23 Super Bright Kits - Eurobike 2018
Jul 11, 2018
by
Alex Evans
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
TSG
The Breeze Jersey is a traditional riding top, but very colorful.
The Free Tank may well be a freeriders' favourite.
Loose Riders
This Loose Riders' kit is inspired by one of most mountain bikers' favorite drinks: beer!
This kit is a little more, erm, illicit.
7Mesh
7Mesh's kit is simple, plain and looks functional. Their cheapest MTB shorts are $140 USD and go up to $225.
Endura
Endura women's limited Singletrack short and Singletrack jersey. Endura has done a U-turn on their choice of colors and are now making bright looking kits.
This is the men's version of the women's Singletrack and the color is called Rust Red.
Vaude
The two different colorways of the Moab jersey and shorts look bright and modern. The shorts retail for EUR 120. The jersey is 55 for the long sleeve and 50 for the short sleeve.
The Rain Suit is Vaude's take on the all-in-one. This one retails for EUR 200.
There are plenty of zips to open up to keep you cool(er).
Cuffs around the waist should make adjusting the fit easy.
Vaude's Moab jacket is a summer soft shell.
Alpinestars
The Alpinestars' Mesa jersey is as about as bold and bright as they come. It retails for EUR 64.95.
Leatt
Leatt's XC DBX XC half-zip jersey looks on point. What it lacks in eye-searing brightness it makes up for in German colours.
The DBX 4.0 jersey is a DH-specific top with thicker material and silicone seams around the bottom of the arm cuffs and bottom hem.
The matching shorts have an XC-fit.
The DBX 4.0 shorts are tough and loud in red!
Giro
Giro's dusty purple heat wave themed kit is due to release in Spring 2019. The contrast of colours looks great in the flesh.
The men's blue mirage colour-way is more subtle than the women's, but it still looks more exciting than a monotone outfit.
You'll stand out on the trails in this kit (or look like a German football supporter). Yes, we know the German flag goes black, red, yellow.
More colours and a different take on the 'German themed' jersey.
Maloja
Maloja makes great kit that's as at home in the pub as it is on the trails. This is the Touls top.
The Ardez top feels light and well-made.
Maloja's Nairs bottoms look good.
The Reto is a more traditional looking riding short.
98 Comments
Score
Time
+ 98
LukeBurgie
(20 hours ago)
If I ever see someone with that weed onesie I'm just gonna quit biking
[Reply]
+ 162
richsoffar
(20 hours ago)
looks around.... clicks add to cart.
[Reply]
+ 31
savmeister
(20 hours ago)
That kit pretty much sums up looseriders
[Reply]
+ 50
nismo325
(19 hours ago)
Post your bike up on the buy/sell then cuz I'm gunna be blazin the park laps all day in that getup lol
[Reply]
+ 8
benz-tech
(19 hours ago)
Needs pockets to hold the discs for a nice round of 'golf' after riding.
[Reply]
+ 3
fecalmaster
(19 hours ago)
Looseriders for the win!
[Reply]
+ 19
Waderson-Neilson
(18 hours ago)
"How high can you jump bro?" Me: "Real High!"
[Reply]
+ 19
motoxxxer26
(18 hours ago)
It's the 'Lit Kit'
[Reply]
+ 14
b-wicked
(17 hours ago)
It's quite clear that you need to own both kits, and mix and match them all the time.
[Reply]
+ 11
jtayabji
(17 hours ago)
if i ever see a mountain biker smoke weed i’m gonna quit riding.
oh.
i already take it back.
if i ever see a snowboarder...nevermind.
[Reply]
+ 4
fecalmaster
(17 hours ago)
@jtayabji
: We are pillar's of the community and how dare you associate us with smoking of the evil marijuanas. Never in my 36 years of riding have I ever seen such activity. Way out of line sir,,, good day sir.
[Reply]
+ 1
lalientoxc
(16 hours ago)
Lmfao you’re a savage bro hahaha@nismo325:
[Reply]
+ 1
lalientoxc
(16 hours ago)
Lmfao you’re a savage bro hahaha
@nismo325
:
[Reply]
+ 1
browntown40
(15 hours ago)
Ali G kit.
[Reply]
- 1
enduroNZ
(13 hours ago)
@nismo325
: +69 upvotes beats +30 im afraid...
[Reply]
+ 2
Rockydildoa
(10 hours ago)
I WANNA TALK TO SAMPSON!!
[Reply]
+ 4
Favman
(9 hours ago)
Only $420...
[Reply]
+ 1
gclarida
(9 hours ago)
my buddy literally just ordered one
[Reply]
+ 0
gclarida
(9 hours ago)
@Rockydildoa
: FLY ME TO THE MOON LIKE THAT BITCH ALICE KRAMDEN
[Reply]
+ 3
Patrick9-32
(6 hours ago)
IS THAT A MARIJIUANA? IN MY GOOD CHRISTIAN PINKBIKE!??!?!
