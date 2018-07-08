Eurobike 2018: POC - Helmets, Protection & Clothing

The VPD System Torso is about as cool as back protectors can get. The VPD System Torso is about as cool as back protectors can get.

The chest plate is removable if you just want a backplate.

The fastening straps can be attached in any one of the backplate's holes. Although the side mounts can be adjusted the top ones are fixed.

VPD System Light elbow pads. VPD System Light knee pads.

The perforated fronts will help keep you cool on long pedals. The elbow pads feature the same holes as the knee pads.

The enduro specific jersey has 3/4 sleeves and a long zip to help you keep cool on long climbs.

The long zip'll keep you cool. The Cordura arms should give you some protection. Back pockets for all of the enduro essentials.

The DH Jersey looks tough and should be a favourite with its plain looks.

Kevlar sleeves should help reduce damage in a crash and provide an element of protection Simple.

POC's Essential range is a no-frills high-quality range of kit. The Essential jersey features a zipped pocket.

The low profile of the Omne Air Resistance makes it look like it's lower on your head.

Big vents at the rear of the helmet. The helmet uses a traditional buckle. POC's Spin system inside the lid.

POC started off as a company that produced high-quality ski kit. Transferring to mountain biking after a few years, it seemed like a logical step. Priding themselves with the notion that safety comes first, POC's MTB kit certainly look desirablePOC has launched a new range of products called the VPD System range. Using a viscoelastic polymer dough, or VPD for short, it performs similarly to D3O - it's soft and malleable in your hands, forming to the contours of your body, but on impact it hardens to protect you from injury.The VPD System Torso touts an EU motorcycle standard level 2 (the highest possible) back protector and a level 1 chest plate made entirely from VPD. The plates can be removed and the back plate run solely on its own, should you wish. The perforations in the back plate double up as the mounting point for the attachment straps giving you huge adjustment possibilities.The back plate has been designed with ventilation and comfort in mind and is designed to be worn over the top of your riding jersey, but can be worn against the skin should you wish. The back protector and chest plate retail for €240.In addition to their other knee and elbow protectors, POC now has the VPD System Light. It has a level 1 EU rating and uses the same material as the VPD System back protector. Their idea was to create well-ventilated protection but that isn't designed for a specific discipline, rather it's the comfiest and best product available that offers this level of protection. The knee pads retail €140 and the elbows €120.POC also has a range of clothing that looks awesome – although they're designed for specific disciplines in mind, the kit is interchangeable and you can mix and match to get your preferred look.The Omne Air Resistance lid is POC's latest helmet. Designed to straddle disciplines, POC wanted this lid to be versatile in its looks and style. The new lid utilises POC's proprietary SPIN system (which is similar to MIPS) to help protect against oblique and linear impacts. POC claim it weighs 300g and it'll retail for €159.99.