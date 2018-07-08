Eurobike 2018: POC - Helmets, Protection & Clothing

POC started off as a company that produced high-quality ski kit. Transferring to mountain biking after a few years, it seemed like a logical step. Priding themselves with the notion that safety comes first, POC's MTB kit certainly look desirable
POC has launched a new range of products called the VPD System range. Using a viscoelastic polymer dough, or VPD for short, it performs similarly to D3O - it's soft and malleable in your hands, forming to the contours of your body, but on impact it hardens to protect you from injury.
The VPD System Torso touts an EU motorcycle standard level 2 (the highest possible) back protector and a level 1 chest plate made entirely from VPD. The plates can be removed and the back plate run solely on its own, should you wish. The perforations in the back plate double up as the mounting point for the attachment straps giving you huge adjustment possibilities.
The back plate has been designed with ventilation and comfort in mind and is designed to be worn over the top of your riding jersey, but can be worn against the skin should you wish. The back protector and chest plate retail for €240.
In addition to their other knee and elbow protectors, POC now has the VPD System Light. It has a level 1 EU rating and uses the same material as the VPD System back protector. Their idea was to create well-ventilated protection but that isn't designed for a specific discipline, rather it's the comfiest and best product available that offers this level of protection. The knee pads retail €140 and the elbows €120.
POC also has a range of clothing that looks awesome – although they're designed for specific disciplines in mind, the kit is interchangeable and you can mix and match to get your preferred look.
The Omne Air Resistance lid is POC's latest helmet. Designed to straddle disciplines, POC wanted this lid to be versatile in its looks and style. The new lid utilises POC's proprietary SPIN system (which is similar to MIPS) to help protect against oblique and linear impacts. POC claim it weighs 300g and it'll retail for €159.99.
5 Comments
Post a Comment