[Reply]
+ 0
mentalhead
(4 hours ago)
@Patrick9-32
: Marijuana can't be more Christian than that as it comes from God.
[Reply]
+ 0
konarider94
(3 hours ago)
@motoxxxer26
: Keefer does not approve
[Reply]
+ 56
richsoffar
(20 hours ago)
"Their cheapest MTB shorts are $140 USD and go up to $225"
you can go ahead and f*ck off with this, is this the mtb arm of Rapha or something?!
for shorts?!
[Reply]
+ 29
Dispepsi
(20 hours ago)
No shit, I usually don't plan to pay $140 for a pair of shorts described as "simple and plain", the damned things had better fellate me for that price.
[Reply]
+ 18
huntstyle
(19 hours ago)
I don't understand why "MTB specific" clothing is so damn expensive. So I just ride in normal gym shorts & shirt. My "kit" cost me about $30.
[Reply]
+ 7
boxxerace
(19 hours ago)
I'm sure they will also sell you some "enduro-specific organic free trade snake-oil based mountain bike shorts washing machine cleaning solution" as well for only 59 Euro's per french oz to boot.
[Reply]
+ 3
richsoffar
(19 hours ago)
@boxxerace
: $69
well played
[Reply]
+ 3
WestwardHo
(19 hours ago)
Just go to aliexpress and buy the shorts straight from the source for 11 bucks minus a logo. I recently got a pair that are a dead ringer for those giros.
[Reply]
+ 7
nozes
(18 hours ago)
Bad choice of words."Cheapest" should be "least expensive". No shorts above $40 are cheap.
[Reply]
+ 2
mustbike
(18 hours ago)
@huntstyle
: it's mostly due to the fact MTB clothing is often small-run. A lot of the manufacturers just aren't getting their numbers high enough in their factory orders to get a great price point. Also lots of private label, IE some factory in south korea has a bunch of pre made units you can buy and label with your own stuff. We still have a lot of crappy fabrics because they are designed to primarily hold color well (thanks skittle-puke trends from moto). I still prefer cut off dickies to any riding short I've used. Look at high end running fabrics. Best jersey I've ever used (by a longshot) is SportHill's Temptech longsleeve. Plain colors, affordable price, and soooooo much more comfortable than anything in mtb. BUT good luck getting crazy colors prints in that type of fabric.
[Reply]
+ 2
zoobab2
(17 hours ago)
@WestwardHo
: all my TLDs MOTO shorts are from Aliexpress. Took me a while to find out they were fakes, a website was explaining the differences between the real ones and the fake ones, but it is hard to see. They last and are resistant, and for 30USD, could not find better.
[Reply]
+ 1
zdebruine
(16 hours ago)
Can't delete duplicate
[Reply]
+ 1
Session603
(14 hours ago)
@zoobab2
: what was the difference?
[Reply]
+ 1
JacobKmtb
(14 hours ago)
Just buy some board shorts on clearance at the end of summer. 10-20 dollars a pair and they're made of the same stuff as these.
[Reply]
+ 1
nuttypoolog
(10 hours ago)
I recently discovered Dickies Fit Flex or something like that for $18! They're durable, super stretchy, and are long enough they cover 2/3 of my knee pads so they don't slide down in a crash. My fancy riding shorts haven't seen a day of use this year. Sizing is all over the place. Some of mine are labeled 36, some are labeled 40. Just gotta try before you buy.
[Reply]
+ 46
thinkbike
(20 hours ago)
...so cold at Eurobike that even the mannequins are feeling it!
[Reply]
+ 9
metaam
(18 hours ago)
It's the first time I've seen mannequins doubling as coat hooks.
[Reply]
+ 30
preach
(20 hours ago)
Dude wearing the 420 suit speaking to park ranger: "No sir, why would you want to search my bag/car/anal cavity?"
[Reply]
+ 1
mxpeterson
(16 hours ago)
Legal in California.
[Reply]
+ 14
Session603
(15 hours ago)
Anal cavity search > being in California
[Reply]
- 3
JacobKmtb
(14 hours ago)
@Session603
: Don't come here! the trails suck.
[Reply]
+ 6
Axxe
(13 hours ago)
@JacobKmtb
: most legal ones do.
[Reply]
+ 21
marcpetrie
(20 hours ago)
why is everything soo flashy these days?! bring back darkness.. my old friend.
[Reply]
+ 4
shedsidechuck
(11 hours ago)
its gotta look exciting!!! and if you look exciting, then exciting people will want to ride with you,mand then you'll have an exciting train of riders storming down the trail, enjoying the excitement.
