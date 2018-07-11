PINKBIKE TECH

23 Super Bright Kits - Eurobike 2018

Jul 11, 2018
by Alex Evans  
TSG

The Breeze Jersey is a little more traditional but no less colourful.
The Breeze Jersey is a traditional riding top, but very colorful.
The Free Tank may well be a freerider s favourite.
The Free Tank may well be a freeriders' favourite.


Loose Riders

This Loose Riders kit is inspired by one of most mountain biker s favourite drinks beer
This Loose Riders' kit is inspired by one of most mountain bikers' favorite drinks: beer!
This kit is a little more erm illicit.
This kit is a little more, erm, illicit.


7Mesh

day4
day4
7Mesh's kit is simple, plain and looks functional. Their cheapest MTB shorts are $140 USD and go up to $225.


Endura

Endura s women s limited Singletrack short and Singletrack jersey. Endura have done a U-turn and are now making bright and colourful kit that looks great. The shorts are 59.99 the jersey is 37.99.
Endura women's limited Singletrack short and Singletrack jersey. Endura has done a U-turn on their choice of colors and are now making bright looking kits.
This is the men s version of the women s Singletrack and the colour is called rust red. The men s kit is the same price as the women s.
This is the men's version of the women's Singletrack and the color is called Rust Red.


Vaude

day4
day4

The two different colour-ways of the Moab jersey and shorts look bright and modern. The shorts retail for 120 and the jersey is 55 for the long sleeve and 50 for the short sleeve.
day4
The two different colorways of the Moab jersey and shorts look bright and modern. The shorts retail for EUR 120. The jersey is 55 for the long sleeve and 50 for the short sleeve.

The Rain Suite is Vaude s take on the all-in-one. This one retails for 200.
The Rain Suit is Vaude's take on the all-in-one. This one retails for EUR 200.
There are plenty of zips to open up to keep you cool er
There are plenty of zips to open up to keep you cool(er).
Cuffs around the waist should make adjusting fit easy.
Cuffs around the waist should make adjusting the fit easy.

day4
Vaude s Moab jacket is a summer soft shell and retails for 110.
Vaude's Moab jacket is a summer soft shell.


Alpinestars

day4
The Alpinestars Mesa jersey is as about as bold and bright as they come. It retails for 64.95.
The Alpinestars' Mesa jersey is as about as bold and bright as they come. It retails for EUR 64.95.


Leatt

Leatt s XC DBX XC half-zip jersey looks on point.
Leatt's XC DBX XC half-zip jersey looks on point. What it lacks in eye-searing brightness it makes up for in German colours.
The DBX 4.0 jersey is a DH-specific top with thicker material and silicone seams around the bottom of the cuffs and bottom hem.
The DBX 4.0 jersey is a DH-specific top with thicker material and silicone seams around the bottom of the arm cuffs and bottom hem.

The matching shorts have an XC-fit.
The matching shorts have an XC-fit.
The DBX 4.0 shorts are tough and loud in red
The DBX 4.0 shorts are tough and loud in red!


Giro

Giro s dusty purple heat wave themed kit is due to release in Spring 2019. The contrast of colours looks great in the flesh.
Giro's dusty purple heat wave themed kit is due to release in Spring 2019. The contrast of colours looks great in the flesh.
The men s blue mirage colour-way is more subtle than the women s but it still looks more exciting than a mono-tone outfit.
The men's blue mirage colour-way is more subtle than the women's, but it still looks more exciting than a monotone outfit.

You ll stand out on the trails in this kit or look like a German football supporter yes we know the German flag goes black red yellow .
You'll stand out on the trails in this kit (or look like a German football supporter). Yes, we know the German flag goes black, red, yellow.
More colours and a different take on the German themed jersey.
More colours and a different take on the 'German themed' jersey.


Maloja

Maloja makes great kit that s as at home in the pub as it is on the trails. This is the Touls top.
Maloja makes great kit that's as at home in the pub as it is on the trails. This is the Touls top.
The Ardez top feels light and well-made.
The Ardez top feels light and well-made.

