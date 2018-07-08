PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: Plastic Pedals, Brain Protection & An Affordable Dropper

Jul 8, 2018
by Alex Evans  
MIPS

Designed to reduce rotational brain injuries, the idea behind the MIPS system is to allow your helmet to rotate on its MIPS liner rather than your head in the event of a crash, but only 10 to 15mm of movement is required. The MIPS liner is attached to the helmet's EPS layer with omnidirectional silicone fasteners - this is where the movement occurs.

New for this year is the integration of MIPS into Boa's helmet retention and adjustment fitting system. Dubbed MIPS B2-BOA, this new level of MIPS integration should mean that helmet designers have less layers of complication to factor in when making their new lids and more manufacturers should be able to use the system. That means the consumer could see MIPS technology on more and less expensive helmets.

The integration means fewer layers of complication for helmet designers.

MIPS have integrated their safety systems into Boa's proprietary fastening mechanism.

MIPS-E2 is a fabric-based solution that also reduces rotational forces on the head. There are two layers of fabric that can glide and slip against one another, allowing rotation of the helmet relative to the riders' head. This liner is inserted between the internal padding of the helmet and the EPS shell but does away with the traditional MIPS yellow liner we all recognise. This system is suited to full face helmets, but, sadly, isn't retrofittable.

MIPS fabric liners might look not look like much, but when integrated correctly with a helmet it can reduce rotational forces exerted on the head in a crash, acting in the same way as MIPS traditional yellow liner.




Crankbrothers

Crankbrothers had a mix of parts on their stand, but the most notable addition is their new entry-level Stamp 1 pedal that's got a reasonable price tag and looks good.

The entry-level Stamp 1 is made from a polycarbonate material (or for the layman, plastic), comes in three colours (blue, red and black), features two sizes like its more expensive Stamp brothers and will cost $49.99 or €49.99.

Crankbrothers are dropping the 160mm travel Highline and replacing it with 2 models - 150mm & 170mm travel variants. They also say they've reduced insertion length by 20mm, so the post should be compatible with more frames.

The Mallet E LS (long spindle) now comes in a black and silver colourway. It'll cost $169.
Crankbrother's Danny MacAskill signature Stamp pedal's design was chosen through a social media competition and this colour and model is a new addition to the lineup.




Tag Metals Racing

Tag Metals Racing are better known in the motocross world but are launching a solid range of MTB products very soon.

A full set of carbon wheels (in either 27.5 and 29-inch) will set you back £1099.99
The T1 hub is laced to the Tag carbon rim.

Of note, they're launching a full range of carbon and alloy wheels in both 275 and 29 inch versions that cost £1099.99 a set for the carbon and a meagre £399.99 for the alloy version. Talking of which, the alloy wheelset features an a-symmetrical rim design akin to Halo's Vapor. The carbon wheels come with laced to the higher spec T1 hubs, while the alloy ones are on the T2s. The carbon rims have a 28.6mm internal diameter, too.

Also new to the market is Tag's dropper post. At £209.99 for the 150mm drop and £239.99 for the 170mm version, it's coming in quite cheap. It's available in 31.6 and 30.9 diameters and has a claimed weight of 550g and a 0mm clamp offset.

Tag's dropper is fully serviceable and will come in 150 and 170mm drops.

They're also launching aluminium and carbon bars. The carbon bars have levels of rise from 10 to 40mm that increase in 10mm increments. They weigh between 221g and 229g depending on the rise. The internal walls of the carbon bars have an oval cross-section in certain areas to help increase stiffness. The carbon bars will retail for £139.99.

The alloy version will cost £59.99 and has 20, 30 & 40mm rise variants. Tag hope to do limited colour runs in the future, so expect to see some variation on the black and silver models that will be available on launch.

The carbon bars feature 35mm clamps and will cost £139.99. The alloy version has both 31.8 and 35mm clamps and will cost £59.99.

Tag's metal and nylon pedals look burly! The metal pedals have a full-length axle, a 115X120mm body and will cost £109, while the nylon pedal has a 110X100mm platform and features replaceable pins. It's claimed to weigh 362g a pair.

The Braap! grips are moto-inspired with a flange. They come in at 30A on the durometer scale and retail at £19.99