[Reply]
+ 17
danielhfranks
(20 hours ago)
23 Super Pajama Sets from Eurobike*
[Reply]
+ 12
skeeple
(20 hours ago)
At least most have pockets. Ever tried to hold stuff while you sleep?
[Reply]
+ 1
weebleswobbles
(20 hours ago)
Haha you beat me to it
[Reply]
+ 1
src248
(18 hours ago)
@skeeple
: "where's my planner? There it is! Keep sleeping, alright!"
[Reply]
+ 17
pwn1
(20 hours ago)
Who buys this sh!t?
[Reply]
+ 3
carlitouk
(18 hours ago)
People don't just buy it, they pay a blooming fortune for it. Bonkers.
[Reply]
+ 8
map-guy
(20 hours ago)
I could care less for weed but damn I want to wear that everywhere to offend everyone I know. After all isn't MTB kind of the weed of the outdoor recreation world?
[Reply]
+ 0
b-wicked
(2 hours ago)
Don't forget some LGBT and KKK stickers on your bike, rock some Payots with black hat and scream Allahu akbar before every jump.
[Reply]
+ 4
bizutch
(20 hours ago)
Leatt = Out of Stock Alert
Seriously...has anyone had success ordering their gear in neutral colors...ever?
I want to run their stuff, but I try to buy them and in the Shopping Cart of their site, anything I throw in to match is out of stock. Has been that way for a really long time.
Used to only Sombrio did this to me.
[Reply]
+ 2
rockchomper
(20 hours ago)
I ordered black DBX pants from Leatt they told me five week back order so I waited because they are the only ones who have slim solid black pants, I call them six weeks later only to find out they changed they're mind and didnt make anymore after all. All i got is sorry we discontinued those pants last week!
[Reply]
+ 9
cmkneeland
(20 hours ago)
There seems to be a growing list of bike brands that advertise new stuff and don't actually ever sell it.
[Reply]
+ 1
russthedog
(17 hours ago)
@rockchomper
: ixs and Kenny make black slim pants too
[Reply]
+ 1
bizutch
(13 hours ago)
@rockchomper
: thank you for confirming my theory that if I trust a bike brand to re-stock anything...
[Reply]
+ 8
DH-Angel
(20 hours ago)
Fancier the clothes the worse the rider.
[Reply]
+ 14
OrangeGoblin
(19 hours ago)
Tell that to Loic Bruni. And every Pro ever.
[Reply]
+ 1
Balgaroth
(6 hours ago)
@OrangeGoblin
: they don't pay it so it doesn't apply ...
[Reply]
+ 7
DarrellW
(19 hours ago)
Someone should tell 7Mesh they can turn the air con down a bit.
[Reply]
+ 6
upchuckyeager
(20 hours ago)
i'm going to by the illicit kit and send it to my new best friend-jeff weed
[Reply]
+ 2
Ron-C
(9 hours ago)
And Nick Beer.
[Reply]
+ 2
E9G
(6 hours ago)
Guys who don't like what's on offer above, can you do me a favour and check out the kit shown in my profile?
www.pinkbike.com/u/E9G/album/E9G-Kit
It'd be good to get your thoughts as I'm not a fan of super loud kit either, but I think super plain/black jerseys are boring so I've made a couple of designs that are somewhere in between.
We're a small rider-owned business operating out of Scotland and have been producing a small line of jerseys for a couple of years now. I started out doing custom helmet paint and branched out into jerseys as there always seems to be a bit of a backlash when TLD and the bigger companies show their new gear. Of course you can't please everyone but hopefully what we've got on offer might appeal to some of you!
There's just a couple of designs on offer at the moment but if it's popular enough we'll keep making more.
[Reply]
+ 6
Gora
(19 hours ago)
Look this guy with tits
[Reply]
+ 1
ryanm189
(18 hours ago)
LOL, I saw that too!
[Reply]
+ 3
eswebster
(17 hours ago)
I'm not going to lie, I like the beer shirt.... the whole outfit is a bit much though. That shirt with some non-$180 shorts would work for me.
[Reply]
+ 2
boxxerace
(19 hours ago)
I like the Vaude clothing the best out what we see here. Giro in second. Little bit of color, lots of stretch. And if their clothing is as good as their backpacks it should hold up for a while.
[Reply]
+ 1
Balgaroth
(6 hours ago)
A real pity that the journalist didn't explain the whole story with Vaude. Out of all those kits they are the only ones eco-friendly, not made by a 5 y.o kid paid 1€/h.
[Reply]
+ 1
CraineBrain
(9 hours ago)
Y'all need to chill on the anti-weed talk. Weed never killed anyone. It only wants to enslave our minds and spread it's seed. My mind is too strong for it to effect me, thats why I can smoke a ton of weed and that's why I'm definitely buying that loose suit. ????????????
