-Fusion's Slant fork will take care of any dodgy landings.
X-Fusion's Slant fork will take care of any dodgy landings.

The 6061 aluminium frame has horizontal 135X100mm dropouts, a tapered headtube and is built around 26-inch wheels. The head tube angle is 69-degrees, but this bike isn't designed to be ragged downhill, so don't stress too much about the figure. It also features a super-short chainstay at 395mm which combines with the front centre to make a 1053.68mm wheelbase.

Single speed, the only way for dirt jumping or slopestyle.
Single speed, the only way for dirt jumping or slopestyle.
Marin's Alcatraz has super short chainstays, as requested by Matt Jones.
Marin's Alcatraz has super short chainstays, as requested by Matt Jones.
The tan wall tyres give it classic looks.
The tan wall tyres give it classic looks.

It's built up using burly parts including an X-Fusion fork, Tektro brakes and Marin's own-brand rims and cranks. The bike's on sale now and retails for $1,649.99.

The paint job is pretty cool.
The paint job is pretty cool.
Marin's one of the most iconic mountain bike brands out there.
Marin's one of the most iconic mountain bike brands out there.



Kask & Koo

Kask's Rex helmet has 20 vents to help with cooling, weighs 310g and retails for €170.99. Its bold colours will certainly appeal to some!

Kask's Rex MTB lid has a goggle strap to stop them moving or falling off.
Kask's Rex MTB lid has a goggle strap to stop them moving or falling off.

Kask's eyewear brand, Koo, have several models of riding glasses with an extensive range of colourways and different fit options.

Loads of models and plenty of different designs.
Loads of models and plenty of different designs.
Koo are Kask's range of sunglasses.
Koo are Kask's range of sunglasses.


13 Comments

  • + 5
 DJ bikes need to be stiff but 135x100mm is getting out of control!
  • + 1
 The hub standard to end all future hub standards. 135x100 front and rear and then shut up for a couple of decades.
  • + 2
 can we get a spec for that Marin? 1600$ seems like a lot considering yt dirt love cost 999 euro or canyon stiched 1200 euro with really decent specs
  • + 2
 yup also x-fusion forks, tektro brakes and noname wheels. 1649$ lololol
  • + 0
 Kask Rex is the best trail helmet i have used.
Fits secure and no pressure points.
Very comfortable.
Light and very well vented.
Great finish.
Fits all glasses shape.
Made in Italy.
Can find it for $90.

Maybe the tld a2 is on the same level, but not as well finished as the rex or a1. Or bell stroker for everthing except finish and weight.


Everything else i have tried (giro, poc, ixs, etc) either had big pressure points and or flimsy ratchet on the back or does not fit all glasses.
  • + 3
 So. Much. Stuff. I. Won't. Ever. Buy.
  • + 1
 Hmm Alcatraz is available as frame only in the UK. Shame, it looks like a decent off the peg DJ bike.
  • + 1
 Is the price correct on the cranks? Seems incredibly cheap for carbon carnks
  • + 1
 Any Crank that isnt Titanium is not worth our time...
  • + 1
 1600$ seems a little pricey for a DJ, I would like to see full spec sheet.
  • + 1
 Is there one number too many for that Marin? That's just ridicuous...
  • - 1
 “Singlespeed the only way for dirt jumping or slope style” obviously got paid by SRAM to say that.. gears are just as stupid as chains
  • + 0
 Cranks look sleek? - I'd say edgy