Maloja s Nairs bottoms look good.
Maloja's Nairs bottoms look good.
The Reto short is a more traditional-looking riding short.
The Reto is a more traditional looking riding short.

98 Comments

  • + 98
 If I ever see someone with that weed onesie I'm just gonna quit biking
  • + 162
 looks around.... clicks add to cart.
  • + 31
 That kit pretty much sums up looseriders
  • + 50
 Post your bike up on the buy/sell then cuz I'm gunna be blazin the park laps all day in that getup lol
  • + 8
 Needs pockets to hold the discs for a nice round of 'golf' after riding.
  • + 3
 Looseriders for the win!
  • + 19
 "How high can you jump bro?" Me: "Real High!"
  • + 19
 It's the 'Lit Kit'
  • + 14
 It's quite clear that you need to own both kits, and mix and match them all the time.
  • + 11
 if i ever see a mountain biker smoke weed i’m gonna quit riding.

oh.

i already take it back.

if i ever see a snowboarder...nevermind.
  • + 4
 @jtayabji: We are pillar's of the community and how dare you associate us with smoking of the evil marijuanas. Never in my 36 years of riding have I ever seen such activity. Way out of line sir,,, good day sir.
  • + 1
 Lmfao you’re a savage bro hahaha@nismo325:
  • + 1
 Lmfao you’re a savage bro hahaha @nismo325:
  • + 1
 Ali G kit.
  • - 1
 @nismo325: +69 upvotes beats +30 im afraid...
  • + 2
 I WANNA TALK TO SAMPSON!!
  • + 4
 Only $420...
  • + 1
 my buddy literally just ordered one
  • + 0
 @Rockydildoa: FLY ME TO THE MOON LIKE THAT BITCH ALICE KRAMDEN
  • + 3
 IS THAT A MARIJIUANA? IN MY GOOD CHRISTIAN PINKBIKE!??!?!
  • + 0
 @Patrick9-32: Marijuana can't be more Christian than that as it comes from God.
  • + 0
 @motoxxxer26: Keefer does not approve
  • + 56
 "Their cheapest MTB shorts are $140 USD and go up to $225"
you can go ahead and f*ck off with this, is this the mtb arm of Rapha or something?!
for shorts?!
  • + 29
 No shit, I usually don't plan to pay $140 for a pair of shorts described as "simple and plain", the damned things had better fellate me for that price.
  • + 18
 I don't understand why "MTB specific" clothing is so damn expensive. So I just ride in normal gym shorts & shirt. My "kit" cost me about $30.
  • + 7
 I'm sure they will also sell you some "enduro-specific organic free trade snake-oil based mountain bike shorts washing machine cleaning solution" as well for only 59 Euro's per french oz to boot.
  • + 3
 @boxxerace: $69
well played
  • + 3
 Just go to aliexpress and buy the shorts straight from the source for 11 bucks minus a logo. I recently got a pair that are a dead ringer for those giros.
  • + 7
 Bad choice of words."Cheapest" should be "least expensive". No shorts above $40 are cheap.
  • + 2
 @huntstyle: it's mostly due to the fact MTB clothing is often small-run. A lot of the manufacturers just aren't getting their numbers high enough in their factory orders to get a great price point. Also lots of private label, IE some factory in south korea has a bunch of pre made units you can buy and label with your own stuff. We still have a lot of crappy fabrics because they are designed to primarily hold color well (thanks skittle-puke trends from moto). I still prefer cut off dickies to any riding short I've used. Look at high end running fabrics. Best jersey I've ever used (by a longshot) is SportHill's Temptech longsleeve. Plain colors, affordable price, and soooooo much more comfortable than anything in mtb. BUT good luck getting crazy colors prints in that type of fabric.
  • + 2
 @WestwardHo: all my TLDs MOTO shorts are from Aliexpress. Took me a while to find out they were fakes, a website was explaining the differences between the real ones and the fake ones, but it is hard to see. They last and are resistant, and for 30USD, could not find better.
  • + 1
 Can't delete duplicate
  • + 1
 @zoobab2: what was the difference?
  • + 1
 Just buy some board shorts on clearance at the end of summer. 10-20 dollars a pair and they're made of the same stuff as these.
  • + 1
 I recently discovered Dickies Fit Flex or something like that for $18! They're durable, super stretchy, and are long enough they cover 2/3 of my knee pads so they don't slide down in a crash. My fancy riding shorts haven't seen a day of use this year. Sizing is all over the place. Some of mine are labeled 36, some are labeled 40. Just gotta try before you buy.
  • + 46
 ...so cold at Eurobike that even the mannequins are feeling it!
  • + 9
 It's the first time I've seen mannequins doubling as coat hooks.
  • + 30
 Dude wearing the 420 suit speaking to park ranger: "No sir, why would you want to search my bag/car/anal cavity?"
  • + 1
 Legal in California.
  • + 14
 Anal cavity search > being in California
  • - 3
 @Session603: Don't come here! the trails suck.
  • + 6
 @JacobKmtb: most legal ones do.
  • + 21
 why is everything soo flashy these days?! bring back darkness.. my old friend.
  • + 4
 its gotta look exciting!!! and if you look exciting, then exciting people will want to ride with you,mand then you'll have an exciting train of riders storming down the trail, enjoying the excitement.
  • + 17
 23 Super Pajama Sets from Eurobike*
  • + 12
 At least most have pockets. Ever tried to hold stuff while you sleep?
  • + 1
 Haha you beat me to it
  • + 1
 @skeeple: "where's my planner? There it is! Keep sleeping, alright!"
  • + 17
 Who buys this sh!t?
  • + 3
 People don't just buy it, they pay a blooming fortune for it. Bonkers.
  • + 8
 I could care less for weed but damn I want to wear that everywhere to offend everyone I know. After all isn't MTB kind of the weed of the outdoor recreation world?
  • + 0
 Don't forget some LGBT and KKK stickers on your bike, rock some Payots with black hat and scream Allahu akbar before every jump.
  • + 4
 Leatt = Out of Stock Alert