[Reply]
+ 4
Nagrom77
(20 hours ago)
Sweet..., a whole bunch of kit I want nothing to do with.
#pajamaparty
#boots&pant&boots&pants
[Reply]
+ 6
miketizzle
(20 hours ago)
Pajama partaaaaay!!
[Reply]
+ 3
jrocksdh
(14 hours ago)
Mtb apparel is hilarious. Meanwhile, Target is killing it with basic performance garments(4 way stretch, minor logos, breathable, cheap, basic colorways).
[Reply]
+ 1
ROOTminus1
(4 hours ago)
Are we all ignoring the Vaude Rain Suit on purpose and I didn't get the memo?
There are only 2 very specific circumstances that a onesie should be worn on a bike;
1) Someone of the roadie persuasion who specialises in going very fast with no-one else around e.g. Velodrome events or TTs, where aero is the name of the game
2) Drunken antics e.g. MTB stag-dos / birthday rides etc, where said clothing should be cheap and ridiculous.
If I needed an extra 5 mins of faff when taking a nature poo I'd wear bib shorts under my baggies, for a fraction of the price
[Reply]
+ 5
jason475
(18 hours ago)
Even the manaquins look like tool bags in MTB clothes.
[Reply]
+ 3
Jack-McLovin
(19 hours ago)
Want to tell everyone you're the guy making all the braking bumps in the berms at the bike park? Buy that weed kit.
[Reply]
+ 4
DAKAR1
(20 hours ago)
As Tippie said, 'beauty is in the eye of the beer holder'
[Reply]
+ 2
kiwikonadude
(15 hours ago)
Fox Ranger shorts FTW. Cheap on special, comfy, tough, come with a padded liner and can get them in black.
[Reply]
+ 1
feeblesmith
(8 hours ago)
Rangers are great, all the pockets are usable! Usualy mtb short pockets can take nothing more than a pair of extra gloves before they start swinging around because the are to lown to the knee on a wide cut leg. Really like the -18 Ranger cargo shorts.
[Reply]
+ 1
g-42
(15 hours ago)
I remember the 80s; may in fact still have some PTSD from all that flash and neon and shit of those days. I wish that were one of those decades we wouldn't have to revisit...
[Reply]
+ 1
TheRacingBear
(19 hours ago)
Am I the only one waiting for hi-res (or any) pics of the new carbon Patrol on PB? The suspense and anxiety posts like this create are unreal.
[Reply]
+ 1
kmorgan
(18 hours ago)
Haha, don't think the 420 kit is a onesie, but one thing is for sure, you would sure blend in with the surroundings (forest) if wearing that get up. LOL.
[Reply]
+ 2
jrocksdh
(14 hours ago)
Forests of santa cruz, humbolt,...?
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(20 hours ago)
Some of that upcoming Royal x 50to1 stuff looks dope but isn't in this article
[Reply]
+ 1
richsoffar
(20 hours ago)
those new white jerseys with the blue and red are killer
[Reply]
+ 1
iqbal-achieve
(19 hours ago)
Because it’s the opposite of super bright
[Reply]
+ 2
togood2die
(20 hours ago)
Oh thank God...
Back in the day, it was "Gray, Black or White? They all have red stitching in the seams..."
[Reply]
+ 2
IamZOSO
(19 hours ago)
The mannequin in yellow looks awfully cold.
[Reply]
+ 1
shedsidechuck
(11 hours ago)
i would rock those lose rider weed pants, not the whole kit, but the pants? yes
[Reply]
+ 1
irideforever
(12 hours ago)
I cant wait untill all the fugly stuff goes on sale so i can buy some new gear. My tight rolled jeans are a bit worn
[Reply]
+ 1
brownpowbomber
(14 hours ago)
I need some eye protection to go with my kit if I meet the 7 mesh mannequin (or do I call it a womannequin) on the trail.
[Reply]
+ 2
YoKev
(12 hours ago)
Apparently 'Loose Riders' targets the 12-16 y/o crowd
[Reply]
+ 1
Randomscruff
(16 hours ago)
Just when you were hoping Endura were going to up their game in the style department........
[Reply]
+ 2
erikkellison
(13 hours ago)
“Maloja's Nairs bottoms look good.“
-do they really though?
[Reply]
+ 1
klerric
(10 hours ago)
lovin the snoop dog outfit.....
[Reply]
+ 1
chasesikleta023
(9 hours ago)
winner weeds print sold out .... hhehehhehheheee
[Reply]
+ 1
theriches09
(16 hours ago)
All horrendous, boring and just crap.
[Reply]
+ 1
mokydot
(11 hours ago)
Suitable for snoop dog.
[Reply]
