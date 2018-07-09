Eurobike 2018: Oakley - New Glasses, Goggles, Clothing & A Greg Minnaar Helmet

DRT 5 Helmet

The Landing Pad will store and secure your glasses

The new DRT 5 helmet's Boa strap is thin and sleek which means it doesn't interfere with the arms of your glasses

There isn't a huge number of pads in the new lid. The silicone strip on the DRT 5 should redirect sweat away from your eyes and glasses

Goggles will fit under the peak easily when it's in its highest position.

Field Jacket & Flight Jacket

The new nose peice in the extended position on the Field Jacket.

The flight jacket doesn't have a top frame to help with your field of vision.

MTB Specific Airbrake and O Frame

Like the Airbrake, the cheaper O Frame has MTB specific features

The mesh venting stops debris getting in but has higher airflow than a foam section. Oakely's MTB Specific Airbrake keeps all of the same functionality as the moto goggle.

MTB Riding Kit

Oakley's long-standing presence in mountain biking is put firmly into context when Greg Minnaar says that it's his 21st year with the brand. Despite all of this time together, Oakley's new DRT5 helmet is the first product Greg has been so deeply involved with developing. Having spent two years working on it together, the lid is now ready for release.It's Oakley's first foray into the MTB helmet market and while Oakley always put emphasis on safety and fit, Greg thought the lid needed to look fast. Working with Oakley's designers to have the helmet flowing at the front and then stopping with hectic speed at the back. Greg likened the design to someone with long hair sticking their head out of a car window - the front is all smooth and sleek, while the back is chaotic and crazy. Although the helmet doesn't quite look chaotic, we understand what he means about it looking fast.Being Oakley, the other important consideration was that the helmet needed to integrate with sunglasses and goggles seamlessly. There's a sunglass retention system called the Landing Pad on the back of the lid. This allows you to clip your sunnies to the purpose-made slots so that they don't go walkies or get covered with sweat on climbs.The clips are secure enough to hold glasses in place even on the harshest of descents. The lid's peak as 6 defined positions which means you can move it well out of the way of your goggles when you're on your way to the top of the trail.The lid also features MIPS technology and has very few internal pads. Greg assured us all that comfort hasn't been compromised though. The lid also has a silicone channel on the front to take sweat away from your eyes and glasses and channel it down the side of your head. The new lid is going to retail for $200.Oakley's new glasses are certainly bold looking. They're crammed with Oakley's standard features but also have a new party trick. The nose piece is attached to a small lever that, when pushed, moves the glasses further away from your face.This, Oakley claims, will help reduce steaming up when you stop on the climbs. The Feild and Flight Jackets both retail from $212 to around $250 for the range-topping glasses.In addition to the new lid and glasses, Oakley are introducing a range of MTB specific goggles based on the popular Airbrake and O Frame. The main difference betwee the MX and MTB models is the thin mesh over the air vents where you'd normally find a thicker foam. Oakley say the better venting helps reducing fogging and also reduces heat build up. The Airbrake will retail for $160 and the lower O Frame is set to go on sale at $60.Oakley has also launched a full set of clothing should you wish to deck yourself out in O.