Seriously...has anyone had success ordering their gear in neutral colors...ever?
I want to run their stuff, but I try to buy them and in the Shopping Cart of their site, anything I throw in to match is out of stock. Has been that way for a really long time.

Used to only Sombrio did this to me.
  • + 2
 I ordered black DBX pants from Leatt they told me five week back order so I waited because they are the only ones who have slim solid black pants, I call them six weeks later only to find out they changed they're mind and didnt make anymore after all. All i got is sorry we discontinued those pants last week!
  • + 9
 There seems to be a growing list of bike brands that advertise new stuff and don't actually ever sell it.
  • + 1
 @rockchomper: ixs and Kenny make black slim pants too
  • + 1
 @rockchomper: thank you for confirming my theory that if I trust a bike brand to re-stock anything...
  • + 8
 Fancier the clothes the worse the rider.
  • + 14
 Tell that to Loic Bruni. And every Pro ever.
  • + 1
 @OrangeGoblin: they don't pay it so it doesn't apply ...
  • + 7
 Someone should tell 7Mesh they can turn the air con down a bit.
  • + 6
 i'm going to by the illicit kit and send it to my new best friend-jeff weed
  • + 2
 And Nick Beer.
  • + 2
 Guys who don't like what's on offer above, can you do me a favour and check out the kit shown in my profile? www.pinkbike.com/u/E9G/album/E9G-Kit It'd be good to get your thoughts as I'm not a fan of super loud kit either, but I think super plain/black jerseys are boring so I've made a couple of designs that are somewhere in between.

We're a small rider-owned business operating out of Scotland and have been producing a small line of jerseys for a couple of years now. I started out doing custom helmet paint and branched out into jerseys as there always seems to be a bit of a backlash when TLD and the bigger companies show their new gear. Of course you can't please everyone but hopefully what we've got on offer might appeal to some of you!

There's just a couple of designs on offer at the moment but if it's popular enough we'll keep making more.
  • + 6
 Look this guy with tits
  • + 1
 LOL, I saw that too!
  • + 3
 I'm not going to lie, I like the beer shirt.... the whole outfit is a bit much though. That shirt with some non-$180 shorts would work for me.
  • + 2
 I like the Vaude clothing the best out what we see here. Giro in second. Little bit of color, lots of stretch. And if their clothing is as good as their backpacks it should hold up for a while.
  • + 1
 A real pity that the journalist didn't explain the whole story with Vaude. Out of all those kits they are the only ones eco-friendly, not made by a 5 y.o kid paid 1€/h.
  • + 1
 Y'all need to chill on the anti-weed talk. Weed never killed anyone. It only wants to enslave our minds and spread it's seed. My mind is too strong for it to effect me, thats why I can smoke a ton of weed and that's why I'm definitely buying that loose suit. ????????????
  • + 4
 Sweet..., a whole bunch of kit I want nothing to do with. #pajamaparty #boots&pant&boots&pants
  • + 6
 Pajama partaaaaay!!
  • + 3
 Mtb apparel is hilarious. Meanwhile, Target is killing it with basic performance garments(4 way stretch, minor logos, breathable, cheap, basic colorways).
  • + 1
 Are we all ignoring the Vaude Rain Suit on purpose and I didn't get the memo?

There are only 2 very specific circumstances that a onesie should be worn on a bike;
1) Someone of the roadie persuasion who specialises in going very fast with no-one else around e.g. Velodrome events or TTs, where aero is the name of the game
2) Drunken antics e.g. MTB stag-dos / birthday rides etc, where said clothing should be cheap and ridiculous.

If I needed an extra 5 mins of faff when taking a nature poo I'd wear bib shorts under my baggies, for a fraction of the price
  • + 5
 Even the manaquins look like tool bags in MTB clothes.
  • + 3
 Want to tell everyone you're the guy making all the braking bumps in the berms at the bike park? Buy that weed kit.
  • + 4
 As Tippie said, 'beauty is in the eye of the beer holder'
  • + 2
 Fox Ranger shorts FTW. Cheap on special, comfy, tough, come with a padded liner and can get them in black.
  • + 1
 Rangers are great, all the pockets are usable! Usualy mtb short pockets can take nothing more than a pair of extra gloves before they start swinging around because the are to lown to the knee on a wide cut leg. Really like the -18 Ranger cargo shorts.
  • + 1
 I remember the 80s; may in fact still have some PTSD from all that flash and neon and shit of those days. I wish that were one of those decades we wouldn't have to revisit...
  • + 1
 Am I the only one waiting for hi-res (or any) pics of the new carbon Patrol on PB? The suspense and anxiety posts like this create are unreal.
  • + 1
 Haha, don't think the 420 kit is a onesie, but one thing is for sure, you would sure blend in with the surroundings (forest) if wearing that get up. LOL.
  • + 2
 Forests of santa cruz, humbolt,...?
  • + 2
 Some of that upcoming Royal x 50to1 stuff looks dope but isn't in this article
  • + 1
 those new white jerseys with the blue and red are killer
  • + 1
 Because it’s the opposite of super bright
  • + 2
 Oh thank God...
Back in the day, it was "Gray, Black or White? They all have red stitching in the seams..."
  • + 2
 The mannequin in yellow looks awfully cold.
  • + 1
 i would rock those lose rider weed pants, not the whole kit, but the pants? yes
  • + 1
 I cant wait untill all the fugly stuff goes on sale so i can buy some new gear. My tight rolled jeans are a bit worn
  • + 1
 I need some eye protection to go with my kit if I meet the 7 mesh mannequin (or do I call it a womannequin) on the trail.
  • + 2
 Apparently 'Loose Riders' targets the 12-16 y/o crowd
  • + 1
 Just when you were hoping Endura were going to up their game in the style department........
  • + 2
 “Maloja's Nairs bottoms look good.“
-do they really though?
  • + 1
 lovin the snoop dog outfit.....
  • + 1
 winner weeds print sold out .... hhehehhehheheee
  • + 1
 All horrendous, boring and just crap.
  • + 1
 Suitable for snoop dog.

Post a Comment



